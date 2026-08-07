Between the current sports boom and the concert lineup I’m determined to tick off my bucket list this year, I’ve been spending a lot of time in arenas recently. But before any event, I find myself frantically emptying the contents of my everyday purse into a clear one.

Unfortunately, the transparent options I own never seem to match my ‘fit, the specific artist's aesthetic, or the team's motif. Why are clear bags rarely cute? It turns out, this is a universal fashion dilemma. Even the most dedicated fans resign themselves to carrying something they would never wear on a normal day just to breeze through security.

Most bag mandates trace back to the strict rules the NFL rolled out in 2013, sparking a nationwide wave of transparent guidelines across U.S. venues. While security makes complete sense, the resulting look usually resembles a glorified plastic pouch. In fact, if you don't bring a see-through purse, stadium rules dictate you must carry a literal one-gallon plastic freezer bags. Thanks, but no thanks. For fashion-conscious fans who spend hours perfecting an outfit, it feels like an unfair compromise — worse, you risk having to abandon your hard-earned designer bags completely outside the gates.

Thankfully, brands like Tory Burch and Coach are finally addressing the issue, offering options that are both functional and fashion-forward. While most locations require bags to fit within standard 12” x 6” x 12” dimensions, rules vary by venue, so always check ahead.

If you’re stadium-bound soon, I rounded up 10 actually cute bags that security will approve and are chic enough to carry anywhere.

Fashion girls would appreciate that this clear shoulder bag from Coach features the brand’s iconic turnlock closure. It’s a small detail, but it’s enough to make a stadium-ready bag feel elevated. The Stadium Swinger also comes in several contrasting leather colorways, including a deep blue, red, black, and cream, plus a crossbody strap for carrying options.

Heading to BTS’ Arirang World Tour? Come equipped with a bag that any ARMY would appreciate. This one by Kurt Geiger comes in purple — the band’s color — with sparkly gemstones tacked on to it. Borahae.

Jelly, the quintessential Y2K throwback trend, is officially back. If you’re not as ready to relive your earlier years with the jelly shoe trend, consider a jelly bag instead. This one from Tory Burch comes in a peach or blue, and features a removable zipper pouch for essentials you don’t want others to see. Just be prepared to unzip the opaque interior pouch if security guards need to peek inside.

Inject a dose of whimsy into your stadium look with a cutesy heart-shaped crossbody bag. Choose from silver- or pink-trimmed options and prepare to be complimented.

This one doesn’t come with shoulder or crossbody straps, so if you’re the type to need your bag on your body at all times, this might not be for you. If you’re with people you know and comfortable enough placing your bag on the seat or the floor in front of you, then this espresso-hued mini tote will be such a cute outfit add-on.

A hard-shell bag is a great option to keep your things organized and avoid getting them smushed when you’re jumping up and down. This polycarbonate shell option from Away is water repellent and comes in several colorways, including a translucent yellow or purple.

Big sports girl? Show your love for the game with this Betsey Johnson clear bag with baseball-inspired prints. Ball bags are the new frontier of sports dressing and kitschy fashion, so you’d be right on trend. It also comes with a matching coin purse, for good measure.

Prefer a backpack for a hands-free experience? Consider this nano style from JanSport with a zesty lime green lining for a pop of color.

Keep things interesting with an angular asymmetrical jelly bag for cool-girl edge.

For music festivals or venues with a more lenient sizing policy, consider this roomy yellow jelly tote where you can stash your essentials (e.g., power bank, lip gloss, and wallet) and whatever merch you’re bound to buy. Keep this one at home if you are heading to a strict NFL arena, as it busts past the standard 12” x 6” x 12” limit.