With Haute Couture Week in full swing, fashion’s beloved muses have been jetting off to Paris to catch the buzziest runways. One such star was Dakota Johnson, who attended Valentino’s show in a chic, fashion-forward look that proved exactly why she’s an ambassador for the iconic Italian brand.

Dakota’s Ethereal No-Pants Look

Barely two weeks after the label’s founder, Valentino Garavani, passed away at 93, the fashion cognoscenti honored his legacy by flocking to its Paris Fashion Week event, and it was pure theater. Inspired by the Kaiserpanorama, in which films were viewed through a wall with tiny peepholes in the 19th and 20th centuries, models traipsed from one circular structure to the next while guests peeked through tiny squares.

While the setup was a unique experience, it upended the concept of a front row, which typically gets just as much buzz as the runway itself. Regardless, Johnson dressed to impress. She wore a sheer, light brown top with a plunging neckline and a built-in millennial-approved skinny scarf.

Thanks to its diaphanous fabrication and leopard pattern, it channeled two of today’s buzziest trends. The Fifty Shades alum tucked the top into lace granny panties (a favorite of hers) and eschewed bottoms altogether. Instead, she completed her pantless outfit with sheer brown stockings, accented with floral lace details.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

She also threw on a brown kimono-esque topper with gold specks throughout and a feather-trimmed cuff. The entire look, which was equal parts whimsical and ethereal, perfectly captured Alessandro Michele’s design DNA. Johnson has been a longtime friend and muse of the creative director, even during his seven-year stint at Gucci, so it makes sense that she’d show up dressed in his vision.

The Rockstud Renaissance

The daring maximalist look had a lot of striking elements, but the one thing fashion girls clocked first? Her new Rockstud pumps.

A decade ago, Valentino’s Rockstud pumps were an influencer obsession. Lined with studs, it came in varying heel heights, including flats, and a series of colorways. Like its contemporaries (e.g., the GG Gucci belt and other millennial faves), the Rockstud’s popularity dipped — that is, until last November, when it got prime airtime in The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer.

With Johnson’s approval, the it shoe is back. Today’s version features a subtle square toe versus the older, more pointed one.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Materialists star completed the look with a green Valentino Garavani DeVain bag and threw on a brown fur coat for good measure.

No notes.