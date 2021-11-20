41 Cozy Things That Are Also Super Sexy

Out of all of the wardrobe combinations in the world, cozy and sexy is my absolute favorite. There’s something about looking good, but simultaneously feeling even better — because let’s be honest: If I know it’s uncomfortable, the odds of me taking it off the hanger and putting it on my body plummet pretty quickly. And believe it or not, Amazon is an incredible place to find incredibly comfy things that actually make you look hot as hell.

I know: Initially, that might seem counterintuitive. (After all, if you can’t touch it or try it on, how do you know for sure that it’s cozy?) This is where the product descriptions and reviewer feedback really come in handy. Unlike when you’re shopping in-store for an outfit, fabric construction is usually front and center, and past buyers are very quick to tell you when something feels like fluffy clouds on their skin (and note if that changes after a few washes). Finally, the wide selection of styles, colors, and sizes combined with the affordable prices make it well-worth it — and if you don’t love your new cozy sweater or your sexy body-con dress, returns are typically quick and easy.

According to the reviewers who can’t stop raving about them, these sexy outfits and accessories are actually shockingly comfortable.

1 This Distressed Sweater In Tons Of Colors Aleumdr V-Neck Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon A loose V-shaped neckline that can be worn in the front or the back. A cropped silhouette with dropped shoulders. Fraying around the neck, sleeves, and hem for added style. What’s not to love about this distressed waffle-knit sweater? One reviewer called it “comfy, oversized, [and] cozy,” and said they’ll definitely be buying it in more colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 These Feathery House Slippers That Are Both Cozy & Gorgeous BCTEX COLL Fuzzy Pom-Pom Feather House Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon “These slippers are super cute and very comfortable,” wrote one reviewer who bought the dusty rose color — but they also come in black, burgundy, and gray. Yes, they make a statement with their feather-like upper and faux-fur interior, but they also have a memory foam insole and a nonslip outsole. As a result, they’re supportive and can even be worn outside to grab the mail. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

3 A Velvet Sleepwear Set With Lace Detailing DIDK Lace-Trim Velvet Sleepwear Cami Top and Shorts Pajama Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This velvet sleepwear set has been called “absolutely gorgeous” as well as “sexy, elegant, and comfortable.” It’s offered in five different colors, and each set includes an adjustable-strap cami and drawstring shorts. Still, despite the practicality, the contrast floral lace and soft fabric make these pajamas undeniably beautiful. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 This Top That’s Way Sexier Than Your Average T-Shirt ALLEGRACE Casual Scoop Collar T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon How can some basic T-shirts make you feel sexy? With a plunge scoop neckline and rounded hem drape comfortably but stylishly, according to reviewers. One also wrote that they’re “so soft,” “hold their shape,” and “can be dressed up or worn around the house.” Get them in rows and rows of color options, with or without chest pockets. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

5 A Body-Con Dress That’s So Versatile PrettyGuide Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from ribbed-knit fabric, this body-con sweater dress has a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a knee-length cut. Still, even though it’s full-coverage, its fitted, stretchy silhouette has reviewers raving: “Comfortable sexy dress. Got many compliments. I totally recommend.” Get it in solid colors or striped patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 This Satin Robe That Actually Stretches ALLEGRACE Satin Robe Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s comfortable and breathable enough that you’ll love wearing it while lounging or going about your self-care routine — especially since the fabric actually stretches. Still, this robe is made from silky satin material and comes in three rich colors: black, navy, and maroon. Among its other convenient features, you’ll also find a stay-put wrap silhouette and two big pockets. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

7 A Button-Up Onesie That’s Worthy Of A Photoshoot Ekouaer Onesie Pajamas Amazon $33 See On Amazon You might never have considered that a onesie could be sexy — until now. This one-piece pajama jumpsuit has long sleeves and ankle-length pants, but its tight fit and full-torso buttons have reviewers conducting sexy photoshoots, especially since you can customize the neckline. It comes in both solid colors and eye-catching patterns, including a few festive holiday options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 This Winter-Worthy Dress That Has All Of The Trendiest Features Viottiset Midi Knit Sweater Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This season's most stylish trends include batwing sleeves, wrap tops, pencil bottoms, and plunging necklines — and this sweater dress features them all. Pair that with a thick, comfortable material that works well with stockings and boots, and it’s no wonder it’s a cold-weather favorite: “Perfect winter dress,” one reviewer wrote. “I got so many compliments.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 A Dress That Feels Like A Hoodie The Drop Iona Long-Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon The Drop’s Iona gives you the best of both worlds: It’s both an above-the-knee mini dress and a comfy sweatshirt (complete with a drawstring hood and thick ribbing around the cuffs and hem). As a result, it’s warm and cozy, but it’ll still elevate your look even if you wear it with your favorite sneakers. Finally, since it’s made from a blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, it’s soft and stretchy. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

