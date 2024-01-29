For the first time since 2015, Dakota Johnson returned to the Saturday Night Live studio to host the variety show. Needless to say, between her funny monologue and silly sketches, it marked a big weekend for the actor.

Her monologue was a win — comedically and sartorially, as she delivered it in a saucy jumpsuit with a massive cut-out. It was the 50 Shades of Grey star’s after-party look, however, that deserved airtime.

First, Dakota’s Sleek SNL Jumpsuit

For her Saturday Night Live monologue, Johnson wore a look that felt wonderfully retro. Throwing it back to the ’70s, she chose a black, mock neck jumpsuit from Tom Ford. A massive keyhole cut-out sliced through the entire torso, giving her polished look a touch of spice.

She accented the piece with a glossy black belt with a gold statement buckle, as well as black-and-gold bangles, rings, and hoop earrings. It was giving more Studio 54 than TV studio.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Daokta’s 50 Shades Of Gray

It was Johnson’s post-episode ensemble, however, that showcased her famously posh style. She attended the cast after-party — a weekly SNL tradition — with her mom, Melanie Griffith, and her former stepfather, Antonio Banderas. Despite the star power in the room, Johnson shone the brightest in a shimmery maxi.

Beads and sequins were embroidered onto the dress, giving the illusion of a striped pattern. Save for these embellishments, Johnson’s gown was utterly see-through, playfully showing off her black undies beneath.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She subtly channeled TikTok’s “mob wife” aesthetic, the loud luxury style that highlights luscious fur coats. Unlike the floor-length styles “mob wife” fans tend go for, Johnson chose a cropped, feathered jacket that gave a similarly dramatic effect.

The Madame Web actor leaned even further into the anti-“quiet luxury” aesthetic with glitzy accessories, the sparkliest of which, was her bag. Johnson’s satin mini purse — a $1,995 design by Jimmy Choo — featured a metallic top handle encrusted in glimmering crystals.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She just set SNL’s post-show bar so high.