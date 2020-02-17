Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty and Sephora's VIB sales are two of the biggest discount events for beauty lovers. But CVS's Epic Beauty Event 2020 is here to give shoppers deep discounts on drugstore beauty products making them even more wallet friendly. While you wait for Ulta and Sephora's next sale dates, CVS has you covered, and there's a bit of something for every beauty lover.

On Feb. 16, CVS kicked off its Epic Beauty Event where multiple categories of products are marked down to even lower prices than you typically find at the retailer. The first week of deals — which will continue until Feb. 23 — centers on CVS's skin care selections. Shoppers can receive up to 50% off selected brands both in-stores and online. Familiar brands like Pixi Beauty and Bliss are discounted by 40% and popular products like sheet masks cleansing wipes from Yes To are half off.

The following week, Feb. 24-Feb. 29, shoppers can score BOGO deals on makeup including L'Oreal, Maybelline, CoverGirl, Ardell, and Physicians Formula. Yes, even cult classic products like the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer and Ardell's Demi Wispies Lashes will be included in the buy one, get one free deal.

Of course, CVS has more than skin care and makeup. The Epic Beauty Event will also host a week of hair care deals. Beginning Mar. 1 and continuing until Mar. 7, Garnier, OGX, Aveeno, TRESemmé, Pantene, Conair, Scunci and others will be up to 50% off. Whether you need to stock up on scrunchies or are looking for a new blow dryer, you should be shopping CVS during the first week of March.

To finish the month long event, CVS is offering $20 off your in-store beauty purchase of $100 or more. L'Oreal, Garnier, and CVS's in-house brand GSQ by Glamsquad will all qualify for the reduction. Starting Mar. 8, you can create your own CVS beauty haul thanks to the in-store sale.

Whether you're in need of a new bronzer, updated hair tools, or a sheet mask for your self-care day, CVS's Epic Beauty Event has it.