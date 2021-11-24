Shopping

The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Sales To Shop This Year

From Everlane to Edge of Ember.

Cyber Monday 2021 deals are here! Check out the best fashion sales to shop this year.
By Avery Matera

After Thanksgiving comes Black Friday. Arguably the largest shopping day of the entire year, on Black Friday, classic and trendy items alike are on massive sale for everyone to pack in not only their last-minute holiday shopping but also snag a little something for themselves as well. But, after Black Friday comes Cyber Monday making way for even steeper discounts on all your favorite must-haves. And you can shop the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals from the comfort of your home. Think Old Navy, Skims, Nordstrom, Target, and so much more.

Yes, Cyber Monday was traditionally created for online retailers but now that the space has become so fluid, the entire week (and counting) of sales seems to simply run from one right into the other. That said, Cyber Monday is still a great opportunity to get further discounts and explore online haunts you may have overlooked on Black Friday.

Ahead, find everything you need to know about the deals that Cyber Monday is about to bring. And start keeping track — you’re going to want to hit them all, in rapid succession.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Old Navy Cyber Monday Sale

Old Navy will continue their 50% off everything sale, no code needed, for prices you wouldn’t believe.

Everlane Cyber Monday Sale

From Nov. 24 through Cyber Monday, shoppers can take 40% off select styles that will change each day. For example, on Cyber Monday, there will be a special on Cheeky Denim with 20% off select styles.

Edge Of Ember Cyber Monday Sale

Enjoy up to 25% off sitewide — including Meghan Markle’s favorite Visionary Charm necklace — from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale

Nordstrom’s epic Thanksgiving sale has already begun and will continue through Nov. 30, including Cyber Monday with prices that will continue to drop throughout the month.

Commando Cyber Monday Sale

On Nov. 29, Commando will offer 20% off their holiday edit with the code HOLIDAY20.

Something Navy Cyber Monday Sale

Something Navy will be offering 40% off select styles on Cyber Monday with the code CYBER40.

Catbird Cyber Monday Sale

In honor of Cyber Monday, Catbird is offering 15% off everything, sitewide, with select exclusions.

The Arrivals Cyber Monday Sale

The Arrivals is slashing prices, offering up to 60% off everything, no code required.

Mansur Gavriel Cyber Monday Sale

Your favorite handbag brand is offering up to 40% off select styles, ending on Cyber Monday.

AYR Cyber Monday Sale

Take 40% off your favorites at AYR through Nov. 29 this year.

Fashionphile Cyber Monday Sale

Just in time for pre-holiday shopping, Fashionphile is offering $250 off $2000+ when shopping for pre-loved accessories.

Alison Lou Cyber Monday Sale

Shop the most colorful fine jewelry collection you can’t get enough of with 20% off sitewide from Nov. 18 to Nov. 29, no code needed.

Naked Cashmere Cyber Monday Sale

Naked Cashmere has curated a special selection of pieces — their 23 most popular items — that is being sold at hugely discounted prices from now through Dec. 2.

Matches Cyber Monday Sale

Matches is offering a huge selection of thousands of high-fashion pieces at 50% off just in time for Cyber Monday and beyond.

Shopbop Cyber Monday Sale

Shopbop’s holiday sale is currently running up to 70% off. Whether you’re in the market for a New Year’s Eve dress or simply a pair of jeans, it’s worth checking out.

Revolve Cyber Monday Sale

Beginning on Nov. 26, you can take up to 65% off site-wide, no code needed. On Cyber Monday, take an extra 20% off sale items.

Goop Cyber Monday Sale

Goop’s annual holiday sale is here, beginning with prices slashed 40% and promising to rise in discount as the weeks move on.

Roxanne Assoulin Cyber Monday Sale

Roxanne Assoulin will be ringing in the holidays with 20% off nearly all products, only on Sunday Nov. 28 and Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

La Ligne’s “Merci Giving” sale is on, with prices slashed on a huge selection of your favorite luxe items. Additional items will be added on November 26 and sale extends through Cyber Monday.

La Ligne’s “Merci Giving” sale is on, with prices slashed on a huge selection of your favorite luxe items. Additional items will be added on Nov. 26 and the sale extends through Cyber Monday.

Net-a-Porter Cyber Monday Sale

Starting today, the e-retailer has launched a massive sale with designer pieces up to 50% off, increasing as the weeks go on.