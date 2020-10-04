39 Cozy Things We See People Wearing Everywhere

Cozy things are my favorite things. (I have more candles, throw blankets, rugs, and slippers than I know what to do with.) Needless to say, when it comes to my wardrobe, I always prioritize comfort and function over fashion because is there anything better than clothing that'll make you feel like you're cuddling under a blanket? But that doesn't mean I don't want to love the way my clothes look either. And I don't think I'm the only one. That's probably why these pieces that are both comfy and cute are such hits.

Now, I'm not typically a trend-follower, but when it comes to clothes, it's hard to ignore some of the most-worn and top-rated pieces on the internet. After all, if they're flooding people's feeds and racking up endless reviews on Amazon, it's probably for a solid reason — and, more often than not, that reason is the combination of style and comfort. (It doesn't hurt if they're shockingly affordable, either.)

So scroll on for 30-plus items check all of the aforementioned boxes: They're made from soft, cozy materials, they elevate your wardrobe with minimal effort, and they cost way less than you'd think. No wonder they're getting tons of love everywhere we look.

1 This Sweatshirt You Can Still Wear To Work Daily Ritual Pleated Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tiny details like the wrap design at the front of this pleated sweatshirt can instantly take a piece from casual to elevated. It's "nice enough that you could wear it with a necklace and dress slacks to work," according to one reviewer, while another writes: "The fabric is nice and thick and very soft [...] I would recommend this product especially if you want a comfortable soft loungy sweater." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 These Lounge Pants With 1,000+ Reviews ZERDOCEAN Plus Size Jogger Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from premium modal-rayon fabric, these cozy joggers have been called "perfection in pants" and "the best lounge pants." They have a wide waistband to prevent rolling, elastic cuffs on the ankles, and two pockets to hold your stuff. Choose between light gray, dark gray, black, and navy. Available sizes: 1X - 4X

3 This V-Neck Cardigan With Oversize Buttons Angashion V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon Tuck it into skirts or high-waisted jeans, or size up and wear it with your favorite leggings. However you choose to style it, the Angashion cardigan elevates your outfit with its deep-V neckline and three oversize buttons. It's available in your choice of solid colors or thick stripes. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4 Some Fleece Slippers That Can Handle Outdoor Wear HALLUCI Cross Band Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon You won't want to take these HALLUCI cross-band slippers off — and thanks to the durable, skid-resistant EVA bottom, you won't have to. They're made for both indoor and outdoor use, so you can take the dog out, grab the mail, or even run to get milk. The criss-cross pattern is a stylish touch, while the plush fleece (available in nine colors) keeps you warm and cozy. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

5 This Tie-Dye Jumpsuit Is A Perfect One & Done Outfit PRETTYGARDEN Short Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Yeah, you could wear it to bed or while watching your favorite shows — but this short-sleeve jumpsuit has reviewers saying things like, "Heck, I would wear it as an outfit in public." That's because the tie-dye fabric is stylish, the pockets are functional, and the drawstring waist is adjustable so you can personalize the fit. You can also choose a sleeveless version. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

6 A Crewneck Pullover That's Comfy & Versatile Daily Ritual Plus Size Pull Over Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes you just need a few versatile staples that'll work with almost any outfit and any activity. The Daily Ritual pullover is that staple. It's made from cotton, modal, and spandex, so it's soft, breathable, and stretchy, and while its ribbed cuffs and side cutouts give it a little extra flair, it still works with just about any bottoms. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

7 This Tie-Waist Sweater Dress With Puff Sleeves Lionstill Sweater Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon I have this Lionstill sweater dress in three colors, and I'll probably buy more. Its puff sleeves and adjustable-wrap waist help you to look especially put-together no matter where you're headed, but the polyester-rayon material is both soft and warm against your skin. I dress it up with stockings and heeled booties when I'm headed out, or wear it with flats or sneakers for more casual activities. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

8 A Cardigan That's Like Wearing Your Favorite Bathrobe Angashion Printed Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon "It’s just like I’m wearing a bathrobe," one reviewer wrote about the Angashion printed cardigan. The polyester-cotton material is thick enough for warmth, but thin enough for layering, and the dual pockets are especially convenient while you're going about your day. If you love animal print, you can choose between several other shades — but this cardigan also comes in camouflage and holiday prints as well. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

