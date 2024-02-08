February is shaping up to be a tremendously exciting month for fashion, more so than usual. All fronts — catwalks, red carpets, and streets — seem to be awash in style, largely in part to New York Fashion Week’s Fall 2024 style season and various movie press circuits serving one look after another. One such film is Marvel’s latest: Madame Web.

Out on Feb. 14, the superhero film’s promotional events have already had a huge sartorial payoff, thanks to style savants including Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and the lead, fashion darling Dakota Johnson.

Naturally, the actor has been extra busy with promotions — and, bless the fashion gods, that has translated into several high-caliber outfits. Her latest ensemble fully stacks up and features a subtle nod to her character.

Dakota’s Daring Black Dress

Johnson has been leaning into her titular role in webby ensembles for recent film-related outings. On Wednesday, the star continued to invoke spidey inspiration, albeit in a much more subtle way.

On the way to a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Johnson wore a maxi dress made from patterned lace. The delicate fabric brought to mind the silken strands of a spider’s web. Utterly see-through, the floor-length number fully revealed Johnson’s black bodysuit underneath.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Instead of reaching for bottoms or tights, however, Johnson leaned into the no-pants aesthetic. The actor managed to make the now-pervasive pantsless trend seem fresh by playing with silhouettes.

For example: In place of pants, she wore thigh-high leather boots for added coverage. She balanced out the look with more black leather, this time in the form of a Gucci jacket. The resulting symphony of bare skin against noir texture was sheer perfection (pun intended).

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Superhero-Inspired Accessories

As another subtle nod to her on-screen persona, Johnson accessorized with a plethora of cherry red items: a Jackie Notte bag and sunglasses (both Gucci). The color is something of a theme for her character and is prevalent in the movie posters.

Even her sunglasses felt reminiscent of a heroine’s costume, with their shield-style framing and electric color.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

More A+ Looks

Booked and busy, Johnson wore two more looks that same day — the first of which also played onto her crimson color scheme. She layered a red, wide-leg jumpsuit under a leather duster and finished with a caramel Bottega Veneta Sardine bag (a favorite of Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa).

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Before that, she stepped out in a gray pinstripe suit — another nod to spider silk, perhaps? While it was much more low-key and corporate-coded, the look was still effortlessly chic.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Thrice the slay.