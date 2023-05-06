Cute Swimsuits Don't Have To Be Revealing & These Modest Pieces Are Proof

Whether I’m spending a day at the pool or heading on a family vacation to lounge by the beach, sometimes swimwear that offers a little more coverage is what’s going to make me feel the most confident. Contrary to popular belief, modest bikinis can be just as stylish as skimpy swimsuits. With a plethora of styles to shop, there’s no need to sacrifice style for coverage. So if you’re looking for splash-worthy suits that don’t reveal too much, well, you’re in the right place.

Dive into everything from flirty swim skirts to leopard print one-pieces on this list of 35 styles I’ve rounded up below. Offering full-coverage fits of every size, shape, and style, your next best swim season awaits.

1 These Swim Shorts That’ll Take You From Beach To Brunch TSLA Swim Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These swim shorts will take you from beach to brunch with a drawstring closure and subtle side slits. Made from a nylon-elastane blend you can guarantee these are superbly stretchy, plus there’s an inner liner that ensures you won’t chafe. As if these couldn't get any better, the fabric protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays by more than 99%. (But they still recommend you wear your sunscreen!) Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Halter Swimsuit With Retro Vibes Smismivo Ruched Halter One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you need a glamorous swimsuit, this is it. With a sleek front that provides a modest look, this one-piece has an open back that shows a bit of skin without baring it all. The ruching adds some texture and solid side paneling smooths out its silhouette. With thick straps that support every movement, an adjustable halter neckline, and a fully-lined bra that combats sheerness, this is a well-made choice. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

3 A Longline Cami Swimsuit With Extra Coverage Holipick Ruffle Swim Tank Top With Boy Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon This playful bathing suit is not only extremely cute, but it’s also designed with three layers of ruffling for a flowy look. The high-waisted swimsuit bottoms offer full coverage while giving just the right amount of length to leave you feeling comfy. The adjustable straps are great to customize your fit, plus there are 40 colors and print to choose from. Available sizes: XX-Small — 26 Plus

4 The Ruffle One-Piece That Fits Like A Glove Blooming Jelly Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Featuring a ruffle-trimmed scoop neckline, this swimsuit looks good on virtually everybody. It’s supe- stretchy thanks to the polyester-spandex fabrication, and the adjustable straps make it easy to avoid that dreaded “digging into the shoulder” sensation. The bottoms are slightly cheeky but are balanced out by a fitted tummy-control midsection. Pack this in your bag for the next beach day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 This Sporty High-Coverage Bikini Cerburny High Neck Bikini Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you prefer full coverage but still love yourself a bikini, this one is for you. Debuting high-waisted bottoms that won’t roll or bunch and a high-necked racerback top with removable padding, this suit really does it all. The polyester sits on the skin softly, while the spandex offers some stretch. Plus, if you’re in and out of the water frequently, this is a notably quick-dry fabrication. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 A Rashguard With Cute Ruffled Sleeves Wolddress Rashguard Sport Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re into sports like surfing or rafting, this swimsuit is worth considering. It has a rashguard design that protects the skin, while still maintaining a stylish look with subtle sleeve ruffling. Plus, the front zipper comes in handy when it’s time to take it off. (Because there’s nothing worse than trying to wrestle your way out of a wetsuit.) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 This Ruffled Tankini With A Pretty Peplum ADOME Ruffle Halter Tankini Amazon $24 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite tankini. Soft, stretchy and securely fitted, this top offers a peplum flare and an adjustable halter. Plus, there are foam cups you can remove that offer added chest support. With so many sunny patterns to choose from, you’ll be wondering why you didn't buy this sooner. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 A One-Piece With Boyshorts That Channels Baywatch American Trends Ruched Halter Boyshorts One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Now, this swimsuit would definitely be Pamela Anderson-approved. With a halter neckline and smoothing side panels, this one-piece comes with built-in boyshorts, double-lined fabrication, and thick adjustable straps that rest around the neck without any discomfort. The pin-up silhouette offers a push-up bra that gives you all the chest support you need, and let’s not forget the ruching along the front for tummy support. Available sizes: 4 — 20

