Estée Lauder just reformulated its iconic Double Wear foundation for the first time since 1997, extending its promise of a 24-hour transferproof stay to a whopping 36. To commemorate the upgrade, the beauty brand enlisted the help of effortlessly chic fashion girls to star in the corresponding campaign that debuted on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The lineup, which featured models like Imaan Hammam and Carolyn Murphy, included one Hollywood it girl: Daisy Edgar-Jones, whose fresh-faced look and adventurous fashion sensibilities stood out.

Daisy’s Sheer Top

Styled by Dani Michelle (the same fashion force behind Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s outfits), Edgar-Jones hopped in a white convertible wearing a tie-front black top that was completely see-through. The bralette-exposing item featured a spicy midriff cutout balanced by a romantic ruffle trim. The look was totally on-brand for the Twisters actor, who’s known for her free-spirited-meets-daring DNA in designers such as Chloé and Gucci.

The Normal People star wore the top with casual high-waist straight jeans cropped at the ankles, evoking a French woman’s je ne sais quoi. The look was styled with understated yet chic accessories, including inky slingbacks with a more rounded toe, oval sunglasses, and a brown croc-leather clutch with a rounded handle.

Oops!... She Forgot To Wear Pants

In another layout, in which she posed alongside six other style stars, Edgar-Jones wore a white button-down and pulled up her sleeves up to her elbows. Unlike those around her, the Golden Globe nominee’s ensemble was styled without pants. Instead, her shirt was tucked into dark brown high-waisted panties.

One day later, Michelle shared more pics of Edgar-Jones — this time, posing in greige co-ords. She wore a sleeveless fitted top with an elongated peplum, the cheugy millennial-approved waist flare making a comeback. For a streamlined look, she wore a matching miniskirt with a scalloped white lace trim and black sunglasses.

Her Feathery White Moment

To celebrate the new Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, which retails for $52, and comes in 57 shades, the ambassadors hit up Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for the launch party. Naturally, Edgar-Jones didn’t miss the bash nor the opportunity to dress up.

She wore a white minidress from The Attico’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which featured a halter neck lined with a fluff of decadent ostrich feathers.

So many slays for one campaign.