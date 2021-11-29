Beauty
The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales This Year, From Rare Beauty To KVD
Score some seriously great deals.
While the holiday season is about sharing quality time with loved ones and giving thanks for what you have, beauty lovers also know that it’s also one of the best times to shop their beauty wish lists. Seriously, this year's discounts are pretty impressive. But Black Friday is really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the major deals that you can score from your favorite brands. Cyber Monday 2021 is shaping up to be just as good — if not better.
Yes, it can be super overwhelming to comb through all the discounts and trying to figure out where the best place to shop is. But don’t worry: this handy guide is here to help. (Because shopping is supposed to be fun, not stressful).
From skin care faves from Glow Recipe to makeup essentials from Milk Makeup, there is something for everyone — guaranteed. So scroll down to find the best Cyber Monday 2021 beauty deals that you should be shopping. You can apologize to your bank account later.
