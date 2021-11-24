After Thanksgiving comes Black Friday. Arguably the largest shopping day of the entire year, on Black Friday, classic and trendy items alike are on massive sale for everyone to pack in not only their last-minute holiday shopping but also snag a little something for themselves as well. But, after Black Friday comes Cyber Monday making way for even steeper discounts on all your favorite must-haves. And you can shop the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals from the comfort of your home. Think Old Navy, Skims, Nordstrom, Target, and so much more.

Yes, Cyber Monday was traditionally created for online retailers but now that the space has become so fluid, the entire week (and counting) of sales seems to simply run from one right into the other. That said, Cyber Monday is still a great opportunity to get further discounts and explore online haunts you may have overlooked on Black Friday.

Ahead, find everything you need to know about the deals that Cyber Monday is about to bring. And start keeping track — you’re going to want to hit them all, in rapid succession.

Old Navy Cyber Monday Sale High-Waisted Curvy O.G. Straight Ripped Jeans Old Navy Size 00-30 $50 See on Old Navy Old Navy will continue their 50% off everything sale, no code needed, for prices you wouldn’t believe.

Everlane Cyber Monday Sale The Original Cheeky Jean Everlane Size 23-35 $88 See on Everlane From Nov. 24 through Cyber Monday, shoppers can take 40% off select styles that will change each day. For example, on Cyber Monday, there will be a special on Cheeky Denim with 20% off select styles.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale La Ligne Bastien Half-Zip Cotton Sweater Nordstrom Size XS-XL $150 See on Nordstrom Nordstrom’s epic Thanksgiving sale has already begun and will continue through Nov. 30, including Cyber Monday with prices that will continue to drop throughout the month.

Commando Cyber Monday Sale Faux Leather Legging Commando Size XS-3X $98 See on Commando On Nov. 29, Commando will offer 20% off their holiday edit with the code HOLIDAY20.

Something Navy Cyber Monday Sale Mockneck Sweatshirt Dress Something Navy Size XXS-XXL $145 See on Something Navy Something Navy will be offering 40% off select styles on Cyber Monday with the code CYBER40.

Catbird Cyber Monday Sale Threadbare Ring Catbird $44 See on Catbird In honor of Cyber Monday, Catbird is offering 15% off everything, sitewide, with select exclusions.

The Arrivals Cyber Monday Sale Turbo Puff The Arrivals Size XS-XL $465 See on The Arrivals The Arrivals is slashing prices, offering up to 60% off everything, no code required.

Mansur Gavriel Cyber Monday Sale Mini Bucker Bag Mansur Gavriel $345 See on Mansur Gavriel Your favorite handbag brand is offering up to 40% off select styles, ending on Cyber Monday.

AYR Cyber Monday Sale Le Square AYR Size XS-XL $345 See on AYR Take 40% off your favorites at AYR through Nov. 29 this year.

Fashionphile Cyber Monday Sale Balenciaga Grained Calfskin Neo Classic Hardware Mini City Fashionphile $1,525 See on Fashionphile Just in time for pre-holiday shopping, Fashionphile is offering $250 off $2000+ when shopping for pre-loved accessories.

Alison Lou Cyber Monday Sale Wildflower by the Yard Bracelet Alison Lou $1,475 See on Alison Lou Shop the most colorful fine jewelry collection you can’t get enough of with 20% off sitewide from Nov. 18 to Nov. 29, no code needed.

Naked Cashmere Cyber Monday Sale Aylee Hoodie Naked Cashmere One Size $115 See on Naked Cashmere Naked Cashmere has curated a special selection of pieces — their 23 most popular items — that is being sold at hugely discounted prices from now through Dec. 2.

Matches Cyber Monday Sale Brock Collection Silvia Floral=Print Silk-Chiffon Top Matches Size 0-12 $464 See on Matches Matches is offering a huge selection of thousands of high-fashion pieces at 50% off just in time for Cyber Monday and beyond.

Shopbop Cyber Monday Sale Isabel Marant Étoile Lanikaye Dress Shopbop Size 34-44 $322 See on Shopbop Shopbop’s holiday sale is currently running up to 70% off. Whether you’re in the market for a New Year’s Eve dress or simply a pair of jeans, it’s worth checking out.

Revolve Cyber Monday Sale LoveShackFancy Viola Dress Revolve Size XS-XL $345 See on Revolve Beginning on Nov. 26, you can take up to 65% off site-wide, no code needed. On Cyber Monday, take an extra 20% off sale items.

Goop Cyber Monday Sale G. Label Oz Puff-Sleeve Blouse Goop Size 0-14 $225 See on Goop Goop’s annual holiday sale is here, beginning with prices slashed 40% and promising to rise in discount as the weeks move on.

Roxanne Assoulin Cyber Monday Sale Heartbreaker Duo Roxanne Assoulin $170 See on Roxanne Assoulin Roxanne Assoulin will be ringing in the holidays with 20% off nearly all products, only on Sunday Nov. 28 and Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

La Ligne’s “Merci Giving” sale is on, with prices slashed on a huge selection of your favorite luxe items. Additional items will be added on November 26 and sale extends through Cyber Monday. Giselle Dress La Ligne Size XS-XL $225 See on La Ligne La Ligne’s “Merci Giving” sale is on, with prices slashed on a huge selection of your favorite luxe items. Additional items will be added on Nov. 26 and the sale extends through Cyber Monday.