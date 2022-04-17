These Modest Swimsuits & Cover Ups Are Actually So Chic

Who said your dresser drawers require a stack of itty-bitty bikinis? Please! My swimsuit motto is to wear whatever the hell you want, whether it’s skimpy or conservative. Just do you, you know? Whether it’s the height of summer or a midwinter vacation — or if you’re lucky enough to live somewhere tropical — you should be able to enjoy dips in the ocean and replenish your vitamin D supplies without the anxiety of baring it all for the world to see.

I know how difficult it is to find modest bathing suits that are both trendy and well-fitting. You probably don’t want to wear the equivalent of a muumuu, but some extra chest or bum coverage? Yeah, that could be crucial. To that end, I found 30 conservative swimsuits and cover-ups that are actually so chic and affordable — and they’re available on Amazon for under $40 bucks. Shop away!

1 This Flutter-Sleeved One-Piece Suit In Vacation-Ready Prints Byinns V-Neck Ruffled Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon If baring it all at the beach isn’t your thing but you still want to feel playful, then this Byinns one-piece swimsuit is a happy medium. Available in an array of tropical prints as well as chic leopard, the design has removable padded cups, gorgeous flutter sleeves, a waist-cinching belt, and V-neck that isn't too plunging. “I received many compliments from family to strangers during my beach trip,” one shopper remarked. Another pointed out how “it protects the shoulders from sun.” Even better? It can double up as a bodysuit with jeans or a midi skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

2 This Adorable Two-Piece Swimsuit With Long Sleeves COCOSHIP Long Sleeve High Wasited Tankini Amazon $36 See On Amazon Retro yet modern with long sleeves for protection, this COCOSHIP two-piece is covered up — yet cute. It features a cropped rash guard top over '50s-inspired high-waisted briefs with a ruched finish. There's also padding in the top for some much-needed chest support — and shoppers were digging it. “First time ordering anything high-waisted or a rash guard and I must say, the built-in bra is a dream come true,” one reviewer praised. Choose between sweet gingham, polka dots, stripes, or florals. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 8

3 A Crochet Cover-Up That Will Be Your Go-To Summer Tunic Romwe Crochet Bathing Suit Cover Up Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you're heading to the beach or a rooftop pool, this Romwe crochet cover-up will come in handy. It has a wide scoop neckline that can be worn off one shoulder with a swingy side tie detail. The acrylic crochet material isn’t scratchy in the slightest, either. “This is the perfect cover up! The fabric is very soft, so comfortable,” one shopper confirmed. Wear it over a tiny crop top and bike shorts — or just a simple bodysuit — for sweltering days out. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

Available colors: 19

4 This Supportive High-Necked Bathing Suit With An Open Back CUPSHE Striped Leafy One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Can't decide between florals and stripes? Now, you don't have to pick with this charming one-piece swimsuit. It has a high neckline from the front, but once you turn around — pow! The open back adds that impact you desire without showing too much skin. “I was blown away by the design and material of this swimsuit; the colors were vibrant, the fabric was thick and durable, stitching was secure. I was mostly impressed by the full bust coverage. I'm a 32 CC and 120 lbs, and most of the swimsuits I tried just didn't hold me in comfortably. This suit had awesome support,” a reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

5 This Versatile Swimsuit With A Cropped Tee Romwe High Waisted Crop Top Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon Want a laidback two-piece that isn’t a bikini? This Romwe swimsuit set is your solution. Constructed from a quick-drying polyester and elastane fabric, this duo includes a crop top with a tie-knot front in both short-sleeved and tank options, both with removable cups. Meanwhile, the full-coverage bottoms come in both briefs and boy-short. “I have been through a number of bathing suits and none met my expectations. This one is the ONLY EXCEPTION for my curvy figure,” one shopper commented, suggesting that you “grab it in all styles!” Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 9

6 Breezy Linen Pants With A Cult Following Roxy Oceanside Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Attention, all coconut girls: these Roxy Oceanside flared pants give off Y2K surfer girl energy in the best way. Fabricated with airy linen and silky viscose, they are ideal for hot and humid weather. They're extremely breathable, lightweight, and the elasticized waistband with drawstring tie provides peak comfort no matter if you’re leaving the beach or out to dinner. “They keep me cool in high 80’s to low 90’s temps and don’t encourage sweating,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

7 This Vintage-Inspired Romper With Full-Coverage Shorts American Trends Vintage One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bathing beauty is so old Hollywood at the beach: It’s a late '40s and early '50s replica, with a sweetheart halter neck that's adjustable and full-coverage shorts. The push-up top and ruched construction helps create an authentically retro silhouette. “This bathing costume is a great vintage reproduction and makes me feel pretty and covered,” one shopper noted in the reviews. The retro monokini comes in bold florals and an array of solids, for your shopping pleasure. Available sizes: 4 — 20

