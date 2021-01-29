With the pandemic forcing many into their homes for months on end, several industries are reimagining a way forward. The fashion industry — and Couture Week 2021 —are no exception with brands staging productions to debut their new designs to the world.

While some brands are shooting their collections remotely and sending photographs into the world alone, others are hosting presentations in a socially-distanced atmosphere to abide by health regulations.

Fendi tapped such icons as Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss to walk down a socially distant runway. Valentino was filmed without an audience and rendered in video format. Chanel was presented at the Grand Palais, as per tradition, with just a handful of people in the audience including Lily-Rose Depp.

That said, the eye candy that has been produced at the hands of couturiers all over the world this season is jaw-dropping and deserves to be properly fêted. Ahead, get a glimpse at the best of this very unique Spring 2021 Couture season.

Valentino Courtesy of Valentino The new Valentino collection was crafted during lockdown, with Pierpaolo Piccioli in quarantine with the entire atelier in Rome. What resulted was a clean and modern aesthetic, perhaps as a reaction to the times. “My idea is to witness the moment,” Piccioli explained, fittingly naming the collection ‘Temporal.’ There were evening skirts styled with turtleneck sweaters and slinky tailored dresses. The palette was a mix of neutral tans and creams with bursts of color in electric yellow, neon green, and hot pink. To ensure everyone's safety, the show was filmed without an audience and debuted in video format.

Chanel Courtesy of Chanel Virginie Viard designed a bohemian collection for the house of Chanel, inspired by a casual and festive wedding party. It was set in the Grand Palais, as per tradition, which lends itself nicely to a socially distanced runway event. Though there was only a handful of guests to speak of, including Lily-Rose Depp and Penelope Cruz, there was still plenty of pomp and circumstance. A white horse joined the runway crew appearing alongside the Chanel bride. As for the rest of the collection, Viard included simple silhouettes like an embroidered long silk gown, a two-piece embroidered top and flowing skirt, and of course, classic tweed suiting.

Fendi STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images Fendi's Couture show marked new Artistic Director Kim Jones’ debut for the house and he designed a dreamy collection with sheer chiffons, flowing silhouettes, and embellishments that caught just the right amount of light. The socially-distant show was a star-studded affair with industry greats like Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Christy Turlington, and Demi Moore taking to the runway.

Giambattista Valli Courtesy of Giambattista Valli Giambattista Valli chose not to produce an in-person event, instead releasing a series of photographs of the collection shot against a stark white backdrop. The looks stood out well on their own, boasting Valli’s characteristic voluminous tulle skirting and long trains. It was a colorful collection, full of bright red, pale pink, and butter yellow. There were tiers, ruffles, crinolines, and bell sleeves that gave way to dramatic silhouettes and to-die-for party looks.