Perhaps you stumbled upon this story at random, but there’s a good chance that you Googled ‘crescent bags’ due to their raging popularity at this very moment. From the streets to social media, these sliver-shaped bags have been ubiquitous this summer — everywhere you turn, it seems there’s a new one hanging from the shoulders of your favorite models, celebs, and influencers.

The fashion world has seen this lunar-inspired bag evolve over time. Of course, there was Fendi’s original logo-covered iteration, which they dubbed the Croissant in the late ‘90s and has since been done in a myriad of colors, patterns and materials. And I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hoping to snag this Dior by John Galliano crescent bag for myself before it sold.

More recently, Staud’s structured Moon bag made major waves when it dropped in 2019. And now in 2022, we have Celine’s chic Ava, Loewe’s curvy Luna, Gucci’s GG Marmont half-moon-shaped mini bag and Louis Vuitton’s monogrammed Loop bag.

One can consider the unique crescent shape an amalgamation of your classic hobo and shoulder bags, a palette cleanser as mini bags fade away and larger totes slowly creep back into relevancy. Either way, these bags are everywhere at the moment, and no two are exactly the same. Some are true crescents, no bigger than a sliver, while others are more of a half-moon shape.

I can hardly say I’m shocked that crescent bags have made a comeback, seeing as Gen-Z and millennials are obsessed with any and all Y2K trends (See low-rise jeans, baby tees, trucker hats, and chunky Avril-inspired skater shoes). The early aughts have a major say in what trends reign supreme in 2022, especially when it comes to accessories.

With that, let’s get you a crescent bag. In the interest of finding you the perfect bag, I’ve selected 25 options, spanning a range of different designs and pricepoints. From a $20 deal on a pink ruched pick by Collection 18, to the Staud staple you can wear forever, keep scrolling to pick your favorite.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Crescent Hobo Bag Charles & Keith $83 See on Charles & Keith Crafted from brilliant blue faux leather, this Charles & Keith bag has a buttery soft feel. The gold-tone hardware also adds a touch of glamour.

2 The Drop Addison Soft Volume Hobo Tote Bag Amazon $40 See on Amazon This mini tote in Mocha from Amazon’s The Drop resembles a croissant — minus the pastry’s flaky, delicious exterior.

3 JW Pei Carly Saddle Bag Amazon $70 See on Amazon You really can’t go wrong with a chic croc-embossed vegan leather option. In addition to elegant emerald, this one comes in neutrals like ivory and brown.

4 Baggu Nylon Crescent Bag Urban Outfitters $49 See on Urban Outfitters Cute and casual, Baggu’s popular crescent bag won’t get ruined if it accidentally gets wet, as it's made of recycled heavyweight nylon with a ripstop lining.

6 We Celebrate Hobo Bag Nordstrom $88 See on Nordstrom Also available in bold taffy pink, the elongated knot accents at the base of this bag’s straps make it stand out from the crowd. The fiery hue doesn’t hurt, either.

7 Asos Design Half Moon Shoulder Bag Asos $30 See on Asos What’s not to like about a curvaceous lime green bag with cool chain detailing along the strap?

8 Sabeen Crescent Bag Basso $59 See on Basso Simple in structure, yet vibrant in color, I recommend styling this handbag with a baby tee and cargo pants or an oversized button-up and jumbo clogs.

9 Smile Tweed Small Crossbody Kate Spade New York $228 $160 See on Kate Spade New York Nail the preppy academia trend with this plaid tweed pick featuring a short chain handle. I have a feeling Cher Horowitz would approve.

10 Waste Not Bag Peju Obasa £200 See on Peju Obasa This crochet crescent bag is handmade from soft recycled jersey yarn, and features a subtle striped pattern throughout, plus a cool keyhole detail.

12 Staud Leather Moon Bag Nordstrom $295 See on Nordstrom And here, in all her lunar glory, is the aforementioned Staud Moon bag. It’s leather, with a soft suede lining, and comes in classic colors as well as teal and grapefruit.

13 Bomelai Leather Shoulder Bag Amazon $27 See on Amazon I love the texture of this bag, as well as the knotted handle design. Bonus points for the detachable chain shoulder strap.

14 Ava Bag Sinbono $139 $129 See on Sinbono If you’re a fan of Kelly green — another hue that’s been popping up on my feed a lot this year — this ruched style just may be the bag for you.

15 Universal Thread Shoulder Bag Target $35 See on Universal Thread For someone seeking a tad more space in their everyday purse, look no further than this adjustable half moon-shaped bag via Universal Thread from Target. It’s available cognac and coral, too.

16 Alicia Keys Sling Bag Athleta $149 $120 See on Athleta Co-created with Alicia Keys, this purse is easily adjustable if you want to wear it as a crossbody, and features a playful Barbie pink lining.

17 Round Mini Shoulder Bag Uniqlo $20 See on Uniqlo For another more casual option that you can rock in different ways, I present to you this unfussy Uniqlo crescent bag, made of dirt-resistant nylon.

18 Michael Kors Pebbled Leather Crescent Crossbody Bag TheRealReal $125 $75 See on TheRealReal This black pebbled leather Michael Kors bag is another one that you can wear as a shoulder or crossbody bag. I stan versatility.

19 BruceGlen Egg Mini Metallic Leather Handbag Bloomingdale's $450 $270 See on Bloomingdale's Looking for that statement bag that won’t go unnoticed when you hit the town? Well, this metallic leather fuschia style is that bag.

20 Woolrich Small Leather Shoulder Bag Farfetch $200 $140 See on Farfetch I honestly can’t imagine stepping out with this electric pink bag and having a bad time. Though it also comes in dark blue and light brown, if the “Barbie Girl” vibe isn't your jam.

21 Loeffler Randall Jillian Leopard-Print Sling Bag Saks Off 5th $195 $75 See on Saks Off 5th If leopard print is your thing, then this is your bag. I’m imagining it styled with a ‘fit featuring clashing prints.

22 Bomelai Shoulder Bag Amazon $40 See on Amazon Chartreuse green is a major color trend, but if you’re not into the vibrancy, this sleek bag also comes in aqua blue and a handful of classic neutrals.

23 Half Moon Bag Tree Fairfax $135 See on Tree Fairfax A more low-key option made of hand-cut, hand-stitched leather, this versatile half-moon bag is designed to age like fine wine.

24 Mowalola Bundle Bag LN-CC $850 $255 See on LN-CC Mowalola's signature Bundle bag is considered a cult favorite among fashion girls (Dua Lipa is also a fan of the brand’s trucker hat, so you know it’s cool).

25 Oryany Rookie Cream Bag Wolf & Badger $248 $149 See on Wolf & Badger The best part about this bag? The strap includes a cute detachable mini pouch for storing hand sanitizer, keys, lip gloss, etc.