9 This Smocked Bikini With Convertible Straps Dokotoo High Waist Smocked Bikini Amazon $33 See On Amazon This bikini features a smocked top with a ruffled hem that'll move in the waves, and removable spaghetti straps for a strapless look if you’re feeling daring. The high-waisted bottom give you all the coverage you could want and the ruffling draws the eye without sacrificing modesty. This orange print is my favorite but, if you feel like trying something different, you can go with classic black or a fierce leopard print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 A Ruffled Swimsuit With An Off-The-Shoulder Style Tempt Me Off Shoulder Lace Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Off-the-shoulder but very much on trend, this swimsuit is a must-have. The adjustable (and removable!) straps won’t dig into your shoulders but will keep the top in place all wear long. The hollowed-out lace detailing adds a little flare, while the torso area is complimented with a form-fitting stretch. Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

11 This Fan-Favorite Bikini With A Flounce Top SouqFone Flounce Top High Waisted Bikini Amazon $30 See On Amazon The best thing about this swim set is that it moves with your body, never against it. By that, I mean the ruffle flounce top will drape over your frame and glides with the waves in the most complimentary way. The high-waisted bottoms not only add a fun pop of pattern, but also offer a full-coverage fit from back to front. With opaque nylon lining and a sporty scoop-neck, this needs to be added to your cart immediately. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 A Full-Coverage Suit With Intricate Macramé Hilor Macrame Back One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon With a V-neck halter silhouette that offers a hint of cleavage on top, the rest of this one-piece offers plenty coverage. The straps are conveniently adjustable, there’s a built in bra, and it’s made with a power-stretch front panel to feel nice and supportive. Once you turn around you can see the strappy back design is hand-knotted for an intricate look. Understated but very much a head-turner, try this one-piece STAT. Available sizes: 6 — 18

13 A Two-Piece Shortie Set That Holds Everything In Place Floerns Spaghetti Strap Two-Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $31 See On Amazon This swim set is so good I want to wear it on the beach and everywhere else. The top conceals a built-in bra with removable cups and is has ruching down the middle, but it looks like a tank you could easily wear to a casual lunch. It’s pretty and it’s practical, because the top pairs perfectly with high-waisted boyshort bottoms — which have adjustable ties on the side for a customizable length that stays in place if you plan to move around a lot. Buy this in every color, and you won’t want to wear anything else. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 A Mesh One-Piece With Peek-A-Boo Paneling Tempt Me Mesh Neckline One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Your classic one-piece, but with a twist. The mesh paneling on top keeps this swimsuit from being anything but basic. Its sheerness is complimented by wide shoulder straps, a padded push-up bra, and ruched tummy control. And, as if it couldn't get any better, the open-back design hugs your body while still offering maximum support. Available sizes: XX-Small — 22 Plus

15 This Two-Piece With A Lacy Look Tempt Me High Waisted Lace Bikini Amazon $28 See On Amazon Who said lace couldn’t be worn to the beach? This bikini proves you can still sport a lacy look while being modest. The romantic material featured on top adds dimension and sheered-out coverage, while the knotted hem adds a little somethin’ extra. The high-waisted bottoms stay in place all wear long, plus the whole set looks extra-cute peeking out from under a cover-up. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

16 A Striped Swimdress To Add To Your Collection COCOSHIP Swimdress Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you want extra coverage for a dip in the water, try out this pretty swim dress. This piece comes with an adjustable halter neckline that ties together in the back for extra support. The best part is it comes with a matching set of double-layered boy shorts underneath so you won't have to worry about any waves taking you out. This would also be a great option if you’re pregnant but want to still enjoy some sun. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

