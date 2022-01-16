45 Cozy Things That Look Super Hot

Looking cute and feeling cozy aren’t mutually exclusive things in fashion. In other words, it is possible to be comfy while also feeling smokin’ hot, and Amazon has tons of comfortable clothing items that turn you into your best bad self.

1 This Easygoing Midi Dress With A Henley Neckline Daily Ritual Spandex Henley Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from an ultra-soft viscose-elastane ribbed fabric, this casual dress feels just like a worn-in Henley tee. With a scoop neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves, the midi garment has a relaxed fit throughout and side slits at the hem. Add a pair of white sneakers or slip-ons, and you’re all set. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 These Flare-Leg Pants That Are Perfect For Lounging Arolina Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon These polyester-spandex palazzo pants are stretchy, lightweight, and totally flowy. The thick waistband gently hugs your body, while the legs flare down to your ankles. Besides classic black, these soft pants come in eye-catching patterns that kick your lounge attire up a notch. You can even dress them up with a pair of heels. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 A Classic T-Shirt With A Deep V-Neckline Beyove Deep-V T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon This T-shirt has an extra-deep V-neckline, making it perfect for pairing with a lacy bralette. The soft, low-cut shirt has a slightly loose fit and rolled short sleeves, resulting in a laid-back vibe. Pair it with jeans, shorts, or leggings for a relaxed look. Besides vibrant solid hues, the shirt is also available in bold leopard, floral, and tie-dye prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 This Wrap-Front Sweater With An Off-The-Shoulder Fit BTFBM Cross-Wrap Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Here’s a sweater that’s super cozy and stylish, giving you the opportunity to rock your bare shoulders while staying warm. Made from a soft viscose-blend knit material, the slouchy sweater has a cross-front design and long, cuffed sleeves. It’s also slightly cropped, so it was made for wearing with high-waisted jeans and leggings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 These High-Waisted Leggings That Are Buttery Soft Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Offering gentle compression, these high-waisted yoga pants are made from sweat-wicking nylon and 20% spandex for tons of comfort and stretch. Perfect for everything from running to yoga to hanging around at home, they’re designed with flat-lock stitching to prevent chafing. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 A Matching Knit Outfit That’s Ultra-Cozy Cosygal Casual Knit Outfit (2-Piece Set) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Planning a Netflix night-in with your besties? Look put together while staying toasty in this two-piece knit outfit set. The cropped crew-neck sweater features loose, slouchy sleeves, and the matching sweater shorts have a thick elastic waistband that’s ultra-comfy. Choose from soft colors like sage green, apricot, and gray. Available sizes: Small — Large

7 This Classic Plaid Maxi Skirt Made Of Cozy Wool IDEALSANXUN Plaid High-Waist Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon When chilly weather rolls around, this plaid maxi skirt is a great piece to have in your closet. Made from thick blended wool, it has a timeless vibe, and the side pockets provide a place to stash your small essentials. Add a turtleneck, a pair of tights, and boots for a sophisticated ensemble. Available sizes: Small —Large

8 The Wire-Free Bralette With A Delicate Lace Back Yummie Wire-Free Lace Back Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon Ditch your underwire for a much comfier alternative — this wire-free bralette. Not only is it soft and comfortable, but it’s elevated by a delicate lace racerback design. With knit-in support and a wide under-chest band, this V-neck bralette has adjustable spaghetti straps for a customizable fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 This Cropped Wrap-Front Sweater That Can Be Worn Lots Of Ways LOMON Cross-Wrap Crop Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon This cross-wrap sweater can be worn traditionally, off-the-shoulder, or even with the V-neck in the back. With slouchy lantern sleeves and a cropped hem, it looks great paired with high-waisted jeans or a skirt. The perforated tie-waist belt in the back allows you to control the overall fit — whether it’s baggy or formfitting is up to you. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 A Fuzzy Knit Sweater With A “Twist” The Drop Eloise Fuzzy Twist Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon This is a crew-neck sweater with a twist — a twist-front detail, that is. Made from a fuzzy knit yarn, this slim-fit sweater is seriously soft. It’s got a slightly cropped front that pairs well with high-waisted denim and leggings. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

11 These High-Waisted Leggings That Are Perfect For Everyday Wear Shapermint High-Waisted Compression Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands, hitting the yoga studio, or simply lounging at home, these leggings can be easily thrown on with a tee, tank, or sweatshirt. Made from a 90% nylon-10% spandex fabric, the moisture-wicking pants are stretchy and non-see-through. They offer full coverage throughout the waist, hips, and back, so you can feel confident as you move through the day. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

