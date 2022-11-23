After about two years of consistently getting pricey gel-x manicures with extra-long tips at the salon for the many events leading up to my wedding, I’ve taken the last few months as a newlywed to let my nails (and wallet) have a bit of a rest. With that — I’ve been on a serious mission to heal my nail beds and make them strong again after the constant damage, while still indulging in some at-home manicures. And like anyone who has been on a similar journey, you know it can take months to let your nails fully recover.

Luckily, being a beauty writer means I get to try all of the buzzy brands on the market, and while there are quite a few standouts I’ve seriously loved, Dazzle Dry has quickly become a hero brand that makes my routine impossibly quick and actually enjoyable (instead of mindlessly waiting for what seems like hours to let my nails fully dry, and still getting unwanted dings and fingerprints throughout the day).

A super quick drying time is undoubtedly my fave thing about their impressive formulas — but I’ve also noticed how strong my nails feel and just how clean the ingredients are. In a word? It’s something like magic.

Fast Facts

Price: $85 for a full-sized kit, $38 for a mini-sized kit

$85 for a full-sized kit, $38 for a mini-sized kit Best For: Salon-quality manicures for girlies who don’t have time to sit and wait for their nails to dry.

Salon-quality manicures for girlies who don’t have time to sit and wait for their nails to dry. Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: The polishes have made my nails healthier, and they completely dry in about a minute or less.

The polishes have made my nails healthier, and they completely dry in about a minute or less. What I Don’t Love: The entire system is definitely an investment, but IMO, it’s worth the splurge.

The Dazzle Dry Nail Polish System

Dazzle Dry’s innovative system consists of four steps that work in unison to create stronger, thicker, healthier nails that last.

The Nail Prep is the first step, and is a liquid consistency (best used on a cotton pad or paper towel) that creates a clean slate for the polish. Next up, the Base Coat is a clear polish layer that glides on evenly and smoothly, acting as the perfect foundation. The third step is the Nail Lacquer, which is a creamy and pigmented formula that dries within seconds. And as a final step, the clear Top Coat locks in your polish and creates that gel-like finish for a truly chip-free manicure, while adding the most luxe, diamond-like shine.

Seriously Clean Ingredients

TBH, I was a bit skeptical that a nail polish that dried this fast could be clean — but Dazzle Dry really does the impossible. Silva Nahabedian, their Director of Education, shares a bit more: “Dazzle Dry is free from harmful chemicals and skin-sensitizing ingredients such as toluene, formaldehyde, TPHP, nitrocellulose, camphor, formaldehyde resin, ethyl tosylamide, phthalates, xylene, and MEK. [It is safe for] those with compromised immune systems, people undergoing chemo/radiation, or pregnant women who are concerned with limiting their exposure to endocrine disrupting ingredients.”

It’s Super Easy To Remove

Though Dazzle Dry paints on like a traditional polish and dries similarly to a gel formula (sans the harsh UV lights to set), Dazzle Dry is easily and quickly removable with an acetone or non-acetone remover.

In other words? No filing, soaking, or drilling necessary.

My Nails Have Strengthened Over Time

In shade ‘Breathe Free.’ Olivia Rose Ferreiro In shade ‘Forbidden Passion.’ Olivia Rose Ferreiro 1 / 2

Since receiving my first Dazzle Dry bundle, it has been the only polish I’ve reached for — mainly because of how quickly it dries (I’m talking being able to go to the gym and lift weights 10 minutes after being painted without any issues), how clean the ingredients are, and how strong my nails have felt over time. What’s more: The polish actually lasts around two weeks without any chipping at all, which is seriously a miracle for someone who spends their days typing all day (and is incredibly bothered by imperfect nails).

The reason for my new-found nail health? “All of the components are formulated to give the natural nail plate added strength and durability. The Nail Prep, which contains nutrients such as pro vitamin B5, calcium, and hydrolyzed wheat protein, can make the nails appear stronger and healthier,” says Nahabedian.

How It Stacks Up To Other Fast-Drying Nail Polish Formulas

For those, like myself, who have tried a bunch of fast-drying nail polish formulas — you may be familiar with the issues that most often arise: unwanted bubbles and texture. Chalky consistencies. The polish becoming much too thick and unusable after a few at-home manis.

Dazzle Dry goes beyond the fast-drying stereotype, completely going beyond my expectations, but also have created a fifth step within their system to combat any thickening of the polish’s consistency over time. Nahabedian notes: “[Our Nail Lacquers and Top Coat] are designed to be used to the last drop with routine use of the fifth vital step, Revive. As you may have seen before, regular polish tends to go thick and goopy after a few months — but Revive will reconstitute the viscosity of the [formulas] when they get thick to ensure a flawless application.”

Final Verdict

Though the Dazzle Dry system can be a bit pricey compared to other polish brands on the market, simply put: Dazzle Dry doesn’t compare to other polish brands on the market. And in my opinion, the lacquers effortlessly create gorgeous, salon-worthy manicures in record speed — without compromising your nail health.