9 This Maxi Skirt That's "Very Comfortable & Effortlessly Stylish" Meraki Ribbed Maxi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Look effortlessly put-together with this ribbed maxi skirt from Meraki. It has a wide, high waistband and a shape that's easy to pair with sweaters, T-shirts, and crop tops, but the side splits set it apart from the other maxi skirts in your closet — and make it a whole lot easier to walk in, too. "Very comfortable and effortlessly stylish," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 0-2 - 18

10 A Soft, Warm Sweater That's Dressy Enough For Events ZESICA Waist Wrap Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Since it's made from a blend of rayon and viscose, this sweater is shockingly soft, warm, and comfortable. That said, the wrap design and tie-belt waist ensure that it's dressy enough for work, parties, and more. It's sold in seven colors, all of which have an open back with a cross-shoulder strap to prevent the sleeves from slipping. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

11 A Hoodie Dress That Doesn't Require Pants Daily Ritual Plus Size Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon It has the warmth and comfort of your go-to hoodie, but this sweatshirt dress from Daily Ritual is one step better — because it's a whole outfit in one. Its elongated silhouette can be worn with or without leggings and goes well with most casual shoes. Reviewers also love its drawstring hood and super soft terry-cotton fabric. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

12 These Best-Selling Slipper Socks Are Less Than $3 A Pair Zando Fuzzy Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A best-seller in slipper socks, these four pairs from Zando can be worn under boots when you're headed out or by themselves when you're lounging around the house. The material is thick, soft, and plush, not to mention stretchy enough to fit many feet. Get them in dozens of colors and designs, from stripes to paw prints.

13 This Slouchy, Color-Blocked Sweater With A Homemade Feel ZESICA Striped Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon Get your color-block on with this Zesica sweater, which is offered in over 15 options with varying colors and stripe thicknesses. In terms of the material itself, it's made from lightweight but cozy acrylic yarn for a home-knitted look. It even has ribbing on the neckline, sleeves, and hem to emphasize the slouchy look. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

14 These Shorts That You'll Want To Wear Every Day Tengo Folded Hem Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon These Tengo shorts have just about anything you could want: A stretchy drawstring waist, a soft material, a stylish cuffed hems, and pockets that are actually deep enough to fit your phone. "Liked them so much I bought another grey in a different size for my sister, and also bought these in black," one reviewer wrote. "Wore them on vacation every day." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

15 An Open-Back Sweater With A Strappy Design Asvivid Criss Cross Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon The Asvivid criss-cross sweater has a plunging open back with a strappy design that's so pretty, some reviewers opt to wear it in the front with a bra they want to show off. Many also report that the material is "warm" without being overly "thick and bulky." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

16 These Top-Rated Leggings With 7,000+ Reviews Dragon Fit High Waist Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings have over 7,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. Why? They're stretchy, breathable, and opaque with an extra-wide waistband that doesn't roll or slip. Oh, and they have huge pockets on both sides (as well as a hidden one in the waistband) to hold your essentials, whether you're working out, running errands, or lounging around. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

17 A Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That Feels Like Pajamas LAINAB Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon When you're taking it easy, the LAINAB jumpsuit keeps you cool with its rayon fabric, comfortable with its ample stretch, and free to move with its wide legs. When it's time to head out, its keyhole back and cinched waist ensure that it looks just as good with shoes. And yes, it has pockets. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

18 A Sherpa Hoodie That's "Like A Wearable Blanket" ReachMe Sherpa Hoodie Amazon $27 See On Amazon When it comes to a top that feels like a blanket, it doesn't get much better than the ReachMe sherpa hoodie. It wears like an oversize sweatshirt thanks to its slouchy sleeves, drawstring hood, and pockets, but thanks to the soft, plush fleece material, it "feels like wearing a big cozy blanket," according to a reviewer. It's available in five colors, each with a half-zipper closure so you can customize the neckline. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