10 A Sweater That’s Sexy Enough For A Boudoir Shoot EXLURA Off-Shoulder Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon “LOVE it,” one reviewer wrote about this off-the-shoulder sweater. “Used it for my boudoir shoot [and] also I wear it with jeans.” Its knitted material is super cozy — as are its loose sleeves and longer silhouette — but the stretchy, wide neckline gives it shape and allows you to wear it off of one shoulder or both. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 A Cheap 2-Piece Workout Set That’s Surprisingly Well-Made FAFOFA Seamless Workout Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you wear it for working out, lounging, sleeping, or running errands, this seamless workout set is worth the buy — especially judging from its overall 4.6-star rating. Each order comes with a cut-out crop top with padded cups and high-waisted shorts. Both are made from a stretchy but structured ribbed fabric. Reviewers also make it a point to note that it’s thick but soft. Available sizes: Small — Large

12 These Joggers That Buyers Never Want To Take Off VINMEN Cinch-Bottom Sweatpants With Pockets Amazon $31 See On Amazon The drawstring waistband ensures a comfy fit, the pockets hold your essentials, and the cinched ankles give them an on-trend appearance. But the best part about these top-rated joggers? “I literally don't want to take them off that's how comfy they are,” one reviewer wrote. Thanks to the mostly cotton construction, they’re breathable and super soft. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 A Sweater Dress That Sits Off Of The Shoulders Schkleier Pullover Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Throw on this pullover sweater dress, and you’ll feel almost like you're wearing your favorite robe. (According to reviewers, the chunky-knit fabric is that soft and thick.) Still, thanks to its off-the-shoulder neckline, it still has some shape and “looks great with ankle boots or tall boots.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 This Cropped Criss-Cross Sweater That’s Still Cozy ZCSIA Long-Sleeve Wrap Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Even though you’ll be super comfortable all day, this cross-front sweater still instantly elevates any jeans, leggings, or skirts in your wardrobe. That’s because it has a unique design that crosses over the bust and sits off of the shoulders. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 These Leggings That Emphasize Your Booty HIGORUN High-Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Thanks to the thick waistband and the scrunched center seam, reviewers write that they would “give these ten stars if [they] could,” because they really do “make [your] butt look great.” You can get these booty-emphasizing yoga pants in tons of colors, all made from a material that’s moisture-wicking, squat-proof, and super comfortable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Satin Robe In Basically Any Color Ekouaer Lace-Trim Short Satin Robe Amazon $22 See On Amazon From off-white champagne to black-and-gold leopard print, there are plenty of stylish choices when it comes to this lace-trim robe. (You can even get ones that say “Bride” or “Bridesmaid.”) All of them are made from a satin material that’s breathable, soft, cozy, and sexy at the same time. No wonder this piece has earned over 4,500 reviews and 4.3 overall stars. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 My Go-To Outfit When I Want To Feel Like I’m Wearing A Blanket Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover Sweater Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon I have this oversize sweater dress in two colors (black and wine red), and I’ll probably buy more. When paired with stockings and boots, it’s my go-to pick for days when I want to look put-together, but feel like I’m wearing a giant, cozy blanket all day. While the turtleneck, roomy sleeves, and loose fit are all especially comfortable, the short length adds a bit of sexiness — and the pockets are a convenient bonus. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 These Leggings That Are “By Far” Reviewers’ “Favorites” KQUZO High-Waist 7/8 Compression Workout Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I purchased [four] different brands of leggings at once, and these were by far my favorites. Compressive, well-fitting, well made. Not see-through,” one reviewer wrote about these yoga pants. The polyester-spandex material is designed to move with you, while the extra-thick waistband won’t roll down. They even have dual pockets on the sides, which are roomy enough for your phone or keys. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

