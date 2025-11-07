Since the fashion industry’s recent (and still ongoing) game of designer musical chairs, one of the biggest questions the style cognoscenti raise is: Where do all the muses go? Some endorsers have become synonymous with certain brands (e.g. Kristen Stewart and Chanel, or Zendaya and Louis Vuitton). Others are more entwined with the creative director and are clearly muses of the person, not just the label. Such is apparently the case with Dakota Johnson and Alessandro Michele.

The Fifty Shades star has been Michele’s muse since he was promoted to Gucci’s creative director in 2015. Apart from outfitting her on red carpets, he tapped her to star in the campaign for his first Gucci fragrance in 2017, and again in 2023, as the face of the Jackie 1961 bag. After Michele left the label in 2022 for Valentino, Johnson continued to wear Gucci looks, leading style savants to believe her loyalties remained with the brand. She proved everyone wrong on Thursday, Nov. 6, when she dropped a surprise Valentino campaign.

Dakota’s Red-Hot Cutouts

Photographed by Marili Andre, Johnson starred in the Italian label’s Cruise 2026 materials, one of which was particularly eye-catching. Sprawled on the floor, she wore an off-the-shoulder dress in the trademarked Valentino Red.

The flowy chiffon minidress, which retails for a whopping $9,900, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and ruching throughout. Apart from the striking flounce details at the bottom, it was marked by two diamond cutouts along the torso.

For an added air of romance, Johnson completed the look with sheer white tights with floral details, and peep-toe heels with floral appliqués on the ankle straps tossed to the side.

Her New It Bag

Further proving she’s a bag connoisseur, Johnson posed beside a bag that’s soon to top everyone’s wishlists: the Valentino Panthea. First debuting on the Fall 2025 runway, the bag was already seen on the arms of Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, and Jenna Ortega, despite not hitting shelves yet. Johnson is clearly the latest in the growing list of the bag’s fans.

It’s understandable — Michele is an it bag maker. His bags designs for Gucci became instant influencer faves, including the Dionysus, Marmont, and the Horsebit 1955.

Naturally, fashion savants have been waiting patiently for what his debut bag for Valentino would be, knowing full well that whatever he touches will turn to gold. They’re not wrong.