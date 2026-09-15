The "No-Trend Trend" Is Winning The Emmys

Fashion has entered a full-blown maximalist era on the runways, bringing a heavy wave of fringe, feathers, and architectural silhouettes to the style conversation. Tonight, that exact same high-energy aesthetic crashed the Emmys 2026 red carpet.

Rather than sticking to safe, expected glamour, the stars completely tossed out the traditional awards show playbook, turning the night into a masterclass in beautifully lawless styling.

More to come...