This week, Kim Kardashian has not only blessed us with one iconic long nail moment — but two. And if you know anything about the multi-faceted mogul and larger-than-life business woman, you know she seldom strays from pinkish neutral tones and naturally short nail lengths when it comes to her manicures ...

Yet earlier this week while attending the annual Baby2Baby Gala, the platinum blonde bombshell donned some seriously sharp stiletto nails with very on-trend French tips. And of course: her long nail-loving younger sister Khloé was a major fan to say the least (and Kardashian stans were quick to create memes for the monumental moment).

And just last night, the mom of four arrived at a SKKN by KIM pop-up in California dripped in futuristic silver hues and an unexpected pop of bright green nails — which just so happened to also be ultra-long and sharp. Kim took to her Instagram stories to share, “Khloé would be so proud of me again, look at the nails. They are just press-ons again. I have the girls paint them and then just put the glue behind it so when I get claustrophobic in the car .... Then they come off and I reuse them.”

The Good American founder was quick to respond with her two cents, of course, sharing to her IG stories in all-caps: “I’m so turned on until she says they are press-ons or that she reuses them ... You still make me horny Keeks.”

Not only is Kim experimenting with her look when it comes to her root-y platinum blonde (which she admits she plans on keeper a bit longer) — but it seems she is playing with her nails as well, going for longer lengths and more vivid hues than usual. And TBH — her glam Grinch moment is very much of the times, as green pigments are expected to be a major makeup trend this winter.