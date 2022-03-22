Summer feels so close I can almost smell it. And that means, it’s time for a closet refresh.

Swimwear trends, like fashion trends, have changed extensively over the past few years. The high-waisted, full coverage looks have made way for something a bit... sexier. Take it from Lizzo— when it comes to beachwear, a less-is-more attitude has blessedly come back in style.

And I am not complaining.

Especially, now that there have never been more options for sexy swimwear available in an *actually* broad range of sizes and price point. Gone are the days of doing investigative journalism to find a sexy swimsuit in an extended size, a quick Goole search will give you plenty of results.

Still, if you’re looking to find all your options in one place, I’ve gone ahead and done the clicking for you. Amazon is a treasure trove for one, two, and even three-piece swim sets. Whether it’s a onesie with a deep V-neck, a teeny bikini with just the right amount of underboob, or a classic string two-piece, there is something on this list for every beach babe — the ones looking to spend $50 or less, that is.

Ahead, 25 sexy swimsuits that will get you in the summertime mindset right tf now.

1 Romwe Women's Plus Size 3 Piece Bikini Set Amazon Size XL-4XL $27.99 See on Amazon There’s nothing better than a swim look that’s also an outfit. This sexy three-piece comes with a ruched skirt to take the look from the beach to the boardwalk.

2 Lilosy Sexy Cute Underwire Cutout Halter Bikini Amazon Size XS-3XL $27.99 See on Bustle For those new to the underboob trend, consider a halter look that offers more support while still looking seriously sexy.

3 Romwe Women's Plus Size Bikini Set Amazon Size L-4XL $27.99 See on Amazon What’s even better than a matching skirt? A whole matching dress. You’ll never want to take this look off.

4 YAUASOPA Women's Sexy Bare Midriff Neon One Piece Amazon Size S-L $21.99 See on Amazon This hot, neon, one-piece is worth the weird tan lines.

5 CUPSHE Women's Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit Amazon Size L-3XL $32.99 See on Amazon Lace and a deep-V neckline. What more could you want?

6 WDIRARA Women's Spaghetti Straps Monokini Amazon Size S-XL $24.99 See on Amazon This onesie boasts a super low-cut neck and a high-leg cut, not to mention an artsy-cool pattern.

7 Women's Printed 2 Pieces Bathing Suits with Cover Up Amazon Size S-XXL $28.99 See on Amazon Another amazingly sexy set. This robe adds just a touch of coverage without taking away the suit’s wow factor.

8 SheIn Women's Plus 2 Piece Swimsuit Amazon Size L-4XL $29.99 See on Amazon This two-piece is giving serious retro vibes, thanks to the ring closures. Add some sparkle to that and you have one cute suit.

9 QINSEN Womens One Shoulder Cutout Mesh High Waist Bikini Amazon Size S-XL $26.99 See on Amazon There’s nothing hotter than a hot pink two-piece — I especially love the mesh detail on the bottoms.

10 Romwe Women's Plus Size 3 Piece Bikini Set Amazon Size L-4XL $26.99 See on Amazon Tie-dye is not going anywhere and this sweet bikini set is proof.

11 FAFOFA Woman's 2PCS Bikini Swimsuit Amazon Size S-XL $26.99 See on Amazon A baby step into underboob suiting, this purple two piece has a perfectly placed strap and high-waisted bottoms.

12 Mapale 6603 Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon Size S-M Plus $29.90 See on Amazon Going strapless is always a good idea. This string bikini is the perfect option for anyone trying to bring home a tan.

13 ZAFUL Women's Textured Tie String Bikini Amazon Size S-XL $23.99 See on Amazon Go for a classic white with a low cut and braided twist bottom.

14 Lilosy Sexy Ribbed Padded String Thong Brazilian Bikini Amazon Size XS-3XL $25.99 See on Amazon Sparkle + string = So. Sexy.

15 SHENTENG Women's Swimsuits with Skirts Strap Amazon Size S-L $25.99 See on Amazon Repeat after me: Leopard print is a neutral. The angular underwire on this set is just perfect.

16 Floerns Women's Plus Size Splice Fishnet Cami Top and High Waist Bikini Amazon Size L-3XL $27.99 $25.99 See on Amazon Neon and fishnets? Say less. This hot two piece will make you the most stylish person on the beach.

17 SOLY HUX Women's Metallic Halter Top Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon Size XS-XXL $24.99 See on Amazon Go for the gold in a classic string bikini.

18 Jeniulet Women's Bikini Set Sexy Solid Padded Brazilian Triangle Thong Bikini Amazon Size S-XL $21.99 See on Amazon This pretty pastel suit is understated, yet still super hot.

19 EJsoyo Womens Sexy Thong Bikini Swimsuit Amazon Size S-L $28.99 See on Amazon It might take you some time to get this one on, but just look at it. So worth it.

20 Pink Queen Women's Crop Top High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Amazon Size S-XL $26.99 See on Amazon Simple, sexy, with major SKIMS-vibes — this scoop neck top is the perfect sporty-cool option

21 Aniywn String Two Piece Halter Top Triangle Bikini Amazon Size S-5XL $10.99 See on Amazon Yep, a whole bikini for $11. Not kidding.

22 SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Bathing Suits Amazon Size XS-XL $36.99 See on Amazon Another leopard print moment, this time in a one-piece that goes alllll the way down.

23 SherryDC Women's Sexy Scoop Neck Padded Cutout Strappy Thong Bikini Amazon Size S-XL $24.99 See on Amazon Not for the faint of heart, this green, underboob bikini is too good to pass up.

24 CUPSHE Women's One Piece Plus Size Black V Neck Ruffle Mesh Bathing Suit Amazon Size L-4XL $32.99 See on Amazon Ruffles and mesh make this one-piece a no-brainer. Add this baddie to your cart ASAP.