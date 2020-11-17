With the winter season upon us, your days might look a little something like cuddling up on the couch in a warm heated blanket with Netflix on your TV screen and a mug of hot chocolate in hand. And when the temperatures drop, it's important that your outfit is as comfortable as your surroundings. That means it's high time to stock up on cozy wardrobe essentials, from shearling-lined slippers and sherpa bathrobes to oversize cardigans and puffer coats.
And while it's tempting to hoard these comfy items for yourself, they also make pretty awesome gifts for loved ones. Just think of how happy your dad will be to receive a pair of cashmere socks so decadent he'd never purchase them for himself. And you'll certainly win the title of favorite child with a throw-on-and-go fleece for your mother who's always cold and perpetually running errands. Even a knit sweater would be a great gift for a friend when you personalize it with custom embroidery just for them. And you can't forget an impossibly cuddly robe for yourself.
For all that and more, check out our 10 favorite cozy gifts for staying warm in style this winter.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.