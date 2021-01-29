With the pandemic forcing many into their homes for months on end, several industries are reimagining a way forward. The fashion industry — and Couture Week 2021 —are no exception with brands staging productions to debut their new designs to the world.
While some brands are shooting their collections remotely and sending photographs into the world alone, others are hosting presentations in a socially-distanced atmosphere to abide by health regulations.
Fendi tapped such icons as Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss to walk down a socially distant runway. Valentino was filmed without an audience and rendered in video format. Chanel was presented at the Grand Palais, as per tradition, with just a handful of people in the audience including Lily-Rose Depp.
That said, the eye candy that has been produced at the hands of couturiers all over the world this season is jaw-dropping and deserves to be properly fêted. Ahead, get a glimpse at the best of this very unique Spring 2021 Couture season.