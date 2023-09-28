As one of the biggest supermodels in the biz, Kendall Jenner has tried on virtually every style, designer, and trend. So when she finds something she’s especially drawn to, she has a habit of wearing it repeatedly.

Earlier this month, for example, Jenner was squarely in her massive handbag phase. For two weeks, she repeatedly toted duffel bag-sized purses as the focal point of various ‘fits.

These days, however, the KUWTK alum has entered a new obsessive fashion phase. And the most recent apple of her stylish eye is an “old money” staple: the trench coat. Jenner loves the classic outerwear item so much she’s been rocking it across the globe, starting in Milan.

At Milan Fashion Week, she shocked the internet when she graced Gucci’s Spring 2024 show last Friday as an attendee. Jenner is more of a fixture on the runway, so usually, she’s being watched, as opposed to watching. (The excited chatter took on an even buzzier note when she stepped out with boyfriend Bad Bunny, officially marking their front row debut.)

To watch the show, Jenner was decked out in head-to-toe Gucci and her choice of ‘fit was spicy, but chic. The reality star wore nothing but a short khaki trench coat — buttoned and belted — as a mini dress. (The woman behind the no-pants craze, she steered clear of bottoms once again.)

She merchandised the item with pops of color, including a scarlet Jackie bag and matching pointed pumps — both accessories straight out of the Spring 2024 collection. The 818 Tequila founder then topped off her look with black sunnies, which she wore throughout the show.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 3

Her love for the timeless outerwear didn’t end in Milan, however. A few days later, Jenner was spotted at a different fashion capital wearing another variation — and she styled it rather creatively this time around.

To attend The Row’s Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday, Jenner showed up in a full ensemble from the brand. Known for its simple, but luxurious classics, The Row is a go-to for fans of the trending “quiet luxury” aesthetic. In keeping with the brand’s signature style, Jenner reached for understated staples, including another trench coat.

However, instead of wearing it as outerwear, or even a dress, Jenner donned a pale olive trench as a shirt. Styled with loafers and sleek shades, she tucked the item into a black midi pencil skirt, further adding to the polished persona. If you look closely, you’ll see the skirt’s side slit gave a peep of the long jacket layered beneath.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 3

I can’t wait to see where this love affair with trench coats goes next.