17 This High-Waisted Bikini With Capped Sleeves Dixperfect High Waisted Cap Sleeve Bikini Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you love a good cap-sleeved tee. This button-up bikini offers just enough coverage with removable padded cups and a wide elasticated waistband. The nylon-spandex blend is so comfy it feels like you’re wearing nothing, plus the square-neckline allows you to show a little cleavage without too revealing of a cut. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Side-Tie Swimsuit For A Custom Fit SOCIALA Ribbed Side-Tie One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a ribbed fabrication for a comfortable fit and a ruched drawstring on the sides that can be adjusted for an '80s-inspired high cut, it’s no wonder this swimsuit is a fan fave. The classic square neckline is balanced out by an open back, plus the straps are also adjustable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 The Swim Skort You Won’t Want To Take Off GRAPENT Tulip Hem Swim Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon A swim skirt is always a good idea. Mix and match it with the swimwear you already have on-hand to transform your beach look instantly. This one comes with an inverted wrap hem and ruching that hugs your hips for a form-fitted look. The wide waistband slightly compresses your tummy while still maintaining high elasticity for supreme stretch. Wear this on its own or pair it with your favorite bikini top — the options are endless. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 This Asymmetrical Swimsuit With A Romantic Look Hilor Asymmetric Ruffle One Shoulder Swimsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon In case you missed it, one-shouldered swimsuits are all the rage right now. This one by Hilor features an asymmetric cut with some added sweetness in its ruffle. Tummy control comes thanks to the subtle ruching detail, and the removable soft bra padding adds just the right amount of chest support. From this blue tone to vibrant florals, choose from nearly 50 colors and prints. Available sizes: 6 — 18

21 A Cutout Bikini That Feels So Secure Tempt Me Criss Cross Cutout Bikini Amazon $34 See On Amazon This strappy two-piece keeps you covered while still holding everything in place. The high-neck tank has removable padded bra cups, a racerback cut with a zipper, and a sturdy wraparound strap that ties in the back. The bottoms have thick V-cut criss-cross straps in the front and back — better yet, they can be hiked up around your waist for an exaggerated effect. Available sizes: XX-Small — 20 Plus

22 A Cult-Favorite Monokini Tempt Me One Piece High Neck Monokini Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you want a swimsuit that’s ultra-sleek, opt for this one by Tempt Me. It’s designed with a convenient hook-and-eye closure, a built-in push-up bra, and debuts see-through mesh paneling. The smooth nylon-spandex blend is equally as buttery as it is stretchy, and there are nearly 50 colors to choose from. Available sizes: XX-Small — 26 Plus

23 This Swim Bralette Perfect For Beach Activities BALEAF Swim Sports Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon This swim sports bralette is ideal if your into the beach volleyball scene or an avid surfer — or even if you like a good gym sesh before heading to the beach! Whatever your forte might be, this is a must-have in your swim line-up. It holds you in with a medium-impact structure and it’s certified UPF 50+ to block harmful UV rays. The chlorine-resistant fabrication ensure it’ll hold up for the long haul, while the removable padded cups give you comfortable support. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 A Keyhole Swimsuit That Keeps You Covered CUPSHE One Piece High Neck Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon This high-neck swimsuit by CUPSHE does it all — and then some. The cut-outs on the top offer a peekaboo feel, while the adjustable drawstring halter strap make it easy to find your perfect fit. Plus, the tummy control paneling around the midsection hugs your waist without restricting movement. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

25 A High-Waisted Swim Set That Doubles As An Outfit Romwe High Waisted Crop Top Bathing Suit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Sport this swim set to the beach and you’ll be sure to turn some heads. The top’s tie-knot hem paired with the ruched high-waisted bottoms make for the perfect duo. Wear the crop top in this swimwear set on its own or with the bottoms for a beach-ready look, since you can easily mix and match thanks to the versatile design. Plus, the elastic waistband is stretchy without digging into the skin or rolling down — which would be a major dealbreaker. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large

