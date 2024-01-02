With the “quiet luxury” aesthetic taking over the style circuit in 2023, you might’ve assumed that once colder temperatures hit, neutral pea coats and wool-blend wraps would start trending. Though timeless “Old Money” trench coats reigned supreme in the fall, the fashion pendulum has officially swung in the opposite (read: extravagant) direction.

A-listers are ditching elevated basics and taking a more grandiose approach to outerwear this winter. And the lavish toppers leading the loud luxury charge? Fabulous fur coats.

Furry toppers have been a red carpet staple for generations (they were the focal point of some of Marilyn Monroe’s most notable looks). After taking a back seat in recent decades, full-length styles are once again a sought-after style signifying wealth and opulence.

Kendall Jenner lead the charge in 2023, wearing furry coats of varying lengths throughout all of December (inspiring her sister Kourtney Kardashian, in turn). Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and more have also sported styles of their own, effectively solidifying vintage-inspired furs as the season’s dominant trend. And the look is getting more popular by the day.

Kendall Jenner’s Fur Obsession

At the very first hint of fall, Jenner declared herself a fur devotee. While grabbing dinner at in West Hollywood last October, she was snapped by the paparazzi wearing a mint green belted coat from Bottega Veneta.

A shocking detour from her normally low-key aesthetic, Jenner used the dramatic piece to kickstart her maximalist era. On her Aspen trip in December, the model wore fur styles almost every time she went for a snowy stroll.

The most dramatic look was easily a chocolate brown belted design from Phoebe Philo. Fit for a multi-millionaire, it retails for an eye-watering $27k.

The most recent iteration came in the form of a faux, off-white, cropped style from Alo ($348 and still shoppable, for those interested). Jenner coupled it with black leather gloves and gold huggies, posing in front of snowy Aspen scenery.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Xmas Look

Kourtney Kardashian was seemingly inspired by her recent sister’s influx of fur — so much so, that she styled a black version for her family’s famous Christmas Eve soirée. With barely anything else underneath — just a black bodysuit and tights — the coat was 99 percent of Kardashian’s outfit.

“Stealth Wealth” Is Officially Over

The Kardashians/Jenners aren’t the only stars leaning into the lavish look. In recent weeks, the A-est of A-listers have all stepped out cloaked fully in fur.

Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift recently styled plush coats of their own. Like Kardashian, they both chose lengthy noir numbers, which they paired with black maxi dresses.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber and Rihanna, on the other hand, have been favoring brightly-colored fluff. Rihanna celebrated the launch of her Fenty x PUMA collection in shaggy lavender fur. She layered it over a vintage, quilted Chanel bomber and matching sneakers from the new drop.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Just days before joining Jenner in Colorado, Bieber donned a fiery red Ferragamo beauty. She styled it with a metallic ruby mini dress and a matching red lip for the Rhode Skin holiday office party.

This list doesn’t stop there: Beyoncé is also a fan of the OTT trend. She tapped into the viral “no-pants look” for date night with Jay-Z, matching a gray fur number to her $3k sequin undies.

Fashion girlies, rise up: faux fur is back.