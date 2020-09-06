24 Cute Flats Under $35 So Comfortable You Could Practically Work Out In Them

In order to feel good in footwear, comfort is key — and it's a plus if the shoes you're wearing are fashionable. Thankfully, many flats do manage to be both comfy and cute. In fact, the most comfortable flats are so cozy, you could basically work out in them. Many of them provide durable outsoles with traction and padded insoles for a snug fit. Some even offer arch support. Best of all, every single pair on this list is under $35 on Amazon.

Here's the thing, though: When doing high-intensity workouts, you'll probably want an actual pair of workout shoes for optimal support during your exercise routine. However, that doesn't mean stylish flats can't offer similar levels of comfort and stability while you move throughout the day whether it's a brisk walk or some chores around the house. You'll ultimately want to make sure your shoes' insoles are cushioned enough to cradle your steps, and that the outsoles are gripped for stability. It's also a plus if the shoe material stretches and conforms to your feet. And to keep them fastened on tightly, look for pairs with an elastic band or strap for added support, like the ones on these Mary Jane-style flats.

With these considerations in mind, here's a list of the best comfortable flats on Amazon. Each pair is super stylish, easy to wear, and available at an unbeatable price point.

1 The Knit Flats With A Stretchy, Snug Fit Skechers Cleo Flat Amazon $15 See on Amazon These flat knit shoes from Skechers are great because they're super malleable and conforming to the feet. They feature durable, nonslip rubber outsoles, along with a memory foam inner for ultimate comfort. The rounded toe prevents extra pressure on the feet while the stretchy fit helps the shoes stay on as you step. These are offered in black, red, and navy — and they also come in wide sizes. Available sizes: 5 - 11 (wide options available)

2 These Faux Leather Ballet Flats With Decorative Bows Circus by Sam Edelman Connie Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See on Amazon These faux leather ballet flats are cute and comfy to wear for any occasion. They're highlighted with a large bow on the front and feature rubber outsoles and cushioned inner padding. They're also offered in six colors and leopard print for your choosing. Available sizes: 5 - 11

3 The Round-Toe Ballet Flats With Elasticized Openings DailyShoes Round Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $23 See on Amazon Made with rounded toes, rubber outsoles, and an elasticized fit around each opening, these ballet shoes are easy to slip on and off as needed. They're even highlighted with thin bows that have metal tips at each end and are available in several colors and patterns. Available sizes: 5 - 11

4 These Breathable Pointed Flats With Knit Linings Feversole Knit Flats Amazon $28 See on Amazon Your feet will feel cool and comfortable wearing these breathable knit flats. They feature a stretchy knit design and have a pointed, almond-shaped toes for added style. The outsoles on these shoes are super durable while the outsoles are flexible and lightweight. Several colors are available. Available sizes: 6 - 9

5 The Knit Flats With A Scalloped Design Skechers Scalloped Flats Amazon $20 See on Amazon Made with knit fabric, these flats are some of the softest and most breathable options when it comes to footwear. Each shoe has a unique scalloped design and features a memory foam insert that offers cushioning and support with each step. The durable heels on these pointed-toe flats offer nonslip support, and they come in three neutral colors for your choosing. Available sizes: 5 - 11

6 A Pair Of Breathable Walking Shoes With Thick Outsoles JABASIC Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $27 See on Amazon These walking shoes are perfect for anyone who's always on the go. The breathable knit uppers work to keep feet cool and cozy while the thick and durable outsoles and memory foam insoles hold the foot securely and comfortably. This pair of shoes comes in a wide range of colors. Available sizes: 5 - 10

7 The Striped Ballet Flats That Are Comfy & Stylish Coolion Striped Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See on Amazon High on style, these striped ballet flats provide a fashionable approach to comfort. They each have a knit upper with a cushioned footbed that's flexible and easy to fold away when needed. The addition of the rounded toe box ensures that your feet won't ever feel constricted throughout the day. Available sizes: 5 - 10

8 These Faux Suede Flats With Criss-Cross Designs Ollio Faux Suede Ballet Flat Amazon $27 See on Amazon You're going to absolutely love the luxe look and feel of these faux suede ballet flats, which feature strong rubber outsoles. Meanwhile, the criss-cross design on each toe gives them a unique and stylish touch. Eight gem-toned colors are available for your selection. Available sizes: 6 - 10

9 The Wide Suede Flats With Memory Foam Insoles Ataiwee Round Toe Flats Amazon $30 See on Amazon Stacked with two layers of memory foam along with durable outsoles, these wide faux-suede flats are a total dream. They each have a rounded toe box, giving your feet plenty of room to feel cozy and comfy as you walk. Choose from a selection of styles and colors. Available sizes: 6W - 10W

10 The Ballet Flats That Have Elastic Ankle Cuffs SANDALUP Elastic Flats Amazon $20 See on Amazon Made with elastic crisscross strapping that reaches just above the ankle, these flats are great for anyone who enjoys having a little extra support. They're also equipped with soft, cushioned insoles and nonslip outsoles to help prevent accidental skidding. This style is offered in four great colors. Available sizes: 5 - 11

