Daisy Edgar-Jones might be the most understated fashion girl. The actor has a penchant for adding just the right amount of spice to her refined and elegant ensembles, from casually forgetting to wear pants in her Estée Lauder campaign to embracing the exposed-bra trend at Glastonbury Festival, which she just repeated for her latest outing.

On Feb. 10, Edgar-Jones stepped out for Krug and Max Richter’s “Every Note Counts” music tasting in London, with fellow it-girls like Lily James also in attendance. She stuck to her signature style, seamlessly blending spice and sophistication while adopting multiple naked fashion trends.

Daisy’s Sheer Top

Walking the red (nay, black) carpet, Edgar-Jones donned a perfectly pleated white blouse with long sleeves and stripes with a lacy floral pattern. Her top was completely see-through, exposing her frilly black bra underneath.

She tucked her blouse into a high-waisted black skirt, elegantly bunched at her hips, with an hourglass silhouette and tear-away buttons down the center.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

When it came to accessories, Edgar-Jones channeled Carrie Bradshaw by wrapping a 3D orange sunflower appliqué around her collar. She completed her look with gem pendant earrings and some “naked shoes” to match her blouse, a pair of black lace-up, peep-toe heels made with mesh fabric.

Daisy’s Love Of Sheer

For a recent Estée Lauder ad, Edgar-Jones hopped into a convertible wearing a black sheer tie-front blouse, featuring a plunging neckline and lacy long sleeves. Not only did the top tease her bralette, but it also featured an off-center cutout with a ruffled trim, adding a spicy yet coquettish touch.

She paired her blouse with classic high-waisted jeans, featuring loose hems cropped at her ankles. She carried a brown croc-leather top-handle bag and completed her look with black slingback heels and oval sunglasses.