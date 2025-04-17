Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Wore 4 Different Skin-Baring Looks In 1 Day

During the lead-up to her 2024 blockbuster Twisters, Daisy Edgar-Jones slayed the press circuit in some of the most covetable, glamorous, and daring looks of her career. Now the actor is making the rounds once again to promote her latest film, On Swift Horses. Though she had a lot to live up to, the Normal People star still managed to outdo herself with multiple skin-baring looks in one day.

Daisy’s Corpcore & Cropped Looks

These days, a press tour can be just as fashionable as a runway show — if not more-so. Thanks to method-dressing movie stars like Zendaya, Blake Lively, and Jenna Ortega, press tours have become an arena for A-listers to prove their fashion chops beyond the red carpet, which might explain why Daisy Edgar-Jones just pulled off four (yes, four) outfit changes in the span of 24 hours.

For her first look in the morning of April 16, Edgar-Jones stopped by The Today Show in an ‘80s-inspired corpcore two-piece from Calvin Klein’s autumn/winter 2025 collection. The jacket had an oversized fit complete with dramatic shoulder pads and a longline collar-less design, while the matching grey A-line skirt hit right at the 26-year-old’s knee.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Once she left the morning show, things got a whole lot spicer. For her next appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, the Brit sported yet another co-ord, this time from Chinese brand Shushu/Tong. The navy top boasted a unique double collar, a half-sleeve that reached just past her elbows, and a super cropped silhouette that left her midriff completely exposed.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

For bottoms, Edgar-Jones wore a midi with a high-waisted skirt tucked underneath a second, fully unzipped pencil skirt.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the ‘fit with black sheer tights, pointed-toe heels, and the same Gucci sunglasses she wore on the way to The Today Show.

A Springtime Mini

Afterwards, she ditched the office siren aesthetic in favor of a boho minidress. The saucy slip from Chloé was trimmed with butter yellow ruffles and featured a cinched bow detail at the waist.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Seeing as the mini barely left the actor’s legs totally exposed, she layered the piece with a blue leather jacket for added coverage.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She swapped her rectangular Gucci sunnies for a ‘70s-inspired pair (also from Gucci), and completed the primary color wheel with a pair of strappy red pumps.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She Wore A Plunging Dress, Too

To close out the day, the actor changed into a brown sheer dress from Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2025 collection. Adorned with gold stripes and a playful orange, blue, and white paisley pattern, the maxi dress also featured a plunging V-shaped neckline that showed off several chunky beaded necklaces.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Atop the designer number, Edgar-Jones wore a long beige trench coat that brushed the New York City streets as she strolled to her final destination of the day.