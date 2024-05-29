PSA: Dakota Johnson is starring in a new rom-com opposite some of the hottest stars in Hollywood. The actor has been spotted filming Materialists all over New York this month with her leading men Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. Per Deadline, the film reportedly follows a professional matchmaker who “gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind.” Unfortunately, further plot details are being “kept under wraps.”

What we do know, at least based on photos coming out of the set, is that Johnson’s character’s wardrobe is utterly enviable. Quiet luxury staples, date night showstoppers, and Bottega Veneta heels — all these gems and more can be found in her closet. Mixed with her high-low styling and cool-girl demeanor, Johnson’s character is already primed to be the best-dressed in recent rom-com history.

The Chic Dress Factor

Every great rom-com has at least one iconic dress moment — consider the Carolina Herrera gown in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, the Versace mini in 13 Going On 30, and the Alaïa dress in Clueless. While filming a scene with Evans, Johnson’s character was seen wearing what’s likely her wardrobe’s pièce de résistance: a ruched electric blue strapless number with a bow at the back by Proenza Schouler.

Even her heels arefashion girl-approved: strappy sandals are from Bottega Veneta, which retail for $1,650. (IRL, Johnson is also a Bottega fan, so there’s your fashion darling seal of approval.)

Johnson’s Quiet Luxury Trench

Dating a man of means means her character knows a thing or two about stealth wealth. Exhibit A: Johnson was spotted in a trench coat, AKA the “old money” favorite, on the Materialists set.

She expertly styled the luxe staple in a low-key, cool girl way: with loose pants, Nike Cortez sneakers, and a baseball cap.

The Skirt Suit Moment

Corpgirls know that a skirt suit is a must-have, and Johnson’s set was especially chic. Her blazer and mini skirt featured two different types of pinstripes and she still made it work. She wore it with a cream silk top, sheer black tights, and knee-high boots.

Art Imitates Life

Johnson’s style is so effortless, she can practically teach a masterclass on casual dressing. On set, her character followed suit in a low-key timeless white button-up tucked into floor-grazing, Y2K-style flared jeans. It’s a difficult outfit to pull off without looking sloppy, but with her tote, jewelry, and top bun, it was nothing but polished.

The Peek-A-Boo Bra Flex

The exposed bra trend of 2023 is still going strong, and it’s now making its way to the big screen. In one scene, Johnson wore a sheer top that flaunted her bra, which she paired with a fringe skirt and blazer.

Her Ludicrously Capacious Tote

Like any New York girlie, Johnson’s character also has a go-to bag that’s oversized almost to the point of being ridiculous. In the movie, she’s worn it with jeans, suits, and colored officewear (see above). Her tote of choice was the Callela style from Spanish label Hereu, which retails for approximately $638 — not terrible for an option you can basically carry around every single day. We love a practical queen.