19 An Oversize Sweater With A Stylish Open Back Asvivid Criss Cross V Back Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon From the front, this looks like a super cozy oversized sweater. Turn around, though, and you’ll reveal a V-neck back with dramatic criss-cross straps. According to reviewers, it’s “warm but not thick and bulky,” so needless to say, they’re tempted to buy one in every color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 A Belted Wrap Dress That Feels Like A Robe DAYINKEE V-Neck Pullover Sweater Dress with Belt Amazon $39 See On Amazon Choose between multiple lengths and sleeve designs, including a few with peekaboo lace. Whichever one you get, though, this wrapped sweater dress is a versatile addition to your closet. It can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with sneakers, and reviewers adore its plunging V-shaped neckline, batwing sleeves, side slits, and pencil skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 Some Skinny Jeans That Pull Right On Like Leggings Lee Skinny-Leg Pull-On Jean Amazon $32 See On Amazon They’re made from real cotton denim, so they offer the style and structure of jeans. That said, these Lee skinny pants have a stretchy, no-clasp waistband, so they actually pull right on like leggings. While the front pockets are just for show, the back pockets can actually hold your stuff — and they come in your choice of black or three different blue washes. Available sizes: 16 Petite — 30 Long

22 The “Cutest Sweater Dress” Made From Soft, Fuzzy Fabric EXLURA Mini Sweater Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon “This is by far the cutest sweater dress I've purchased! I love it so much I went ahead and got it [in] black and khaki as well,” one reviewer wrote. “The ballooned arms are to die for!” One thing they didn’t mention about this body-con mock-turtleneck dress? Its fuzzy fabric, which another reviewer calls “so soft” and “perfect for cold days.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 This Off-The-Shoulder Tunic Top With 12,000+ Reviews Lacozy Oversized Pullover Amazon $20 See On Amazon More than 12,000 buyers have reviewed this oversize tunic pullover and have awarded it an overall rating of 4.4 stars. While it’s soft, roomy, and breathable, its off-the-shoulder neckline makes your cozy outfit look stylish and intentional. You can get it in neutral colors, pastel shades, plaid patterns, and bright prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Sexy Sleepwear Set That Feels Like Silk Ekouaer Pajamas Lingerie Amazon $20 See On Amazon “Material is super soft and silky,” wrote one reviewer, so when combined with the revealing design, this sleepwear set “looks very sexy” and is the most “comfortable set of pajamas” they own. Whichever color or print you get, each order comes with a cami and a set of shorts — and since the satin material is actually made from polyester, it’s durable, but still won’t cost you more than $25. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 This Comfy Top That Still Elevates Your Outfit KIRUNDO V-Neck Oversize Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon While it’s comfortable enough to become your new go-to sweater, this chunky V-neck top is still dressy enough for work, date nights, holidays, clubs, and restaurants. That’s because it has a plunging neckline, balloon sleeves, and a wrapped belt that cinches the waist. “I love this sweater,” one reviewer wrote. “I originally bought it in green and I love it so much I bought it in black. It’s so comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 These Peach-Butt Yoga Leggings With A Literal Twist MOOSLOVER V-Cross-Waist Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon They might be stretchy, comfortable, and squat-proof, but these yoga leggings set themselves apart from every other pair in your closet using two distinctive features: a V-shaped criss-cross waistband, and a cinched seam in the back for a peach-like butt effect. They also come in tons of colors and patterns, and some of them have side pockets in addition to the hidden-back one. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 This 2-Piece Outfit That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down MRSYVES Plus Size 2 Piece Outfit Amazon $27 See On Amazon It feels like a tracksuit, but this two-piece set can be dressed up or down depending on your needs. Barefoot or with slip-ons, it’s casual enough for lounging or running errands — but add heels, and it immediately transforms your whole look. It comes with a long-sleeve tunic top with a cropped irregular hem and leggings-like pants that are stretchy and high-waisted. Available sizes: Large — XXXX-Large