19 This Striped Cardigan That's Easy To Style Lovaru Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Stripes are always in style, and this cardigan from Lovaru makes expert use of them. Its fabric is lightweight and stretchy, so you can layer it over dresses, T-shirts, and even sweaters — plus it comes in 14 different colors and striped patterns. "Worth every penny," one reviewer wrote. "Easy to Style. Received so many compliments." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

20 These Best-Selling Jeans That Feel Like Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $23 See On Amazon These Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. skinny jeans have over 21,000 reviews — and the word "comfortable" has been used thousands of times throughout them. Even though they look like jeans, feel durable like jeans, and hold their shape like jeans, they pull on and stretch like leggings. You don't have to worry about zippers or closures, either. They're available in six washes, three inseams, and a range of sizes. Available sizes: 2 - 28

21 The Most Comfortable Little Black Dress Goodthreads Modal Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Who says a little black dress has to be cold and uncomfortable? This one from Goodthreads has a relaxed fit, raglan sleeves with elastic cuffs, and a modal-fleece material that feels more like a nightgown than a dress. It's also as easy to accessorize as it is to wear around the house. (You can get it in nine other colors, too.) Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

22 This Cozy Cropped Sweatshirt That Makes A Statement Amazhiyu Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon With its crewneck shape, dropped shoulders, puffed sleeves, and soft interior, you won't feel like you're compromising when you wear the Amazhiyu sweatshirt. That said, its stylish cropped silhouette takes it from loungewear to a fashion statement with no extra effort on your part. Choose from 11 solid shades and two camouflage prints. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

23 A Must-Have If You Love Versatility Gihuo Overalls Amazon $23 See On Amazon Overalls are easy to incorporate into your wardrobe because of their versatility. Take these cotton and linen Gihuo overalls, for example. You can wear them with slippers around the house or sneakers and a T-shirt for running errands. Then, if you pair them with wedges and a fancier top, you're ready for a night out. However you choose to wear them, reviewers agree that they're "super cute and comfy." Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

24 This Versatile Sweatshirt You'll Want In Every Color Daily Ritual Knit Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Daily Ritual aims to make high-quality, elevated basics that fit right into your wardrobe, and the brand's knit sweatshirt is no exception. It comes in six stylish but easy-to-match colors, and the fabric is brushed and stretchy to keep you cozy and comfortable long-term. "This is a really great top, the kind you would like in multiple colors," one reviewer said. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

25 These Lounge Pants That Are "By Far The Comfiest" Reviewers Have Ever Tried LA12ST Joggers Amazon $14 See On Amazon Offered in eight different colors, these LA12ST joggers have over 6,000 reviews — and most of the buyer feedback is stellar: "These are by far the comfiest, softest and best ‘lounge’ pants I have ever put on," one reviewer wrote. The polyester-spandex fabric is opaque yet stretchy, the pull-on closure has a drawstring for a better fit, and the pockets are deep so that they're "fully functioning." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

26 This Sweatshirt On The Inside, Stylish Dress On The Outside Core 10 Twist Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you were to put on this Core 10 dress without looking, you'd feel the stretch and medium-weight terry and think it was a cozy sweatshirt. To everyone else, however, it looks like a stylish, above-the-knee dress with a twist-wrap design. It comes in three colors: olive, black, and rose. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

27 This Cardigan With Bold Texture Ferbia Chunky Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you don't like to go too bold with colors and patterns, experiment with texture instead. Even though this Ferbia chunky cardigan is offered in only solid colors, it still makes a statement with its pom-pom-knit design. (It's also soft, warm, and slouchy so you can stay comfortable, even in cooler weather.) Available sizes: Small - X-Large

28 This Boucle Turtleneck With A 4.5-Star Rating Goodthreads Boucle Turtle Neck Amazon $40 See On Amazon Thanks to its boucle yarn, this Goodthreads turtleneck has elicited the following reactions from reviewers: "So luxurious," "new favorite sweater," and "feels like a hug." It comes in eight different solid colors, all with exaggerated ribbing on the sleeves, neck, and hem. Meaning? It looks a lot more expensive than it is. It's really no wonder it has a 4.5-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

29 This Huge $9 Scarf That's Incredibly Soft Wander Agio Shawl Amazon $9 See On Amazon Who wouldn't want to wrap themselves in a massive, unbelievably soft scarf? This one has been called "the best buy ever," by reviewers, especially since it'll cost you a grand total of $9. It's offered in over a dozen plaid, checkered, and gingham patterns, all in different colors and all with tassels that add a classic touch to any outfit.

