We have officially crossed the line from wearing athletic gear to carrying the actual equipment. It's no longer enough to cosplay as an off-duty player in “blokecore” soccer jerseys, track shorts, and windbreakers. And if you think this just means wearing team colors — like the sea of orange and blue that took over New York’s streets during the Knicks’ NBA championship run — think again.

The new frontier of fashion is the sport itself — specifically, bags shaped like the actual balls. Yes, the very objects that professional athletes toss, throw, and kick are getting the luxury style treatment. Introduced by designers as the season's best arm candy, these pieces have been bedazzled, monogrammed, or even flattened. And fashion girlies can’t resist the novelty look.

The A-List Co-Sign

One such icon leading the ball movement? Kim Kardashian. Last month, the reality TV mogul hard-launched her soccer girl era by showing off a vintage Louis Vuitton bag shaped like — you guessed it — a soccer ball. Lest her followers get confused, it was entirely monogrammed in the brand’s signature logo and cradled by a leather harness. (The styling choice was a subtle nod to the French label’s role as a licensee of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where they’re tasked with designing the bespoke Trophy Trunk.)

The ball bag was all the SKIMS founder needed to embody sportscore. Apart from the accessory, Kardashian’s ‘fit was remarkably non-athletic, relying on nothing more than a basic fitted black tee.

She is far from the only one leaning into the aesthetic. Just last night, Ted Lasso star Juno Temple proved the look is still evolving, arriving at the Season 4 premiere in Los Angeles with a spectacular, crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber soccer ball bag in hand.

Paired with a bold dress from Roberto Cavalli SS01 RTW, the cutesy clutch was further proof that game-day gear has graduated to the high-fashion red carpet.

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Even sports with smaller equipment aren’t spared. Tennis is also having a moment. At Wimbledon earlier this month, Traitors star Maura Higgins carried a tiny vintage Chanel bag in the likeness of a lime green tennis ball. Unlike typical 3D spheres, this was slim and dainty, looking more like a coin purse.

Similarly, Dairy Boy founder and courtside style icon Paige Lorenze was also spotted sporting a vintage Chanel tote with a small tennis-shaped outer pocket. She recently tied the knot with tennis player Tommy Paul, so the sports paraphernalia makes sense. Like Kardashian and Temple, though, she wore the bag with a relatively non-sporty mini dress and matching tennis ball-adorned heels.

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How To Style A Ball (No, Really)

Sure, regular people likely won’t blow thousands of dollars on a Louis Vuitton soccer bag, but the kitschy trend has more street appeal than you might think.

Unlike other sporty styles, which require a bit more of an athletic base (e.g., pairing a jersey with sneakers), bags in the shape of balls can be worn as is. It’s a statement topper — nothing more, nothing less. You can wear it with the most basic, dainty, or feminine piece. It’s a whimsical and non-committal way to tap into sports fever.

The Stadium Culture Shift

This desire to merge high fashion with fandom is exactly what is driving the look from celebrity street style straight into the arenas. For some, it’s a way to marry their love for sports and fashion without sacrificing one. That was certainly the case for Lori Moran, who launched her own custom bag bedazzling business, Bling It To The Game.

What began as a passion project quickly took off. “I started carrying ball bags right after the New York Liberty won the championship,” she tells Bustle, adding, “I wanted to start the season with something special since I've been a fan since I was a kid.”

Eventually, the bags caught the eye of the crowd and the players, prompting Natasha Cloud of the Chicago Sky to encourage her to turn it into a business. Moran’s brand, which she says is about “showing the world that you can be a colorful, bedazzled, and girly fan,” has since been spotted on the arms of Jordyn Woods, Sheryl Swoopes, and even Liberty’s mascot, Ellie the Elephant.

As for the appeal, she says simply: “Unique bags make outfits pop.” Some of the custom designs’ biggest fans? WAGs.

The High-Fashion Takeover

Beyond the custom market, major labels are rushing to the field. Everyone from Judith Leiber to Betsey Johnson is designing sports-inspired bags, while contemporary brands like Monse, Rebecca Minkoff, and Tory Burch have also joined the roster. It's a permanent fixture for the seasons ahead as well — Coach even loaded its Fall/Winter 2026 runway with baseball paraphernalia.

Clearly, the ball is in fashion's court.