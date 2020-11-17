With the winter season upon us, your days might look a little something like cuddling up on the couch in a warm heated blanket with Netflix on your TV screen and a mug of hot chocolate in hand. And when the temperatures drop, it's important that your outfit is as comfortable as your surroundings. That means it's high time to stock up on cozy wardrobe essentials, from shearling-lined slippers and sherpa bathrobes to oversize cardigans and puffer coats.

And while it's tempting to hoard these comfy items for yourself, they also make pretty awesome gifts for loved ones. Just think of how happy your dad will be to receive a pair of cashmere socks so decadent he'd never purchase them for himself. And you'll certainly win the title of favorite child with a throw-on-and-go fleece for your mother who's always cold and perpetually running errands. Even a knit sweater would be a great gift for a friend when you personalize it with custom embroidery just for them. And you can't forget an impossibly cuddly robe for yourself.

For all that and more, check out our 10 favorite cozy gifts for staying warm in style this winter.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

1 Velour Crew Neck Tank Skims Size XXS-3X $52 See on Skims Skims’ newly-launched loungewear is the perfect cozy velour material for a chic night in or out, and the '00s-inspired piece will become a staple in your loved one's wardrobe. It pairs beautifully with high-waisted skinny jeans and classic joggers alike.

2 Classic Mini II Boot Ugg $150 See on Ugg Tried, true, and never better, these sherpa-lined boots will make the perfect winter gift. They keep toes warm on even the coldest of days and are best worn sans socks.

3 Sponsored by Old Navy Cozy Sherpa Snap-Front Crop Jacket for Women Old Navy $39.99 $37 See On Old Navy Help your favorite people stay warm this winter in a plush sherpa fleece outfitted with standout neon zipper details. A slightly oversized fit makes it an ideal layering piece once those temps really drop.

4 It's Cool To Be Kind Sweater Lingua Franca Size XS-3X $380 See on Lingua Franca Use your cozy apparel to make a statement. If you want to go a step further, order a customized sweater with a phrase that both you and your gift recipient hold dear.

5 Chateau Hoodie Aliette Size S-XXL $375 See on Aliette A comfy graphic hoodie is a great gift idea for the friend who loves to turn heads, even with their activewear. The keychains are a tribute to designer Jason Rembert's roots in Martinique and will have the wearer dreaming of an island getaway. See similar products available here.

6 Cloud Socks Brother Vellies One Size Fits Most $35 See on Brother Vellies Choose a gift that'll keep toes happy no matter how low the temperatures drop. These best-selling 100% cotton socks come in 17 colors and make great stocking stuffers.

7 Sponsored by Old Navy Patterned Flannel Pajama Set for Women Old Navy $39.99 $20 See On Old Navy There’s nothing more festive (or cozy!) than a comfortable set of printed holiday pajamas. This season’s candy cane print is the ultimate match for friends with a sweet tooth.

8 Jacquemus Valensole Mohair-Blend Bralette Moda Operandi Size S-L $150 See on Moda Operandi Whether to lounge around or to go out, an impossibly soft bralette will top holiday wish lists this season — including your own. It looks great peeking out of an open cardigan, but it's just as cozy to sleep in as well.

9 Party Pajama Set with Feathers Sleeper Size XS-XL $290 See on Sleeper Since most people are spending more time in their PJs this winter, why not make it a luxurious experience with this feather-trimmed set? They're just the fancy, decadent gift that your loved ones deserve but would never buy for themselves.

10 Babaton The Duvet Puffer Short Aritzia Size XXS-L $275 See on Aritzia Puffer coats are trending this season, as they're perfect to throw over sweats for trips to the grocery store or doctor's office. Gift the aptly-titled Duvet puffer from Aritzia that feels like you walked outside with your comforter wrapped around you.

11 Eberjey The Sherpa Fleece Robe Net-a-Porter Size S-L $200 See on Net-a-Porter Cozy up at home, all winter long. Shop these for your loved ones this holiday season to make sure they're just as set for fireside reading as you are. See similar products available here.