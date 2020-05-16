A tight headband can cause everything from hair breakage to headaches. Swing too far in the opposite direction, though, and you’ll struggle to keep it on throughout the day. A comfortable headband will be notably without teeth (because we all know how those feel) and instead will have features that promise to keep irritation at bay. Here are a few key things to look for to ensure you're getting a good one.

Width: A wider headband can help distribute the natural pressure that comes from wearing a headband, so it’s more likely to feel comfortable over long periods of time. Wide headbands are especially great for sports since the extra real estate helps tame flyaways that might slip out of a thinner design. However, they can be harder to style than a thinner band. If you're going for a thinner option, make sure it comes with discreet padding so it doesn't dig into your scalp.

A soft fabric headband eliminates that behind-the-ear pressure of traditional headbands; some of them are even self-tying so you can control the tension. Likewise, a pretty headband might have a hidden elastic band at the bottom for a flexible fit without compromising on style. Staying Power: If you’re headed to the gym, a headband with a thin silicone strip on the inside will make it more budge-proof. Softer fabric headbands sometimes feature thin wires to give their slippery materials more stay-put structure without pinching.

From downward-facing dog to date night, these seven headbands strike the perfect balance between comfort and style.

1. A Boho Turban Headband That Can Be Styled So Many Ways BLOM Original Headband $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This soft, stretchy headband is made from a buttery rayon-spandex blend that's gentle on hair. It’s reversible and comes with a moveable knot so you can style it up to 14 different ways (they even include a style cheat sheet with your purchase). It's machine-washable — although you will need to air dry — and, notably, your purchase supports a woman-owned business in Bali that focuses on handmade products backed by ethical and sustainable practices. "Miracle headband!" one shopper declared, adding "The texture is soft and comfortable. It's not too tight to where I get headaches, which is saying something since I get tension or pressure headaches pretty easily." Available colors: 17, including several two-tone options

2. These Thin, Foam-Padded Headbands That Won’t Hurt Behind Your Ears Revlon Soft Touch Headbands (2 Pieces) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Two thin yet flexible headbands in classic black and tortoiseshell are style staples. A layer of comfort foam relieves pressure, while a rubberized coating helps them stay in place on fine strands without tugging (they're totally teeth-free). "I have glasses, so often have a hard time with headbands and adding pressure behind my ears," one shopper explained. "This is the most comfortable headband I've ever worn." Several others noted that they actually forgot they had it on because it was so easy to wear. These can be styled casually, or dressed up when you don’t want an accessory that competes with the rest of your outfit. That said, several reviewers begged for more outside-the-box colors to become available. Available colors: 1 set

3. Some Soft Lace Headbands With Elastic That Are Just So Pretty Gejoy Lace Headbands (7 Pieces) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Soft metallic lace headbands are a comfy and breathable alternative that’s nice enough for a formal occasion, but not so bling-y you can’t wear them to brunch the next day. The seven-piece set comes in a nicely curated selection of metallics from light to dark, including gorgeous rose gold. An elastic band at the back ensures a comfortable fit, although some shoppers wished for a little bit of anti-slip grip. One reviewer who was contending with alopecia-related hair loss reported they were "Elegant to wear at work and at home or even glam it up at the gym. They're great and super comfortable." Available colors: 1 set with a range of metallic hues

4. These Chic Knot Headbands That Are Super Flexible Exlinonline Cross Knot Headbands (3 Pieces) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These gorgeous knotted headbands feature a wildly flexible base that you can press nearly flat without breaking, and the temples are finished with grosgrain ribbon that's gentle on sensitive skin behind the ears. Shoppers reported these were comfortable to wear all day — and didn’t give them a headache by the end of it. "Amazingly chic," one review praised. "I have worn them to work over the past week and have loved them...They have a great fit and are of good quality." Nab these with a thin gold stripe, preppy pearls, or a Gucci-esque bee ribbon. Available options: 6

5. A Moisture-Wicking Athletic Headband With A Silicone Grip Strip E Tronic Edge Sports Headband $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This wide, comfortable athletic headband is made from a super-stretchy moisture-wicking fabric to keep sweat from dripping into your eyes, and has silicone grips hidden on the inside that helps it stay firmly in place no matter how hard you train. "I was impressed with how comfortable the headband is with the grip strip. It literally doesn't move around on your head at all," one basketball player noted in their review. The reflective logo on the back is a nice addition for late (or early) runs, and the headband is even compatible with bike helmets. Available options: 8

6. These Cute Retro Headbands That Self-Tie For A Custom Fit Sea Team Twist Bow Wired Headbands (4 Pieces) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon A set of self-tying fabric headbands let you choose how snug you want the fit to be. The thin, flexible coated wire hidden inside that soft chiffon holds it more securely on your head, while allowing you to mold it for a more comfortable, custom fit — and it helps create the perfectly perky bow that has a retro cool look to it. "Where have wire headbands been all my life?! Not only are they absolutely adorable, but the wire makes them super versatile, comfortable, and secure," gushed one fan. "I was worried that the wire would be uncomfortable," they continued, "but it's exactly the opposite." Available options: 7, including different size packs