12 A Slouchy 2-Piece Sweater Set That’s The Ultimate Lounge Outfit Ermonn Knit Sweater Set (2-Piece Set) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Looking for your next loungewear obsession? Once you put on this oversized sweater-and-shorts combo, you’ll never want to take it off. Made from a soft knit material, the sweater offers a baggy, off-the-shoulder fit, while the shorts have an elastic drawstring waistband. This set is available in every color of the rainbow, so you can pick the shade that suits you best. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Matching Workout Set With Rave Reviews FAFOFA Ribbed Workout Outfit (2-Piece Set) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Boasting an average rating of 4.6 stars out of five on Amazon, this two-piece workout set is a total winner. Made of a ribbed nylon-spandex material, the soft top and leggings provide a body-hugging fit. The sports bra has a unique notch neckline and padded cups, with a full-coverage back. They go perfectly with the high-waisted leggings, which are fully squat-proof. Available sizes: Small — Large

14 A Soft, Seamless Bra That Feels Like A Second Skin Floatley Cozy Triangle Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you want great chest support, but aren’t a fan of underwire bras, you’re in luck: This wire-free bra from Floatley is made from a lightweight nylon-spandex fabric with a barely-there feel. A wide under-chest band and fixed cups provide ample coverage, while the adjustable double spaghetti straps help you achieve the perfect fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 This Luxurious Robe That Comes In Gorgeous Pastels & Jewel Tones Hotouch Satin Robe Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add a little luxury to your loungewear game with this satin robe that has a lustrous, silky feel. Made of lightweight material, this soft robe feels heavenly against your skin. Perhaps the hardest part of buying it? Choosing which eye-pleasing pastel or jewel shade you like the best (think: rose, lilac, and wine red). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 An A-Line Midi Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Hotouch A-Line Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Available in lots of vibrant jewel tones and neutrals, this versatile rayon dress features a slightly relaxed silhouette that flares out at the waist. With three-quarter-length sleeves, a round neck, and a midi hem, this garment is effortlessly elegant. Pair it with sandals and a floppy hat for an easygoing daytime look, or add some heels and a statement necklace for an elevated evening outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 This Wrap-Front Tunic With A Plunging V-Neckline IN'VOLAND Plus Size V-Neck Wrap Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Flowy and soft, this wrap top has a plunging V-neckline — layer it with a camisole underneath, or simply wear it on its own. The garment has drapey batwing sleeves and an over-the-waist hem. There are so many colors to choose from — you can even stock up on a few different shades. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus

18 Some Fluffy Slippers That Are Like Clouds For Your Feet JOJOCOSY Fluffy Plush Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give yourself the gift of cozy feet with these fluffy slippers. Piled high with super soft faux fur, the comfy slippers have squishy memory foam insoles and durable rubber outsoles. The bottoms have a unique chunky-knit appearance (so they look just like sweaters), giving them an even more cozy vibe. Available sizes: 5 — 10

19 A Value Pack Of Comfy Ribbed Cami Bras KCDDUMK Ribbed Cami Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon With light removable pads and thin spaghetti straps, these cami bras barely feel like bras at all. The polyester-spandex ribbed material is soft and moisture-wicking, keeping you cool and dry throughout the day. You get four bras in a pack in a variety of colors — wear them under T-shirts and tank tops, or sport one on its own with your favorite lounge pants. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 This Slouchy Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That Transitions From Day To Night Lacozy Off-Shoulder Sweater Amazon $14 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder sweater can be paired with your favorite jeans and boots during the day, and dressed up with leggings and heels at night. It has extra-long and cozy sleeves, and the fabric has a hint of spandex to it, giving it a stretchy quality that capitalizes on comfort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 These Levi’s Jeggings That Are Equal Parts Dressy & Comfy Levi's Plus-Size Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Levi’s has an undeniable reputation for making jeans that fit great and last forever, but sometimes you want something a little more comfy. These chic leggings look like skinny jeans, but they’re way softer and stretchy, too. The mid-rise pants have a faux zipper fly and functional back pockets to complete the look. Available sizes: 36 — 46

