CVS's Epic Beauty Event Has Half-Off Deals All Month Long

Though some of the year's biggest beauty sales have ended by this point, that doesn't mean you can't score deals until next Black Friday. Case in point? CVS's Epic Beauty Event 2021, which offers up to 50% off its most popular and beloved drugstore brands for the entire month (yes, really).

The epic sale kicked off on Valentine's Day and will run for an entire month through Mar. 13. During this time, the drugstore retailer will rotate deals on some of its most well-known skin care, makeup, hair, and wellness brands each week — including Pixi, Neutrogena, Burt's Bees, and Carol's Daughter — with price tags slashed up to half-off.

Here's the lowdown: From Sundays through Tuesdays, select beauty products will be given a half-off discount. Then, Wednesday through Saturdays, members of the brand's beauty rewards program (which you can still sign up for, BTW) will get over $100 ExtraBucks Rewards when purchasing select products. These points then convert to discounts you can use on future purchases. And you can shop both in-store and online to receive all of the same offers and incentives.

If you want to strategically plan your shopping so you score the best deals ever, here's what's you can score each week of the sale.

Week of Feb. 14

During the week of Feb. 14, shoppers will receive 50% off CVS Health, Bliss, Garnier, Kiss Lash, Neutrogena, and Scunci through Feb. 16, and from Feb. 17 through, Feb. 20 earn over $100 ExtraBucks Rewards on products from Burt’s Bees oral care, Butter London, Ella + Mila, GSQ, JOAH, Maybelline, Neutrogena acne products, Pantene, and Sally Hansen.

Week of Feb. 21

During the week of Feb. 21, customers can score up to half off on Cover Girl, Essence, Garnier Whole Blends, Invisibobble, Milani, Natrol Sleep Aids, Pop Beauty, and Urban Skin Rx through Feb. 23. Then, on Feb. 24 through Feb. 27, you'll get over $100 in rewards for shopping brands Aussie, Crème Shop, e.l.f., Friska, GSQ, La Roche Posay, L’Oreal, NYX, Pixi, Plexaderm, Ohme, and Wunder2.

Week of Feb. 28

Get 50% off Burt’s Bees, Carol’s Daughter, Crème Shop, Flower, Live Better, Poparazzi, St. Ives, and Wet Brush from Feb. 28 through Mar. 2. Then, from Mar. 3 through Mar. 6 score ExtraBucks Rewards on Aveeno, Bondi Sands, Butter London, Crest, Cover Girl, Live Better, Love Beauty Planet, Sally Hansen, RoC, Urban Hydration, and Urban Skin Rx.

Week of Mar. 7

For the sale's final week, you'll be able to get half-off on Conair, Crème Shop, CVS Health Sleep Aids, Eczema Honey, and Pixi products through Mar. 9. Then, beginning Mar. 10 through Mar. 13, snag your rewards on Burt’s Bees, Cover Girl, Flower, Kiss nails, Maybelline, NYX, Olly, Plexaderm, and Revolution.