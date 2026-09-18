Basketball really is in its fashion era — and the trend extends far beyond the WNBA’s viral tunnel walks. On Thursday, Sept. 17, fine jewelry label David Yurman took over a court to host “Crafting A Legacy,” an immersive basketball experience-meets-NYC party. While high school players from Kenny Graham’s West 4th Street Youth League got some casual mentorship from NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony and NY Knicks star Josh Hart, the real courtside action was the style.

The guest list completely understood the assignment. The star-studded roster featured Knicks athletes Jordan Clarkson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and his wife, Jordyn Woods — who’s basically the team’s lucky charm — as well as The Summer I Turned Pretty star and major basketball fan Chris Briney. They all showed out, of course, and solidified the fact that a ‘fit’s true MVP is a sparkly add-on.

Chris Briney’s Monochrome Stack

The TSITP actor made a strong case for the men’s ring stack. Briney piled on multiple rings and layered bracelets, letting the platinum shine against his sleek, all-black quarter-zip and trousers. Consider this proof that when a look is understated, accessories can (and should) do the heavy lifting.

BFA/Madison McGaw & Miguel McSongwe for David Yurman

Jordyn Woods’ Ultra-Luxe Canadian Tuxedo

The Woods by Jordyn founder took a similar approach to her styling strategy. She yassified her take on the Canadian tuxedo — a denim jacket paired with barrel jeans — with a diamond-encrusted chain necklace, earrings, and her equally dazzling ring.

BFA/Madison McGaw and Miguel McSongwe

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Sporty Ice

Her husband, KAT, matched her sparkly drip with his own set of accessories. He elevated his casual sporty look with a chain necklace and an OTT watch covered in diamonds.

BFA/Madison McGaw and Miguel McSongwe

Hannah Berner’s Minimalist Halter

The Giggly Squad podcast host and Summer House alum also leaned into the high-low energy. Like Briney, she wore an all-black look, which included trousers and a low-cut halter top. But the real standout of her attire was her looped lariat necklace.

BFA/Madison McGaw and Miguel McSongwe

Emmy Rossum’s Post-Emmys Style

The Shameless alum brought a totally different flavor of sophistication to the court. After attending the 2026 Emmys on Monday, Rossum flew back to NYC for the David Yurman party. She channeled Hollywood glamour in an off-the-shoulder minidress with tiered ruffle details. Paired with gilded heels and jewelry, she looked utterly camera-ready.