Much like the mandatory family gathering you experience on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can simultaneously feel like a blessing and a curse: With so many incredible skin care brands and retailers holding their annual holiday savings events, it’s hard to sift through for the most noteworthy sales of all.

To help sort through the beauty shelves, Bustle has compiled a list of the best Black Friday skin care 2021 deals. These include cult-favorite brands like Glossier and Drunk Elephant as well as MVP shopping destinations like Dermstore. There’s even one skin care line giving away Juicy Couture velour jumpsuits with their sale (seriously). That’s all to say: This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are sure to have something for every beauty aficionado on your holiday shopping list — including yourself, of course.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Atticus Atticus Best Seller Trio Atticus $93 $58.59 See On Atticus From now until Black Friday, score 30% off all Atticus products with the code PBF30 on atticus.com. This includes the brand’s Best-Seller Trio, which features the Green Tea Cleanser, Super Moisturizer with SPF, and Restorative Night Cream for $58.59. Then, on Nov. 26, use the code BF2021 for 40% off site-wide.

3 Clarisonic Clarisonic Mia Smart Ultimate Gift Set CurrentBody $358 $135 See On CurrentBody If you’ve been eyeing Clarisonic products, now is your chance to score some of the brand’s most popular best-sellers at almost half off. The Clarisonic Mia Smart Ultimate Gift Set — which includes the Clarisonic Mia Smart Clarisonic Pore & Blemish Cleanser, Clarisonic Revitalizing Brush Head, Clarisonic Firming Massage Head, and Clarisonic Eye Massager — is currently 57% off on CurrentBody.

6 Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum Drunk Elephant $78 $62.40 See On Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant will be gifting shoppers 20% off site-wide from Nov. 26 to 29, as well as a complimentary smoothie bag exclusively on Nov. 26 for all purchases over $50.

9 Joanna Vargas Skin Care The Daily Glow Joanna Vargad $200 $149 See On Joanna Vargas From Nov. 25 through Nov. 29, Joanna Vargas Skin Care — the line beloved by celebs like Karlie Kloss, Dakota Johnson, and Julianne Moore— will be offering a wide array of discounts: 15% off of all purchases over $75 with the code JV15; 20% off all purchases over $150 with code JV20; 25% off purchases over $300 with code JV25; and 30% off purchases over $600 with code JV30.

11 Milk Makeup Sunshine Oil Milk Makeup $38 $28.50 See On Milk Makeup Milk Makeup has already started its annual holiday savings, offering 20% off orders over $35 with the code VIPSALE. From Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, however, you can get an additional 25% off purchases over $35 — plus an additional Milk Makeup tote and Deluxe Hydro Grip Primer when you spend $75 or more.

12 Olay Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer Olay $38.99 $28.99 See On Olay Olay has really outdone itself with its holiday promotions this year: Not only is everything 25% off site-wide — with up to 60% off clearance items and 15% off curated gift sets from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30 — but when you spend at least $150 on the site come Cyber Monday, you get a free limited-edition Juicy for Olay velour tracksuit inspired by the new Vitamin C + Peptide 24 collection.

13 Oui The People PHA Ingrown Relief Toner Oui The People $25 $22.50 See On Oui The People Oui The People, the brand behind the chicest razors, is offering a 10% discount site-wide from Nov. 17 through Nov. 23, as well as a free bikini sheet mask with every purchase. They also introduced the Matte Black Single Razor on Nov. 12, but only for a limited time (yet just in time for Black Friday savings).

14 ReFa ReFa CAXA RAY ReFa $280 $224 See On ReFa If you’re all about giving yourself an at-home facial massage, take advantage of the best-selling ReFa CAXA Ray — a de-puffing roller that’s 20% off from Nov. 22 through Nov. 30. All of ReFa’s beauty devices will be discounted — just use the code REFAB20 at checkout.

16 Tatcha The Starter Ritual Tatcha $72 $54.60 See On Tatcha Tatcha — one of Meghan Markle’s go-to skin care brands — is giving shoppers 20% off across its entire line from Nov. 22 through Dec. 1. Use the code CYBER21 when checking out.