Available colors: 12

8 A Goddess-Like Caftan That’ll Make You Feel Like The Queen You Are Bsubseach Kaftan Cover-Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you just want to be comfortable or hide a painful sunburn with style, this beloved Bsubseach kaftan is a no-brainer as a coverup or lounge dress. The geometric patterned version has a waist-tie sash and billowy sleeves that makes a glamorous statement, but click through all the colorway options to find multiple silhouettes and prints. “I had intended for it to be more loungewear, to relax in the evening while on vacation especially. However it's nice enough to work as a dinner dress when cruising this fall. Lightweight, beautiful colors, not sheer,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 40

9 This “Tie Dye For” Two-Piece Swimsuit With Shorts Floerns Spaghetti Strap Two-Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Reminiscent of trendy workout gear, this Floerns two-piece swimsuit offers support and coverage in swirly tie dye prints (as shown), along with striking solids. There's a ruched-front sports bra top with removable padding that's not too revealing. The high-waist shorties have drawstring sides that can be made smaller to avoid tan lines while lying out. “This bathing suit is adorable. I always prefer short bottoms and a less revealing top, which is hard to find. This suit meets all my criteria, and is an adorable bikini that is very modest. The quality is great! The pattern is beautiful. I could not be happier,” one reviewer remarked. Add a shacket, and you can even wear it around town as an outfit to grab a green juice or pick up your dry cleaning. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

10 This Strappy-Chic Bathing Suit With A Choker Neckline Holipick High Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Everyone needs a one-piece swimsuit that looks effing amazing. Enter: Holipick's high-neck swimsuit. It has a fully-lined bikini-cut bottom that covers your bum completely while the top features adjustable straps, removable padding, and ruching along the sides. It doesn't have your typical high neckline, either: The strappy mesh panels add visual interest that enhances such a simple silhouette in elegant fashion. “The overall quality is way better than the price. The material is nice and feels really sturdy. Also it’s nice to have a modest suit but not a frumpy one,” one reviewer stated. Available sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus

Available colors: 26

11 A Sporty Two-Piece Bathing Suit With Shorts That Channels Fashionable Gym Wear Wenly Zeng Two-Piece Racerback Boyshort Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Wenly Zeng two-piece swimsuit will shine bright at the beach without a bikini. It’s a fab option for anyone who wants to run errands, go to the beach, and then run more errands after. It's so practical and versatile: The scoop-neck sports bra top and drawstring shorts can be worn separately or together all summer. “So first of all I put this swimsuit on and haven’t taken it off ...IT'S THAT COMFORTABLE! I'm a mom of 2 and I hate swimsuits as they never ever cover my rear end. Every year I have to go buy awkward mom shorts to fix this problem but this swimsuit is different,” one shopper raved. Choose between leafy florals or this galactic star pattern. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

12 These Cargo Board Shorts With Built-In Sun Protection Kanu Surf Marina Board Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Infused with SPF 50, these drawstring cargo board shorts are ideal for outdoorsy adventures. They have so many pockets to stash the essentials and are fast drying if you get 'em wet. “I hiked about 4 miles on a hot and humid day, took a swim and hiked back. They performed beautifully. Super comfy for hiking, great for swimming, dried quickly,” one customer confirmed. Choose between camouflage, solids, and leafy patterns. Available sizes: 0 —14

Available colors: 12

13 This Sleek Athletic Suit With Contoured Seams Beautyin Women's Athletic Racerback Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you just want to do laps in the pool without worrying about an imminent nip slip or your bum hanging out, this athletic racerback one-piece swimsuit is the one. Featuring a dual strap racerback with a circular cut-out, you'll find this suit functional and supportive for any water conditioning exercises. Not to mention, the contrasting side panels are a stylish touch while everything stays secured and fastened. One shopper agreed, writing that it was "appropriate for my swimming workouts at the gym” and reporting “no fussing with the suit like you have to with a two piece.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

14 An Embellished Cover-Up With Hidden Versatility Adreamly Chiffon Swimwear Cover Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cutie screams “holiday in the sun,” does it not? In tropical hues, this chiffon cover-up is flowy, lightweight, and features a pom-pom hem that's fun and whimsical. The best part? You can just toss it on and off for quick bathrooms breaks or to grab food — no fuss required. “Took this to Costa Rica and only had a carry-on bag...the payoff of having this was huge,” one shopper revealed. “Allows modest movement around the resort and the [sheer] material keeps you cool and stylish. A must have for vacation. Can be used as a scarf/shoulder cover too to expand your wardrobe without adding items.” Available sizes: X-Small— 3X

