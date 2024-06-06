Dakota Fanning has been running all around town promoting not one, but two, new projects that she’s involved in: her upcoming movie The Watchers and a docu-series she executive produced along with her sister Elle. And given the sheer amount of press photos she’s appeared in these last few days, the actor is clearly working double time to get the word out.

Fanning is no stranger to the media circuit that comes with promoting a film. She has been doing this since she was a kid, after all. It makes sense, then, that the star appeared happy and in her element as she changed into back-to-back springtime looks — all completely different — for two days of events in NYC. This was all after she attended The Watchers premiere wearing a gorgeous green Loewe gown just one day before (as one does).

Dakota’s Five Impressive Looks

Fanning has been working with celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen for years (so has her sister Elle). After all that time together, McMillen surely knows what works for her client and what she’ll really like.

Fanning’s first look of the day was a white printed Prada dress covered in sweet purple flowers. It had a thin double belt with silver buckled hardware. Her metallic silver sandals complemented the feminine look.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Fanning changed to a more casual one-shoulder airy linen maxi with flat Mary Jane shoes later in the day. She accessorized with a pair of burgundy tinted wayfarer sunglasses and a woven Bottega Veneta shoulder bag.

MEGA/Getty Images

The next day, Fanning was up and at ‘em early to appear on the Today Show and dressed in a butter-yellow tailored vest with matching ankle-cuffed trousers from Italian brand The Andamane. Fanning paired her pastel yellow look with a pair of white satin platform sandals, but kept the same square-shaped sunglasses from the day before.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In between meetings, the actress stepped outside of her hotel in a crew neck black sweater and white trousers. She paired the look with nude Loewe sneakers and carried a monogrammed Louis Vuitton duffle. Fanning took some time to greet fans and sign a few autographs.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Fanning wore her fifth and final look yesterday as she filmed a segment for the CBS Morning show. She posed for the cameras outside of their Times Square studio wearing a beautiful jade green short-sleeved midi dress by Victoria Beckham paired with gold strappy sandals.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

I can’t wait to see what else Fanning and McMillen have in store. But for now, I hope Dakota gets some well deserved rest.