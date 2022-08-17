What’s up, world? In case you didn’t realize, Emma Chamberlain is kind of taking over. She's the Internet’s sweetheart, and she’s ditching the title of “influencer” for “bona fide celebrity”. The 21-year-old stole the show when interviewing guests at the Met Gala back in May, and she’s one of Louis Vuitton’s latest muses, frequently dressed head-to-toe in their latest designs. Now, the YouTube phenomenon has landed herself on the cover of Vogue Australia’s September issue — wearing Valentino pink, naturally.

The magazine posted the fabulously Barbiecore cover shot on Instagram, which sees Chamberlain modeling a bold yet elegant fuschia look from Valentino’s hugely-popular Pink PP collection. The electric shade has been the It color of the moment ever since Pierpaolo Piccioli debuted the collection at Paris Fashion Week back in March, with celebs rocking the punchy hue left and right.

So, it feels only fitting that the vlogger extraordinaire would be sporting one of Piccioli’s luxurious hot pink creations for such a major cover. Chamberlain donned the second look that hit the catwalk — a sculpted bra featuring spaghetti straps and a neat bow at the center, paired with glamorous opera gloves and an A-line skirt with pockets.

On the runway, the model wore coordinating hot pink eyeshadow. Emma, with her short blonde hair in a simple updo, opted instead for glossy lids that complemented her panther stud earrings and gold necklace by Cartier.

Is this...peak Barbiecore? Years ago, kids grew up idolizing Barbie. Now, they look up to young, social-savvy celebs like Emma. Barbie-level role model duties aside, this look — and the entire gorgeous Vogue Australia spread — has officially solidified Chamberlain as one to watch in the fashion world.