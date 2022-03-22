Fashion

The Sexiest Swimsuits You Can Buy On Amazon For Less Than $50

Looking hot at the beach has never been easier.

By Jamie Feldman

Summer feels so close I can almost smell it. And that means, it’s time for a closet refresh.

Swimwear trends, like fashion trends, have changed extensively over the past few years. The high-waisted, full coverage looks have made way for something a bit... sexier. Take it from Lizzo— when it comes to beachwear, a less-is-more attitude has blessedly come back in style.

And I am not complaining.

Especially, now that there have never been more options for sexy swimwear available in an *actually* broad range of sizes and price point. Gone are the days of doing investigative journalism to find a sexy swimsuit in an extended size, a quick Goole search will give you plenty of results.

Still, if you’re looking to find all your options in one place, I’ve gone ahead and done the clicking for you. Amazon is a treasure trove for one, two, and even three-piece swim sets. Whether it’s a onesie with a deep V-neck, a teeny bikini with just the right amount of underboob, or a classic string two-piece, there is something on this list for every beach babe — the ones looking to spend $50 or less, that is.

Ahead, 25 sexy swimsuits that will get you in the summertime mindset right tf now.

There’s nothing better than a swim look that’s also an outfit. This sexy three-piece comes with a ruched skirt to take the look from the beach to the boardwalk.

For those new to the underboob trend, consider a halter look that offers more support while still looking seriously sexy.

What’s even better than a matching skirt? A whole matching dress. You’ll never want to take this look off.

This hot, neon, one-piece is worth the weird tan lines.

Lace and a deep-V neckline. What more could you want?

This onesie boasts a super low-cut neck and a high-leg cut, not to mention an artsy-cool pattern.

Another amazingly sexy set. This robe adds just a touch of coverage without taking away the suit’s wow factor.

This two-piece is giving serious retro vibes, thanks to the ring closures. Add some sparkle to that and you have one cute suit.

There’s nothing hotter than a hot pink two-piece — I especially love the mesh detail on the bottoms.

Tie-dye is not going anywhere and this sweet bikini set is proof.

A baby step into underboob suiting, this purple two piece has a perfectly placed strap and high-waisted bottoms.

Going strapless is always a good idea. This string bikini is the perfect option for anyone trying to bring home a tan.

Go for a classic white with a low cut and braided twist bottom.

Sparkle + string = So. Sexy.

Repeat after me: Leopard print is a neutral. The angular underwire on this set is just perfect.

Neon and fishnets? Say less. This hot two piece will make you the most stylish person on the beach.

Go for the gold in a classic string bikini.

This pretty pastel suit is understated, yet still super hot.

It might take you some time to get this one on, but just look at it. So worth it.

Simple, sexy, with major SKIMS-vibes — this scoop neck top is the perfect sporty-cool option

Yep, a whole bikini for $11. Not kidding.

Another leopard print moment, this time in a one-piece that goes alllll the way down.

Not for the faint of heart, this green, underboob bikini is too good to pass up.

Ruffles and mesh make this one-piece a no-brainer. Add this baddie to your cart ASAP.

Channel your inner Cassie from Euphoria in this sexy gingham look.