11 A Pair Of Full-Coverage Knit Flats With Pointed Toes Damyuan Knit Loafers Amazon $17 See on Amazon These breathable knit flats are pointed and offer a great deal of coverage over each foot. Plus, they're soft and stretchy to give your toes room to move freely. The lightweight styling makes them easy to wear all day, while the cushy foam midsole keeps you feeling fully stable and supported. Choose from five colors. Available sizes: 4 - 10

12 These Elasticized Flats That Are Accented With Jewels Ollio Accent Flats Amazon $27 See on Amazon How pretty are these jewel-accented flats? They're soft, foldable, and appear to have elasticized openings, which means they'll conform to your feet for ultimate comfort. Meanwhile, the rubber heels offer great stability and traction as you walk about town. These shoes are available in a variety of colors. Available sizes: 6 - 11

13 These Ballet Flats With Elastic Straps At The Ankles CINAK Elastic Flats Amazon $8 These ankle-strap ballet shoes are a super cute alternatives to traditional flats. They have elastic straps that secure each foot and ankle inside the shoe, and they're made with non-slip outsoles for added durability. Soft and lightweight to wear on any occasion, these flats come in a variety of colors and patterns for your selection. Available sizes: 6 - 11

14 The Strappy Ballet Shoes That Offer A Snug Fit Twisted Strappy Flats Amazon $25 See on Amazon With a stylish look and comfortable feel, these strappy flats will go great with all of your favorite outfits. They're designed with straps that cross along each foot and up the ankles, providing a snug fit. Plus, the rubber outsoles add even more security as you step. Choose from four beautiful colors. Available sizes: 6 - 11

15 The Cotton Flats That Look Like Sneakers Keds Bryn Flats Amazon $32 See on Amazon These flats are made of 100% breathable cotton, and they're essential part-shoe, part-sneaker. They slip on for easy wear and come with a sneaker-like, rubber outsole that adds durability. They're also highlighted by a cozy footbed that provides a cushy and comfy base for your every step. Choose your favorite of six colors. Available sizes: 5 - 11

16 A Pair Of Genuine Leather Loafers VenusCelia Loafer Amazon $20 See on Amazon With uppers crafted of soft, genuine leather, these loafers stretch to fit the feet perfectly. They each have a grooved rubber outsole that provides great traction, along with a pliable insole that cushions that provides cushioning. Great for walking or casual, everyday wear, these shoes come in a myriad of striking colors. Available sizes: 4.5 - 11

17 The Flat Shoes With Ventilated Panels BOBS Slip-On Flat Amazon $30 See on Amazon It doesn't get much more breathable than these ventilated slip-on flats. They're made of 100% textile with sheer striped panels that allow for full airflow. The rubber outsoles give them non-slip traction, while the slip-on design makes them super easy to wear. They're available in a few muted colors, some of which aren't mesh. Available sizes: 5 - 11

18 These Supportive Flats With Durable Heels LifeStride Dig Flat Amazon $31 See on Amazon The heel stability of these flats is a major highlight. The outsoles are thick and stable while the perforated insoles deliver breathable and cushioned support throughout the day. These shoes are offered in seven neutral colors. One customer wrote, "Wore them straight out of the pack and my feet felt pampered." Available sizes: 5 - 11 (wide and narrow options available)

19 These Classic Ballet Flats With Arch Support CIOR Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See on Amazon These classic ballet flats are must-have staples for any shoe collection. Made of faux leather, they have round toe boxes and breathable, soft insoles with arch support. Not to mention, the durable rubber outsoles add extra stability and traction. These shoes come in one faux leather color as well as two suede options for your choosing. Available sizes: 5.5 - 9

20 The Croc Flats That Are Lightweight & Easy To Clean Crocs Ballet Flat Amazon $32 See on Amazon These Crocs ballet flats pair well with just about any outfit, and they're seriously comfortable. Offered in black, these are lightweight, nonslip, and super simple to clean with soap and water. What more could you ask for? Available sizes: 5 - 11

21 These Cozy Flats That Have Ruched Front Detailing CLIFFS BY WHITE MOUNTAIN Flats Amazon $32 See on Amazon You can't beat the comfort of these ruched front flats. Designed with cushioned insoles that have perforated arch support and a breathable microfiber lining, these shoes are soft and cushiony with every step. They also feature a durable, yet flexible outsoles for ultimate support — and they even come in a selection of colors and prints (like snake and leopard). Available sizes: 6 - 11

22 A Pair Of Mary Jane-Style Flats With Straps CINAK Buckle Flats Amazon $23 See on Amazon These Mary Jane-style flats present a spin on traditional ballet flats. Each shoe features a traditional faux leather upper along with a durable outsole made with rubber. Plus, the buckle straps add both style and stability. Choose from several colors. Available sizes: 5 - 10

23 The Basic Ballet Flats You Can Wear With Pretty Much Anything Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See on Amazon In my opinion, these basic ballet flats are the perfect addition to any shoe collection. Made with a no-frills design, they're soft, pliable, and easy to pair with any outfit. The rubber outsole on each is nonslip and durable, and the faux leather upper has an elastic rim. They are available in several colors — including two different hues of metallic — and come in an extended range of sizes for your choosing. Available sizes: 5 - 15 (wide options also available)