22 This Casual Robe That Comes In Eye-Catching Florals & Solids Hotouch Kimono Robe Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you opt for a vibrant floral print or keep it simple with a solid hue, you’ll look simply marvelous in this casual knee-length robe. Breathable and lightweight, the robe has a drapey fit and a tie-waist closure. A pair of side pockets provides the perfect place to hold your phone and other small essentials. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 A Maxi Dress With Convenient Side Pockets LILBETTER Casual Maxi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon When wearing this long-sleeve maxi dress, you can feel free to leave your handbag behind. The addition of two side pockets creates the perfect space to carry along your keys, wallet, and phone. Made of a soft rayon-spandex material, this flowy V-neck garment can go anywhere from brunch to a museum to evening cocktails. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 This Breezy Fit & Flare Dress That Comes In Adorable Patterns LILBETTER Casual Short-Sleeve Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in whimsical florals, paisleys, and polka dots, this short-sleeve dress is your go-to garment for picnics, brunch dates, and beach trips. With a wrap V-neckline and a fit-and-flare silhouette, the dress is super versatile, and a pair of side pockets allows you to hold your essentials close by. Available sizes: 4 — 26

25 The Fuzzy Sweatsuit That’s Soft Enough To Sleep In Fixmatti Fuzzy Sweatsuit (3-Piece Set) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made of an ultra-fuzzy knit fabric, this three-piece sweatsuit is the ultimate loungewear ensemble. It comes in lots of fun colors, including turquoise, baby pink, and lavender. Complete with a cami bra, slim-fit leggings, and an ankle-length cardigan, this set is so comfy, you might just end up wearing it to bed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 A Swingy T-Shirt Dress With Long Sleeves MOLERANI Casual Swing T-Shirt Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon With all the comfort of a long-sleeve tee, this T-shirt dress is great for throwing on and walking out the door. With a round neckline and an above-the-knee hem, it has a relaxed fit that swings around your frame. Layer a few necklaces and add a pair of boots, and you’ve got a free-spirited, fierce outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 These Super Stretchy Jeggings With Rave Reviews No Nonsense Stretch Denim Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon Over 18,000 reviewers have given these denim leggings a perfect five-star review on Amazon, raving over their realistic denim look — they even have a faux zipper fly and functional back pockets. “Lightweight, very thin (but not see through), stretchy, but still have a jean feel and look,” one customer reported. It’s the perfect balance between leggings and actual jeans.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 This Belted Shirt Dress That’s So Easy-Breezy PRETTYGARDEN Belted Crew-Neck Dress Amazon $14 See On Amazon Complete with a tie-belt at the waist, this crew-neck dress is just formal enough to wear to the office — but still fun enough for after-work happy hour. Made from a lightweight, stretchy material, the dress has a slightly relaxed fit throughout the bodice and a more formfitting feel throughout the skirt. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 A Long-Sleeve Tee With A Unique Shoulder Cutout SheIn One-Shoulder Cutout Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon You might have a lot of long-sleeve tees in your closet, but I can guarantee you that this chic top is refreshingly different. A bold shoulder cutout creates an asymmetrical neckline, kicking the design up a notch. Available in subdued neutrals and bold hues, this top will be a go-to when you’re looking to make a statement. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

30 Another Cool Tee With An Asymmetrical Neckline SheIn One-Shoulder Cutout Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Similar to the last pick, this short-sleeve tee features a shoulder cutout that creates an ultra-cool asymmetrical neckline. It has a slightly longer hemline, giving you the freedom to tuck it into your jeans or wear it over leggings. The rayon-spandex material has a good deal of stretch, hugging your body from your shoulders to your waist. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