Available colors: 26

15 This Tankini With Sophistication For Days Tempt Me Two-Piece Tankini Amazon $35 See On Amazon In case you missed it: Tankinis are back, people, and this Tempt Me version is on the more elegant side for those who aren't down with exposing skin. It has a one-shouldered top with bikini-style bottom that combine to resemble a one-piece — but is far easier to remove for bathroom breaks or après beach changes. “This suit meets my expectations for feeling modestly covered at the pool with my kids, while also not feeling like I wearing my grandmother's suit,” one shopper wrote, adding that “it doesn’t have a lot of support in the chest area, so I wouldn't wear it to play volleyball or anything.” Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

Available colors: 37

16 A Tasseled Sarong With Versatility To Spare Eicolorte Semi-Sheer Swimwear Cover Up Amazon $16 See On Amazon The highlight of this particular swimsuit cover-up? You can style it as a maxi skirt, halter dress, tube dress, or one-shouldered frock — among others, if you get creative. The tassels add to the free-spirited vibe while its lightweight fabric feels barely-there against your skin. “Great thin material for hot beach or pool days. I accidentally ordered a bikini with a thong bottom, but still adored the bathing suit. I didn’t feel comfortable enough to walk around in a thong and this cover up did a great job at helping me compromise,” one shopper revealed. (Or didn’t, as the case may be.) Available colors: 47

17 This Modest Swimsuit In A Cult-Favorite Design Aqua Eve One-Piece High Neck Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Remember the haute high-neck one-piece swimsuit with mesh panels? Here's another take on chic modesty in a best-selling style! This plus-sized swimsuit has a sheer peek-a-boo sliver at the cleavage without revealing too much, and a mesh-covered open back. The ruched midsection and bow waistband snatches got especially high marks from shoppers, I might add. “I'm a busty gal and I usually try to buy super fitted underwire suits, but they are so uncomfortable all day at the beach. This was supportive, and looked amazing,” one happy customer remarked. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 40

18 This Feather-Light Maxi Dress For Beach To Brunch Wander Agio Cover Up Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you adore crisp button-downs in your everyday life, then consider wearing one to the shore, too. Wander Agio’s shirt dress feels invisible when it’s on but gives your skin some relief from the sun. It has a relaxed shape with a tasseled tie belt and rolled-up, billowy sleeves. “This was purchased for evenings on the patio when the mosquitoes come out! It is absolutely perfect! Very comfortable, and light weight,” one shopper smartly suggested. It’s a little sheer as a dress to wear to in public unless you add some white bike shorts or a bodysuit underneath — in which case, you’re good to go. You’ll also get a frosted dust bag with your purchase, which is great for travel or when your suit is wet from the pool. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

19 This Frilly Peplum Bathing Suit That Looks Like A Dream Tutorutor High Waisted Peplum Tankini Amazon $36 See On Amazon Put a little pep in your step with this high-waisted tankini by Tutorutor. The corset-like top has a sweetheart ruffled neckline, a fitted bodice, and a peplum waistband that always looks good. The adjustable straps are convertible, and you can epect the bottoms to cover without that saggy look. “This bathing suit gives me life,” one shopper raved. “I always have such a hard time finding a suit that works for every part of my body: large bust, small waist, large hips. But I have to say this fits extremely well.” Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 13

20 This Playfully Chic Sundress For Scorching Days Poolside — Or In The Park Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from breathable 100% rayon in a rainbow of sizzling hues and prints, this Ekouaer sundress will keep you feeling airy and light in style on a scorching day. It has a mini length, deep V-neck and playful bell sleeves with see-through mesh panels. “This is my favorite thing I bought for our vacation,” one shopper raved. “Perfect length, I felt covered but it also felt breezy. It dries quickly. Absolutely perfect for walking around a resort,” they remarked. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 40

21 This Long-Sleeved Swimsuit That Serves Up A+ Sun Protection AXESEA One-Piece Long Sleeve Bathing Suit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Can’t risk getting burned? Axesea’s long-sleeved bathing suit is the swimmie you need in your life — stat. Fabricated with polyester and lyrca along with a protective SPF 50, this thing also works if you’re a water game player or heading to the wave pool with your family. “This rash guard is AMAZING! I bought it for a water park vacation my family had booked because I didn't want to have to worry about reapplying sunscreen over and over. It seriously fits like a glove and is so comfortable. Bonus: I got multiple compliments on it,” one shopper revealed. Expect wireless cups, a back zipper for easy removal, and a chafe-free design throughout. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 16

