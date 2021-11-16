Beauty

17 Cult-Favorite Skin Care Products To Snag This Black Friday

You’ll want to bookmark these ASAP.

The best Black Friday skin care 2021 deals to take advantage of this season.
Epi.Logic; Tatcha; Drunk Elephant
By Danielle Sinay

Much like the mandatory family gathering you experience on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can simultaneously feel like a blessing and a curse: With so many incredible skin care brands and retailers holding their annual holiday savings events, it’s hard to sift through for the most noteworthy sales of all.

To help sort through the beauty shelves, Bustle has compiled a list of the best Black Friday skin care 2021 deals. These include cult-favorite brands like Glossier and Drunk Elephant as well as MVP shopping destinations like Dermstore. There’s even one skin care line giving away Juicy Couture velour jumpsuits with their sale (seriously). That’s all to say: This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are sure to have something for every beauty aficionado on your holiday shopping list — including yourself, of course.

1

Atticus

From now until Black Friday, score 30% off all Atticus products with the code PBF30 on atticus.com. This includes the brand’s Best-Seller Trio, which features the Green Tea Cleanser, Super Moisturizer with SPF, and Restorative Night Cream for $58.59. Then, on Nov. 26, use the code BF2021 for 40% off site-wide.

2

Bliss

From Nov. 21 to 27, all Bliss products will be 25% off at Ulta Beauty. You can also score goodies from the brand at Target, where the store’s offering a buy one get a second half-off from Nov. 22 through 28. Both sales include the dermatologist-approved Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Moisturizer, which brightens and stimulates collagen with its potent combination of vitamin C and peptides.

3

Clarisonic

If you’ve been eyeing Clarisonic products, now is your chance to score some of the brand’s most popular best-sellers at almost half off. The Clarisonic Mia Smart Ultimate Gift Set — which includes the Clarisonic Mia Smart Clarisonic Pore & Blemish Cleanser, Clarisonic Revitalizing Brush Head, Clarisonic Firming Massage Head, and Clarisonic Eye Massager — is currently 57% off on CurrentBody.

4

The Detox Market Best Of Green Beauty Box

From Nov. 23 through 28, The Detox Market is offering $15 off purchases over $100, and a free Pai Back to Life Hydration Serum — which usually costs $74 — with purchases over $200. You can also get the store’s Best of Green Beauty Box 2.0 for $133 (a $309 value).

5

Dermstore

From Nov. 20 to 29, Dermstore shoppers can save 30% on dozens of skin care essentials, including products from Dr. Brandt, Dr. Dennis Gross Skin Care, Wander Beauty, and more. Several other brands — including First Aid Beauty, Obagi, and Sunday Riley — will be available at 25% off, while EltaMD, Peter Thomas Roth, Shiseido, and Slip will be discounted by 20%. Shoppers will also be eligible to double their Dermstore points from purchases made on several bands, including Dermalogica, Olaplex, Oribe, and SkinCeuticals. Simply use the code LETITGLOW at checkout.

6

Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant will be gifting shoppers 20% off site-wide from Nov. 26 to 29, as well as a complimentary smoothie bag exclusively on Nov. 26 for all purchases over $50.

7

Epi.Logic

Now’s your chance to score all four Epi.Logic cult favorites — True Calm, Even Balance, Daily Dose, and Master Plan — for 20% off. The brand is offering 20% off all products and bundles purchased on the site for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as a limited edition pouch with every purchase over $150.

8

Glossier

Everything on Glossier.com (excluding gift cards) will be 20% off from Nov. 25 through 29. On top of that, shoppers can score three new limited-edition gift sets (The Essential Edit, The Lip Trio in Cranberry, The Bath Duo) and five limited-edition Black Friday weekend-only specials for even more savings.

9

Joanna Vargas Skin Care

From Nov. 25 through Nov. 29, Joanna Vargas Skin Care — the line beloved by celebs like Karlie Kloss, Dakota Johnson, and Julianne Moore— will be offering a wide array of discounts: 15% off of all purchases over $75 with the code JV15; 20% off all purchases over $150 with code JV20; 25% off purchases over $300 with code JV25; and 30% off purchases over $600 with code JV30.

10

Lancer Skin Care

Score 20% off or more on select Lancer products, and receive a complimentary full-size Eye Contour Lifting Cream ($97 value) with purchases of $300 or more. You can also get a free Nourish Rehydration Mask ($100 value) with the purchase of Lancer’s Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device in pink. On Cyber Monday, save 30% off the entire site with the code CYBER30. And if you miss that, you can still save 25% off site-wide with the code HOLIDAY25 through Dec. 5.

11

Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup has already started its annual holiday savings, offering 20% off orders over $35 with the code VIPSALE. From Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, however, you can get an additional 25% off purchases over $35 — plus an additional Milk Makeup tote and Deluxe Hydro Grip Primer when you spend $75 or more.

12

Olay

Olay has really outdone itself with its holiday promotions this year: Not only is everything 25% off site-wide — with up to 60% off clearance items and 15% off curated gift sets from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30 — but when you spend at least $150 on the site come Cyber Monday, you get a free limited-edition Juicy for Olay velour tracksuit inspired by the new Vitamin C + Peptide 24 collection.

13

Oui The People

Oui The People, the brand behind the chicest razors, is offering a 10% discount site-wide from Nov. 17 through Nov. 23, as well as a free bikini sheet mask with every purchase. They also introduced the Matte Black Single Razor on Nov. 12, but only for a limited time (yet just in time for Black Friday savings).

14

ReFa

If you’re all about giving yourself an at-home facial massage, take advantage of the best-selling ReFa CAXA Ray — a de-puffing roller that’s 20% off from Nov. 22 through Nov. 30. All of ReFa’s beauty devices will be discounted — just use the code REFAB20 at checkout.

15

Supergoop!

Time to stock up on SPF, a skin care essential that’s important all year round. From Nov. 24 through Nov. 29, Supergoop is offering a 20% discount on all products site-wide, including the iconic Unseen Sunscreen and Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum. Simply use the code CYBER2021 at checkout.

16

Tatcha

Tatcha — one of Meghan Markle’s go-to skin care brands — is giving shoppers 20% off across its entire line from Nov. 22 through Dec. 1. Use the code CYBER21 when checking out.

17

Vanity Planet

From Nov. 25 through Dec. 7, Vanity Planet is offering shoppers 30% off site-wide. That means you can score one of its many at-home facial gadgets (think facial steamers and cleansing brushes) for less.