The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales This Year, From Rare Beauty To KVD

Score some seriously great deals.

Cyber Monday 2021 is here are you can shop major skin care, hair care, and makeup deals.
Rare Beauty
By Erin Stovall

While the holiday season is about sharing quality time with loved ones and giving thanks for what you have, beauty lovers also know that it’s also one of the best times to shop their beauty wish lists. Seriously, this year's discounts are pretty impressive. But Black Friday is really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the major deals that you can score from your favorite brands. Cyber Monday 2021 is shaping up to be just as good — if not better.

Yes, it can be super overwhelming to comb through all the discounts and trying to figure out where the best place to shop is. But don’t worry: this handy guide is here to help. (Because shopping is supposed to be fun, not stressful).

From skin care faves from Glow Recipe to makeup essentials from Milk Makeup, there is something for everyone — guaranteed. So scroll down to find the best Cyber Monday 2021 beauty deals that you should be shopping. You can apologize to your bank account later.

Rare Beauty

A good eyeshadow palette is a must in your beauty arsenal. Rare Beauty’s Discovery Eyeshadow Palette in Come To Play has seven fun berry and gold shades in shiny and matte finishes. This Cyber Monday, you can score it for 50% off — which is a steal.

Summer Fridays

Want to stock up on the cult classic Jet Lag Mask? Cyber Monday is the best day for it. The brand is offering free shipping on all orders. No minimum purchase or code needed.

Youthforia

Who doesn’t love a reward for shopping? For every $30 spent on Youthforia, you get the Dewy Gloss for free. Just use code: CYBERDGOffer.

Maison Margiela Fragrances

Fragrances rarely go on sale, so this Cyber Monday deal is one you’ll definitely want to bookmark. You can enjoy up to 40% off some Maison Margiela Fragrances classic scents like Wicked Love, Across Sands, and Promenade In The Gardens to name just a few.

Milk Makeup

From 11/29-12/1, you get 35% off site-wide. Plus, if you spend over $75, you get a 3-piece gift featuring a mini version of the TikTok viral Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray and the KUSH Waterproof Mascara and a full-size version of the Glossy Lip Plumper in Amped.

RÓEN Beauty

Grab fan-favorite Cake Mascara or any of the super pretty eyeshadow palettes from RÓEN Beauty at a major discount. The clean beauty brand is offering 30% off site-wide from 11/29-11/30.

Oyin Handmade

Shop early and get 30% off site-wide from 11/26-11/29 when you use code:blkfriyay. Stock up on some Oyin Handmade classics, like the Honey Wash Hydrating Shampoo and Boing! All-In-One Coil Styler.

KVD Beauty

This is one of the bigger Cyber Monday deals that you’ll definitely want to check out. First, you get 30% off site-wide and free shipping on all orders. Then you’ll also get a buy one, get one offer on classic face products: the Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm, Lock-It Foundation, True Portrait, Concealer, Powder Foundation, Finishing Powder, Setting Mists, Setting Powder, Primer, and Face Brushes.

And just when you think it can’t get any better, it does. If you spend over $90, you get a free mirror and toiletry bag. Shop from 11/29-11/30.

Urban Decay

Score a beloved NAKED palette (or a few) with this awesome Cyber Monday deal from Urban Decay. You get 40% — yes, 40% — off site-wide. *Insert hallelujah hands emoji here.*

Wander Beauty

If you’ve been eyeing its newest Upgraded Lashes Treatment Mascara or need to stock up on the Baggage Claim Eye Masks, this Cyber Monday is the best time to do so. From 11/29-11/30, get 25% off all orders. As an added bonus, you get a free gift with purchase, the On-the-Glow Blush & Illuminator in Bare.

Phyto

Hair care is self-care. Grab some hair essentials at PHYTO and shop for 33% off all orders. No code necessary.

Farmacy

Shop a little early with Farmacy’s Cyber Monday deal. From 11/28-11/30, get 30% off site-wide. Plus, when you spend over $115, you get a free gift.

Sol de Janeiro

Get the award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (and more) this Cyber Monday at 25% off when you spend $35 or more. This deal is only for one day, so plan accordingly.

Glow Recipe

Cyber Monday is proving more and more to be the best time for skin care. Grab the game-changing Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner and other skin-saving products from Glow Recipe at 20% off site-wide from 11/24-11/29.

Peace Out Skincare

Acne be gone. Shop everyone’s favorite pimple patches and other blemish-fighting products at 30% off site-wide from 11/26-11/29. (And enjoy free shipping, woo!).

Ouai

Shop Ouai favorites — like the shampoos, conditioners, and the fabulous Byredo leave-in conditioner collab — at 20% off site-wide and get a surprise gift with purchase.