31 This Ribbed Pencil Skirt That Can Be Worn With Absolutely Anything SheIn Ribbed Knit Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can pair this ribbed knit pencil skirt with just about anything — button-down blouses, camisoles, graphic tees... the list goes on. The stretchy polyester-spandex garment has a back slit and a high elastic waistline. Dress it up with heels or down with sneakers — either way, you’ll look fabulous. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings With A Soft Ribbed Texture SUUKSESS High-Waisted Ribbed Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want versatile leggings with an interesting design upgrade, look no further than this ribbed pair. The seamless construction and ultra-wide waistband creates a smooth silhouette that capitalizes on comfort. Available in several subtle shades, these opaque leggings are great for workouts, running errands, or hanging out at home. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 A Lightweight Henley Top With A Close Fit Tobrief Ribbed Henley Shirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Thanks to the addition of spandex, this rayon-polyester top hugs your body without feeling constricting. Featuring a laid-back Henley neckline with a half-button closure, the shirt looks fantastic paired with anything from jeans to a skirt to shorts. There are also a few short-sleeve options to choose from for warmer days. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 This Simple Tunic Dress You’ll Want In Every Color TOPONSKY Tunic Dress Amazon $15 See On Amazon At such a budget-friendly price, you’ll want to snag this simple, versatile tunic dress in every color. With a round neckline, short sleeves, and an above-the-knee hem, this dress has the same relaxed feel as your favorite worn-in tee. In addition to bold solid shades, this dress is also available in cool tie-dye prints for a groovy vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Pair of Retro-Inspired Bell Bottoms With A Stretchy Fit Vivicastle Bell Bottom Flare Pants Amazon $15 See On Amazon The ‘70s are calling, and they’re begging you to rock these far-out bell bottoms. The flare-leg pants come in tons of groovy stripes, animal prints, and floral patterns, as well as classic black. Perfect for music festivals, farmers market trips, or lounging at home, these pants look fantastic and feel oh-so comfy. Available sizes: Small — Large

36 This 5-Pack Of Ultra-Soft Bamboo Underwear With Lace Details KNITLORD Bamboo Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bamboo viscose is known for being soft and temperature-regulating, giving these bikini underwear their unbelievably comfy feel. The panties are seamless for a barely-there feel, and the subtle lace trim upgrades the cute factor. You get five pairs in a pack for a budget-friendly price, in a variety of soft shades. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 The Oversized Sweatpants That Are *So* Comfortable VINMEN Oversized Sweatpants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Look effortlessly cool in these slouchy sweatpants that come in a variety of soft neutrals and statement-making hues. Made from an ultra-soft cotton-polyester material, these pants feature a drawstring waist and cinched ankle cuffs. Add a cropped tee and sneakers for a comfy, on-trend streetwear ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 A Cross-Wrap Top That Hangs Off-The-Shoulder Uvog Off-The-Shoulder Cross-Wrap Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This ribbed long-sleeve top falls elegantly off the shoulder, with a wrap-front detail that adds an extra touch of style. Tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans and add a necklace for a chic, put-together look that’s still casual. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 This Relaxed Pullover With A Deep V-Neck Softome Wrap Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon Layer this loose pullover sweater with a tank top or wear it as is — either way, you’ll look stylish and feel cozy. Plus, the drapey sweater can be worn with the wrap detail in front or back, so it’s basically like getting two different sweaters in one. Pair it with jeans or leggings on a chilly day for a relaxed but chic look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

40 The Knit Sweatsuit That’s Cute & Cozy ZESICA Knit Pullover Sweatsuit (2-Piece Set) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Stay comfy and warm in this sweatsuit set. Available in lots of fun colors and stripes, this matching ensemble is great for working from home or curling up on the couch for a movie marathon. The crew-neck sweater features oversized bubble sleeves, while the shorts have a relaxed fit and a drawstring closure. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 This Corduroy Button-Down That Doubles As A Jacket Astylish Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Effortlessly cool — and cozy to boot — this corduroy button-down has an oversize fit that pairs perfectly with your favorite denim or leggings. It has dropped shoulders and a classic chest pocket. Wear the top on its own or sport it as a lightweight jacket on brisk days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 A Sweater Dress That’s Cozy But Dressed Up Mansy Knit Sweater Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Chic enough for a cocktail party (or just dinner out at your favorite restaurant), this mini sweater dress offers tons of comfort while still looking cute. Falling to an above-the-knee hem, it features a wrap front with a tie belt. Plus, the sweater material means it’s super warm — just add a pair of tights for a cozy ensemble. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 The Versatile Tunic With A Sheer Chiffon Hem Shiaili Plus-Size Tunic Amazon $21 See On Amazon Basic enough to make it a super versatile piece, this tunic is elevated by a sheer chiffon hem, giving it a subtle nod to bedroom wear. Made from cotton and spandex, the breathable and stretchy shirt also has two pockets at the hips (yep — a shirt with pockets), which makes this option an all-around winner. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

44 This Cropped Sweatshirt That’s Effortlessly Hot LASLULU Crop Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes a totally effortless piece is the easiest way to feel hot — and this cropped sweatshirt fits the bill. Perfect for anything from working out to running errands, it boasts a timeless athletic aesthetic, and the super loose fit falls above the navel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

