17 Cult-Favorite Skin Care Products To Snag This Black Friday
You’ll want to bookmark these ASAP.
Much like the mandatory family gathering you experience on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can simultaneously feel like a blessing and a curse: With so many incredible skin care brands and retailers holding their annual holiday savings events, it’s hard to sift through for the most noteworthy sales of all.
To help sort through the beauty shelves, Bustle has compiled a list of the best Black Friday skin care 2021 deals. These include cult-favorite brands like Glossier and Drunk Elephant as well as MVP shopping destinations like Dermstore. There’s even one skin care line giving away Juicy Couture velour jumpsuits with their sale (seriously). That’s all to say: This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are sure to have something for every beauty aficionado on your holiday shopping list — including yourself, of course.
