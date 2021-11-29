While the holiday season is about sharing quality time with loved ones and giving thanks for what you have, beauty lovers also know that it’s also one of the best times to shop their beauty wish lists. Seriously, this year's discounts are pretty impressive. But Black Friday is really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the major deals that you can score from your favorite brands. Cyber Monday 2021 is shaping up to be just as good — if not better.

Yes, it can be super overwhelming to comb through all the discounts and trying to figure out where the best place to shop is. But don’t worry: this handy guide is here to help. (Because shopping is supposed to be fun, not stressful).

From skin care faves from Glow Recipe to makeup essentials from Milk Makeup, there is something for everyone — guaranteed. So scroll down to find the best Cyber Monday 2021 beauty deals that you should be shopping. You can apologize to your bank account later.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette in Come To Play Rare Beauty $29 See On Rare Beauty A good eyeshadow palette is a must in your beauty arsenal. Rare Beauty’s Discovery Eyeshadow Palette in Come To Play has seven fun berry and gold shades in shiny and matte finishes. This Cyber Monday, you can score it for 50% off — which is a steal.

2 Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Summer Fridays $48 See On Summer Fridays Want to stock up on the cult classic Jet Lag Mask? Cyber Monday is the best day for it. The brand is offering free shipping on all orders. No minimum purchase or code needed.

3 Youthforia Dewy Gloss Youthforia $26 See On Youthforia Who doesn’t love a reward for shopping? For every $30 spent on Youthforia, you get the Dewy Gloss for free. Just use code: CYBERDGOffer.

6 RÓEN Beauty Cake Mascara Roen Beauty $28 See On Roen Beauty Grab fan-favorite Cake Mascara or any of the super pretty eyeshadow palettes from RÓEN Beauty at a major discount. The clean beauty brand is offering 30% off site-wide from 11/29-11/30.

8 KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm KVD Beauty $38 See On KVD Beauty This is one of the bigger Cyber Monday deals that you’ll definitely want to check out. First, you get 30% off site-wide and free shipping on all orders. Then you’ll also get a buy one, get one offer on classic face products: the Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm, Lock-It Foundation, True Portrait, Concealer, Powder Foundation, Finishing Powder, Setting Mists, Setting Powder, Primer, and Face Brushes. And just when you think it can’t get any better, it does. If you spend over $90, you get a free mirror and toiletry bag. Shop from 11/29-11/30.

9 Urban Decay NAKED3 Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay $54 $27 See On Urban Decay Score a beloved NAKED palette (or a few) with this awesome Cyber Monday deal from Urban Decay. You get 40% — yes, 40% — off site-wide. *Insert hallelujah hands emoji here.*

11 Phyto PHYTODEFRISANT Anti-Frizz Blow-Dry Balm PHYTO $16 See On PHYTO Hair care is self-care. Grab some hair essentials at PHYTO and shop for 33% off all orders. No code necessary.

12 Farmacy Green Clean Cleanser + Makeup Remover Balm Farmacy Beauty $34 See On Farmacy Beauty Shop a little early with Farmacy’s Cyber Monday deal. From 11/28-11/30, get 30% off site-wide. Plus, when you spend over $115, you get a free gift.

13 Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Sol de Janeiro $45 See On Sol de Janeiro Get the award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (and more) this Cyber Monday at 25% off when you spend $35 or more. This deal is only for one day, so plan accordingly.

14 Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner Glow Recipe $34 See On Glow Recipe Cyber Monday is proving more and more to be the best time for skin care. Grab the game-changing Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner and other skin-saving products from Glow Recipe at 20% off site-wide from 11/24-11/29.