28 A Turtleneck Sweater Dress With An Oversized Silhouette LOGENE Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon “This is one of my favorite Amazon purchases! It’s very well made, not see-through at all, and is so comfortable,” one reviewer raved about this turtleneck sweater dress, which they purchased in white. Unless you opt to belt it, the silhouette is loose and roomy — but its above-the-knee cut keeps it stylish and sexy. It’s also sold in over a dozen colors, all with balloon sleeves and a thick-ribbed material. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 These Leggings That Look Like Pants No Nonsense Stretch Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon A few of over 26,000 reviewers have called these No Nonsense denim leggings “a home run buy,” the “best purchase ever,” and their “favorite jeggings.” The denim cotton material and faux detailing make them look like real jeans, but they’re stretchy, flexible, and pull right on for all-day comfort. The back pockets are fully functional to hold your stuff. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 This Bodycon Romper For Lounging Or Throwing On With Jeans Roselux Long Sleeve Romper Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get this body-con romper in just about any solid color, not to mention plaids and animal prints. It’s made from polyester and spandex and woven into a soft, ribbed-knit texture — plus each one has functional buttons from the belly to the chest, so you can customize the neckline. “My favorite lounging attire,” one reviewer wrote, but others have said things like, “It’s something I can totally throw with jeans too.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 A Deep-V Sweater With Unexpected Details QUALFORT Knit Wrap Pullover Amazon $28 See On Amazon Yes, it’s made from a thick, ribbed-knit blend, but this still isn’t your average sweater. Its design features a deep-plunge V-neck that transitions into a unique wrap with an irregular pointed hem. The result, according to reviewers? “Just the right amount of sexy,” one reviewer wrote. Another raved, “It’s soft, comfortable and easy to wear. Easily my favorite sweater of all time.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Unique One-Shoulder Top With A Dramatic Cut Out SheIn Sexy One-Shoulder Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Even though it’s shockingly soft and stretchy, this asymmetrical top adds plenty of flair to your outfit with its one-shoulder cut-out design. The material is comprised of rayon and spandex, and in addition to the ample color options and two sleeve types, you can choose between ribbed-knit or smooth textures. “Great sexy top for a nice price,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large Plus

33 This All-In-One Matching Loungewear Set SOLY HUX Pajama Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear the matching cami and shorts when you’re sleeping or lounging, and slip into the included robe when you need a little bit more coverage. Reviewers described this three-piece pajama set as “very stylish” and “very soft.” (If you’re not into the pink or the ribbed-knit material, the brand also sells pajama sets in tons of other fabrics and designs.) Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 A Chunky Sweater With A Cropped Peplum Waist ZESICA Belted Sweater Pullover Top Amazon $47 See On Amazon In my opinion, this cropped sweater is the ideal combination of cozy and sexy. Its roomy sleeves and thick fabric provide enough coverage and warmth for colder weather — but its plunging neckline, open back, and adjustable-tie waist elevate the look for a dressier style. I’m not the only one who thinks so, though: “The peplum bottom is perfect and looks great with high waisted pants,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 A 2-Piece Tracksuit That’s Both Comfy & Stylish Akmipoem Jogging Suits Amazon $32 See On Amazon Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, this two-piece tracksuit is more than just comfy — it’s also super stylish. Choose between over a dozen colors, and you’ll get a cropped, cinched-waist hoodie and matching joggers with elastic around the waist and ankles. Since it’s lightweight, reviewers report that it’s both breathable and great for layering. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Wrap Tunic Top With A Cinched Silhouette TIANZHU Long-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This tunic top is made from lightweight rayon with 5% spandex for comfortable stretch, and it has a wrapped bodice that cinches in at the waist before flowing out towards the hem. “I love this top so much,” one reviewer wrote. “The way it fits my body shape is amazing. The material is very soft and comfortable. And the length hangs perfectly.” Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

37 This Robe With 12,000+ Reviews & 4.6 Stars VINTATRE Robe Amazon $33 See On Amazon “So soft and elegant,” one reviewer raved about this soft-knit robe. Another wrote, “Surprisingly sexy! I’m gonna order it again in multiple colors.” It comes in nearly endless shades and patterns, but they all feature cotton-spandex material, a wrapped V-neck, an above-the-ankle length, an adjustable sash tie, and dual side pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 A Loose, Flowy Tunic With A Strappy Neckline CARCOS Flora Criss-Cross Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from 100% rayon, so it’s lightweight, soft, and cooling, this tunic blouse already sounds like a home run. Throw in the cascading silhouette and the intricate, strappy neckline, and reviews like “one of my favorite shirts” suddenly make a ton of sense. You can get it in four different colors, all of which go seamlessly with leggings or jeans. Available sizes: Large —5X-Large

39 This Deep-V Wrap Top You Can Layer Or Wear Alone softome V-Neck Long-Sleeve Wrap-Front Loose Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Layer this deep-V wrap sweater over a cami, T-shirt, or strappy bra — or you can wear it alone. Either way, reviewers wrote that it’s the ideal combination of comfortable and sexy, and it comes in your choice of seven colors. Since the fabric is soft but lightweight, it’s a great option for transitioning from season to season. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

40 This 2-Piece Lounge Set That Reviewers Love ZESICA Long-Sleeve Crop Top & Pants Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $32 See On Amazon There are plenty of reasons why reviewers have called this two-piece loungewear set “comfortable,” “stylish,” and “literally [the] best thing [they’ve] bought off Amazon.” Its features include a high, stretchy waist with a drawstring, cinched ankles, pockets, a cropped silhouette, and poof sleeves. The material is also soft and breathable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large