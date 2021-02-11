Sure, the fashion on Bridgerton is hard to deny. Each episode, the Featherington's floral patterns and the regal styles of Queen Charlotte just get better and better. But don't sleep on the beauty looks of the hit Netflix series — especially since you can copy Daphne Bridgerton's makeup with a mere $8 lip balm.

According to Marc Pilcher, the lead hairstylist and makeup artist for the show, the secret to Daphne's soft, gorgeous pout is Dr. PawPaw's Multipurpose Soothing Balm. The product is a clear, nourishing balm in a squeeze tube that soothes dry, chapped lips via the star ingredient: pawpaw, the fruit produced from the carica papaya plant. Combined with aloe vera, which is anti-inflammatory, and olive oil, an antioxidant, it delivers a mega-dose of moisture — all for $8.

Pilcher shared on his Instagram that the multitasking balm was used on the entire Bridgerton cast to protect their lips during harsh winter shoots. With Daphne specifically, hair and makeup artist for the show Lynda Pearce said she would often mix the balm with a lip liner or lip stain for a natural flush.

Pro tip for using the Bridgerton-approved balm? "Keep it simple and use a finger to apply it to yourself," said Pilcher in a statement. "If you are applying to someone else then use a lipstick brush." Mix with whatever shade pigment you want for more of a Daphne-style pop.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Shop Dr. PawPaw's balm below — pairing it with dazzling head piece is optional.

