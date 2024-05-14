Securing a front-row appearance from Demi Moore is an impressive feat for any luxury designer, given the fashion muse has only attended one runway show so far this year — Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2024, if you’re curious. And with her multi-dimensional sartorial prowess, there’s no telling which designer presentation she’ll pop up at next.

So, when Moore made a grand entrance at the Gucci Cruise 2025 runway show on May 13, fashion enthusiasts were shocked to see her, but not at all surprised that she delivered an applause-worthy look: a semi-sheer lingerie dress from (duh) Gucci.

Demi’s Lingerie Dress

Alongside fellow A-listers like Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, and more, Moore dressed to impress for the debut of Sarno De Sarno’s latest collection, which was showcased at the iconic Tate Modern art gallery in London. The Ghost actor detoured from her signature polished aesthetic for an undone ensemble that gave major lingerie vibes.

Ahead of the show, Moore posed for photographers in a see-through maxi dress, complete with a lacy black bodice (that showed off a black bra with a hint of sparkle) and a sheer, sequin-embellished skirt. The lace stretched down to the hem of the ankle-grazing number and peeped out from underneath a gray geometric pattern in the shape of swans — a subtle callout to her FX series, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, which dropped earlier this year.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment

She accented the look with some surprising, ‘90s-inspired accessories, tying an olive green tulle scarf around her neck alongside a spiky gold choker necklace. Moore even paid homage to her own aesthetic in the ’90s by styling knee-high chunky boots as her footwear (she was a hardcore Doc Martens fan back in the day).

Her Signature Accessory

The actor’s arms were full at the Gucci get-together a she carried a black monogrammed top-handle bag in her left hand (plucked straight off the Cruise 2025 catwalk) and the ultimate accessory in the other: her 3-year-old Chihuahua, Pilaf.

Much like her recent red carpet appearances, Moore brought Pilaf along for all of the evening’s festivities — she even held him in her lap as the models strutted down the runway in De Sarno’s newest creations.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment

Within the last year, Pilaf has made quite the rounds in the Hollywood circuit. He joined Moore for almost every stop on her recent press tour for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, interviewed with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and even attended the star-studded Versace Spring/Summer 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week. Iconic, right?

A Moment For Her Met Attire

One of the only guest lists Pilaf wasn’t on this year? The 2024 Met Gala, where Moore walked the transformed staircase chihuahua-less. Even though Pilaf was sorely missed, Moore’s Met moment certainly made up for it on the fashion front.

As soon as she stepped foot on the green and ivory carpet, Moore made headlines in a custom Harris Reed gown hand-crafted out of vintage wallpaper. She pulled out all the stops for her first Met appearance in five years, as her pink peony-printed OOTN featured an exaggerated corset bodice, ultra-structured hips, and a heart-shaped winged embellishment that she removed halfway up the staircase.

Moore’s jewelry selections somehow made the show-stopping look feel even more elevated. The star complimented the gown’s color palette with a diamond and emerald-encrusted necklace courtesy of Cartier’s high jewelry collection, Nature Sauvage, which will launch publicly at the end of May.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment

All this to say? Moore is a style icon no matter how dressed up or down she may be.