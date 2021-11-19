Old Navy is starting its 2021 Black Friday sale early, with 50% off your entire purchase with the code EARLY. The retail behemoth certainly not only knows how to do winter dressing right, but it’s also one of the best brands to shop when it comes to deep discounts. And what does that mean for you?

Ahead of the entire holiday season (Thanksgiving included), you can shop everything from your favorite workout leggings to size-inclusive denim, matching pajamas for the family to a sherpa-lined puffer for your dog, all at very deep discounts. Keep scrolling for all the Old Navy Black Friday 2021 deals you’ll want to shop this holiday.

Though the entire site and store offering is on sale as part of this Black Friday promotion, it can be quite overwhelming to know where to start. Not to worry: now is the time to start you off with some of best-sellers from the affordable retailer, with both classic wardrobe essentials and trendier holiday season staples ripe for the picking.

From chunky knits to season-less dresses, all at an additional 50% off the brand’s already price-conscious values, it’ll hard to just shop for one item — or ten! Happy shopping.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Fair Isle Sweater Fair Isle Button-Front Cardigan Sweater Old Navy Size XS-4X $50 $25 See on Old Navy Channel Princess Diana this holiday season and her love of fair isle with this cozy cardigan.

2 The Puffer Water-Resistant Frost Free Short Puffer Jacket Old Navy Size XS-4X $80 $40 See on Old Navy Bundle up in a super luxe puffer in classic black or bright blue. It’s perfect for layering over your favorite sweats or even a floral dress for a chic contrast.

3 The Denim Jacket Cozy Sherpa-Lined Jean Shacket Old Navy Size XS-4X $75 $35 See on Old Navy Looking for a light layer for transitional weather? Consider this sherpa-lined jean jacket that looks especially chic paired with cream separates.

4 The Velvet Top Long-Sleeve V-Neck Velvet Blouse Old Navy Size XS-4X $40 $20 See on Old Navy Looking for something to wear to all of your festive dinners this season? How about a velvet top you can tuck into jeans or style with a printed pencil skirt.

5 The Sweater Dress Long-Sleeve Rib-Knit Mini Sweater Dress Old Navy Size XS-4X $60 $30 See on Old Navy A sweater dress is a great throw-on-and-go option for winter that will never cease to amaze. Team this with a pair of knee-high brown boots for a cozy, chic outfit.

6 The Floral Dress Puff-Sleeve Floral Maxi Shift Dress Old Navy Size XS-4X $45 $23 See on Old Navy Looking for a season-less floral dress? Old Navy has you covered with this puff sleeve number, that pairs so well with neutral pumps and a camel wool coat.

7 The Mom Jeans High-Waisted O.G. Straight Jeans Old Navy Size 00-30 $40 $20 See on Old Navy There’s nothing quite like the feeling of getting a forever classic at 50% off. These mom jeans will be your go-to through winter and summer. Style them with a crop top when it’s warm and a slightly unbuttoned blouse when the weather cools.

8 The Leggings High-Waisted CozeCore Side-Pocket Leggings Old Navy Size XS-4X $35 $18 See on Old Navy The cult favorite will be the hardest-working item in your closet this winter. For casual days, team it with a hoodie and sports bras. Dressier outings? Layer them under a holiday dress with knee-high boots. The options are endless.