22 This Cottagecore Tankini With High-Waisted Bottoms In The Most Cheerful Prints CUPSHE Ruffled High Waist Bikini Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you like pieces that can be worn in many settings, this CUPSHE swimsuit might needto be at the top of your list. The smocked crop top can also be worn with jeans or a flowy skirt in addition to its matching high-waisted bottoms on beach days. They are full-coverage from the front but do bring some cheekiness to the back — although shoppers were quick to not that it wasn’t over the top. “I was worried about the bottoms being potentially see through but they are very opaque. The top has what I would say is medium support,” one reviewer added. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

23 A Utility Shirt Dress That Works On & Off The Sand IN'VOLAND Button Up Beachwear Cover Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon Button-down shirts are essential in any wardrobe — and they work wonders at the beach, too. This oversized shirt dress is made from polyester and spandex, so it won’t wrinkle as quickly as cotton or linen and is drapey enough to knot. One shopper confirmed that this wasn’t exclusively for the shore: “I wouldn't strictly consider this a beach cover-up at all. It's nicely sewn, the black is not very see-through, and can be worn in a variety of ways. I like that I can throw it over my bathing suit for the beach, but also wear it over jeans.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

24 This Zip-Front Swimsuit In Pulitzer Prints Aleumdr Front Zip One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon My favorite part about this short -sleeved rash guard? Its zippered front lets you control how much you reveal — or conceal. My second-favorite aspect? The bold prints! Don't shy away from this bathing suit because it's cheap. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see five-star ratings left and right, with comments praising the quality. One shopper confirmed that “the quality is superior considering the low price,” while another fan noted that, critically, "the zipper is quite heavy duty and seems to be very well made." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

25 A Longline Hoodie That’s Like Being Wrapped In A Towel Swimsuits For All Hooded Terry Swimsuit Cover Up Amazon $34 See On Amazon Constructed from soft and nubby terry cloth, this Swimsuits For All short-sleeved hoodie is the equivalent of wearing a cozy bathrobe or a plush AF beach towel all the time — but you can wear it in public and there are functional pockets involved. (Major score.) Just note that it's a 35-inch length, so it definitely falls into “tunic or mini dress” territory. However, it does cover your butt, which can be important. Better yet: You can leave the pool without waiting, because it's super-absorbent and will dry you off fast. "I will use mine after I shower rather than at the beach but the terry is very thick and comfortable. Glad I got it," one customer wrote. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 40 Plus

Available colors: 6

26 This Retro-Inspired Bikini To Deliver A Low-Key Pinup Moment Angerella High Waisted Bikini Amazon $36 See On Amazon Remember the swimsuit that Allie wore in The Notebook? This vintage-inspired bikini by Angerella is the almost spitting image. It has a similar retro-looking halter top that provides plenty of support thanks to the underwire cups. Paired with a high-waisted bottom that features ruching all over, it’s a throwback that feels updated for today. “Honestly, I could not have asked for a better swimsuit,” one fan raved. “It’s modest yet has appeal and the material is great and it’s comfortable,” they rattled off. “Love love love it!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

27 A Beach-Ready Tunic To Pair With Leggings In The Off-Season Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover Up Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here's a 100% cotton cover-up that's incredibly breathable in addition to classic and versatile. It has a collared V-neck and side slits for some movement and much-needed airflow. (Especially when things are humid as can be.) Spot the high-low hemline? This ensures your bum will be covered. It will wrinkle a bit, but that's really no big deal considering you're mostly likely going to use this as a coverall. “Love this coverup! Classic lines and soft cotton fabric, it was perfect by the ocean and poolside! Dries quickly! Got many compliments on my trip to Maui,” one customer commented. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 47

28 This Unitard Swimsuit Gives Me SKIMS Feels At A Fraction Of The Price Beautyin One-Piece Boyleg Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Did you see SKIMS’ new swimwear drop? There were cycle suits galore. (Followers of Kim Kardashian’s style will not be shocked.) That being said, this is a similar racerback bike short swimsuit that’s much more accessible and is truly designed for water activities and sports. It’s also chlorine-proof, so you don’t worry about fading long-term. Amp it up with some cute sandals and earrings if you’re going for a more fashionable look. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 47

29 A Graceful Swimsuit Dress That’s Actually Attractive COCOPEAR Crossover One-Piece Swim Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon No, this isn’t a cover-up, folks. It’s a literal swimsuit dress made from nylon and elastane — and it’s surprisingly fabulous. Offered in a wide range of sizes (bonus points!) this cutie is handy if you’re hitting a beach or pool but have plans later and don’t feel like changing. There’s some tummy control, push-up cups, and sturdy racerback straps for support, plus hidden boy-shorts that stave off chafing. “It is extremely hard finding suits that are cute but cover. This suit does it all,” one customer affirmed. Available sizes: Small — 6X

Available colors: 47