26 A Cabana Striped V-Neck One-Piece CUPSHE V-Neck Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This swimsuit looks undeniably good on just about everybody. It has a ruffled V-neckline and straps that are playfully eye-catching along with a cinched midsection, padded cups, and and a strappy criss-cross back. The bottom half is semi-cheeky with ruching across the stomach, plus it comes fully lined with optional cups for those who prefer them — or don’t! Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 A Boyshort Bikini You’ll Wear Over & Over Again B2prity High Waisted Boy Short Bikini Amazon $33 See On Amazon For a comfy yet cute look, I always reach for boyshorts — which is why this short bikini definitely made the list. The bottoms offer a full-coverage, high-waisted fit while the top has a flirty cut-out, adjustable straps and removable padding. Whether you’re swimming laps or tanning on the shore, this suit has you covered. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Cheerful One-Piece With A Classic Cut ZINPRETTY Color Block One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This summer, it’s all about colorblock and sunblock. This ZINPRETTY swimsuit has a classic one-piece design with a high-leg cut and a scooped neckline to balance out the low-cut back. You get plenty of color between the style’s fun prints paired with a solid hue, while the nylon-spandex blend ensures full movement without restrictions. Buy this ASAP for your next pool day. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 A Tankini Top To Wear With Your Favorite Bottoms Tempt Me High Neck Tankini Top (Without Bottom) Amazon $27 See On Amazon For the love of leopard print, everyone needs this tankini top. Pair it with any bottoms you already have on-hand to immediately switch up your swim style. The top comes equipped with adjustable straps and a built-in push-up bra for some added volume. There’s ruching throughout the stomach area to create a fitted look, while the open-back design lets you show a little skin. Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

30 A High-Neck Swimdress You Can Wear Out Holipick High Neck Swimdress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Made with a hook-and-eye closure and tummy control paneling, this stylish swim dress offers fashion and function. The removable padded cup provides enough support for your chest, while the high-neck halter give a little something extra. There’s built-in bottoms so you can wear this in rough water worry-free, plus the nylon-spandex fabric guarantees a quick dry. Available sizes: XX-Small — 22 Plus

31 The Tankini Swimsuit That’s Plus Size Approved MakeMeChic Fit & Flare Tankini Swimsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon This tankini swimsuit is the ultimate pick if you want a demure look with some sass. The high-waisted bottoms that tuck seamlessly into the tankini top offer up modesty, while the flared hem provides some playful attitude. The knotted front give you full control over customizable cleavage, and the capped sleeves finish off its frilly look. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

32 A Sash-Tie One-Piece With Colorful Flare CUPSHE One Piece Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Go in on gingham with this one-piece swimsuit. It features a secure (and undeniably chic) sash-tie waist for an adjustable fit. There’s a shelf bra tucked inside with removable foam cups that provide support without compromising style, and the bottoms have a cheeky profile plus high-cut legs to balance out the top. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

33 This Flounce Two-Piece With Festive Pom Poms Tempt Me Flounce Pom-Pom Two Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $34 See On Amazon What’s cuter than pom poms on your bathing suit? (Nothing, nothing at all.) This swimsuit by Tempt Me comes with a ruched high-waisted bottom that offer a fuller coverage in its fit. The top has that pom-pom tassel trim, plus adjustable spaghetti straps and removable padding. Switch out the swim bottoms for some denim shorts after a day at the beach, and you’re ready for dinner at the taco bar. Available sizes: X-Small — 18 Plus

34 This Tried-And-True Swimsuit With Tummy Control Yonique Criss-Cross One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Available in nearly 40 different shades, this swimsuit is essential. The criss-cross paneling provides a hint of cleavage without baring it all, along with stomach ruching and thick adjustable straps. Plus, the bottom half offers full coverage, and that ruching design throughout the midsection is brought all the way down to hug the hips for a fitted look. Available sizes: Medium — 28 Plus