30 These Stretchy Terry Joggers With Cute Ankle Cuffs Mae Terry Jogger Amazon $24 See On Amazon "I would live in these if I could," one reviewer wrote, while another reported: "I could not take them off once I tried them on." The secret? Mae's joggers utilize a rayon-spandex blend to make the softest French terry material that buyers have ever felt. They also have pockets, a stretchy drawstring waistband, and cozy ankle cuffs. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

31 An Animal-Print Sweater That Can Also Be A Dress PRETTYGARDEN Printed Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon Past buyers have worn it with jeans, leggings, and skirts; they've also sized up and worn the PRETTYGARDEN printed sweater as a dress, with or without a belt. It comes in just about any color of animal print you could want, and the crewneck and slouchy dropped sleeves are "so soft and comfortable," reviewers will be "wearing this over and over again." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

32 A Great Price For A Great 2-Piece Tracksuit Uni Clau Knit Outfit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This outfit from Uni Clau is an awesome value, considering you're getting two pieces for less than $35. The tracksuit comes in over 15 different colors, and past reviewers love the rib-knit material, boat neck, and adjustable drawstring waist. "A MUST have to travel in," one reviewer wrote. Another noted: "Will be nice to curl up in on chilly and cold evenings!" Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

33 This Plush Fleece Pullover With An Adjustable Neckline KIRUNDO Half Button Pull Over Amazon $27 See On Amazon All fleece sweaters are cozy, but there are a few things that set this KIRUNDO pull-over apart from the rest: For one, it has snap-up button closures so you can personalize the neckline. For another, it has black on the ribbed hemlines (sleeves, neck, and waist) for some eye-catching contrast. Finally, it's roomy enough that you can wear it as outerwear, but soft enough that you can wear it alone. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

34 These Velvet Scrunchies That Won't Crease Your Hair Whaline Scrunchies (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add a cozy touch to your hair with these large velvet scrunchies, which come in a pack of 12 different colors. Thanks to the plush material, they're shiny as well as hair-friendly. "What I like most about this is they don't leave creasing in your hair," one buyer wrote. (If you don't love the colors pictured above, you can also go for multipacks consisting of blues, pinks, pastels, neons, and all black.)

35 One Of The Most Popular Tunic Shirts On Amazon IWOLLENCE Henley Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon This tunic top has bat-wing sleeves, a decorative knot-tie, and buttons down the front — oh, and it has over 12,000 reviews. The waffle-knit material isn't bulky or heavy, but it is soft and cozy for cooler weather. Last but not least, it comes in just about any color you could want, not to mention some standout patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

36 This $33 Knit Outfit That Should Easily Cost Double ZESICA Knit Outfit Amazon $33 See On Amazon People can't say enough good things about this two-piece rayon outfit, which is offered in 13 colors and includes drawstring shorts and a puff-sleeve top: Past reviewers have called it "beautiful," a "must-have" loungewear purchase, and "the most comfortable set ever." Another writes, "It’s well made, just as pictured and if it were at Nordstrom it would cost $75." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

37 This Boxy Crewneck Made From 100% Cotton Daily Ritual Crew Neck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add a touch of cool to your cozy tops with this Daily Ritual crewneck sweater that's designed with a wider silhouette. One reviewer called it "perfect for that boxy, baggy look." It's shorter than many oversize sweaters out there, too, so it pairs well with high-waisted bottoms. Thanks to the 100% cotton construction and nine colors to choose from, it's both skin-friendly and stylish. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

38 A Great Workout Crop Top You Can Also Lounge In Core 10 French Terry Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Some lower-impact activities (like walking or restorative yoga) don't necessarily cause you to break a sweat — but you probably don't want to wear a heavy sweater, either. This Core 10 athletic top is a great compromise. Yes, it's made from soft French terry that offers both warmth and comfort, but thanks to the rayon, short sleeves, and cropped design, it's still breathable and non-constricting for lighter workouts. But it's also a great look for lounging or errands or anything in between. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X