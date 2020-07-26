When you want a fast and easy way to pull your look together, the best cute headbands are a foolproof finishing touch you can pop on in two seconds. On weekends, they’ll keep your hair out of your face for Netflix, errands, or brunch (that is, when you’re not in the mood for a trusty scrunchie). A good headband can be grabbed as you’re running out the door for work or school, since they require less fiddling than jeweled barrettes. And a statement headband is a fast track to fierce for going-out looks — they’ll even transform an all-black ensemble when you can't be bothered to put together yet another outfit.

If you’re looking for a good casual headband, seek out soft fabric styles to maximize your comfort. Think cottony bandana headbands or a boho-chic turban that will look just as relaxed as you do. But if you’re after something you can dress up or down — say, with jeans or a blazer — then silky headbands in classic prints like leopard will give you more dress code mileage. Opting for a soft scarf yields even more options, since you can tie it however you please.

And when it’s time to pull out all the stops for a special occasion, take modern inspiration from the idea of a crown. It could be literal — like a slender gold vintage-inspired headband — or more whimsical, like a flower crown you can rock at festivals.

Whether you’re dressing for a lazy day in or a fabulous night out, these seven stylish headbands are your shortcut to easy outfits.

1. This Leopard Print Knotted Headband

Remarkably workable with everything from a simple tee to a blazer, a leopard print headband injects your everyday with a shot of style. This one looks much more expensive than it is, in faux silk with a thin black border. Its lightweight plastic core is lined in satin, and the ends are finished with ribbon – no more rubbing on your temples or baby hair breakage. "This headband is beautiful! I’ve gotten many compliments and it’s very lightweight," one fan raved. "I had it on for 10 hours and it didn’t slide anywhere and was comfortable the entire time," Also check out this lethally chic faux leather headband for a fierce solid alternative.

2. A Set Of Bandana Headbands With Rosie The Riveter Vibes

You can wear these around the house or out running errands and then roll up to brunch looking nonchalantly adorable: A bandana print headband adds a pop of style while remaining thoroughly casual. These are made from a breathable and sweat-mopping cotton-spandex blend that even washes well, according to reviews. "Theses headbands are sooo soft and I love the fact that they stay in place," one shopper praised. "Great buy and I love all of the colors!" For $17, you get six pieces. Also note: the same listing has options ranging from extra-wide, tie-dye bands to athletic space-dye options.

3. This Gorgeous Floral Headband That Channels Peak Festival Season

This floral headband is beautiful and eye-catching but not gaudily massive – even kids (and apparently rescue dogs!) can wear it without looking overwhelmed. You can choose between a classic band or stretchy elastic, and the roses clock in at just under three inches wide so they look plush but won’t drag you down as the day or night wears on. "They feel real and have a nice weight to them," one shopper observed. A couple reviews reported theirs arrived with a strange smell, but most didn't experience this. "I’m honestly super impressed, I bought in the color burgundy and it’s an amazing material for the flowers, it’s not plastic at all," another shopper remarked.

4. A Boho Turban Headband That Can Be Worn 14 Different Ways

BLOM is a small woman-owned headwear company with transparent ethical business practices — and really cute stuff. Their turban headband features the brand's signature movable knot design so you get more style mileage (they include a card with over 14 ways to wear it). It’s wide enough to hold back short hair and soft enough to prevent breakage since it's made from silky viscose. "Quality, soft, well-colored material and ingeniously simple design giving multiple options!" one fan raved, adding, "Love them and ordered 4 more." If you love the look but need more bang for your buck, you can also consider this affordable alternative.

5. A Delicate Gold Headband With Subtle Sparkle

This dainty gold headband is cast in an Art Deco-inspired feather motif with tiny crystals for an accessory that feels both upscale and understated. It has surprisingly high-quality AAA grade cubic zirconia, and shoppers raved that the headband felt heavy and well-made but was actually comfortable to wear. Not surprisingly, this was a popular pick for weddings, with one fan raving, "I added this headband to my wedding day look and I’m so glad I did! It added just enough sparkle to the front of my hair and allowed me to shine without a veil during our first look. Headband was hefty enough to stay in place and look like a more expensive item, but wasn’t heavy or tight enough to cause any pain."

6. This Cute Headband For Working Out That Actually Stays Put

A grippy velvet lining is the secret sauce that keeps this seriously pretty workout headband firmly in place no matter how high your HIIT gets. Position it at the hairline where a moisture-wicking outer layer can help keep sweat at bay, while a small elastic panel at the back ensures a snug yet comfortable fit. Shoppers raved about these headbands for actually living up to their budge-proof promise with style. "This is the only hair band I've tried that actually stays in place while running. I highly recommend these for sports. The velvet keeps the band in place without tearing out your fine baby hairs like other bands with rubber grip strips," one shopper observed. The only downside: The brand recommends that you hand wash them (and skip the dryer) for best results

7. These Luxe-Looking Scarves

These chic hair scarves are endlessly versatile. If you don’t feel like wearing one as a headband, they can be tied over a hair elastic for a stylish pony, or knotted around a handbag handle. The patterns are reminiscent of an iconically expensive French brand, and you get a set of ten so it’s a huge bang for your buck. However, the silky polyester is slippery and might need some bobby pins to stay put all day. "Just the right width & the length is perfect to tie a knot," one shopper enthused. "If you have thick hair, this is a stylish way to get it back from your face!"