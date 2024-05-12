It’s not always easy to dress like Dua Lipa. Maybe thong bodysuits aren’t your thing. Maybe you don’t have $6,100 to drop on a bag. That’s OK. Lipa has range and she just wore the easiest outfit to recreate — with items you already own.

Dua’s Easy Everyday Look

Lipa released her latest album, Radical Optimism, on May 3, and it hit No. 1 on the U.K. charts within a week. On May 10, she marked her achievement by posting photos of her sipping a celebratory glass of wine. It was a low-key, relatable way to enjoy the moment, and her casual outfit matched the mood.

As she enjoyed her No. 1 status, Lipa wore a pair of high-waisted denim jeans and a white T-shirt, topped with an oversized blue-and-white-striped button-down shirt. Perhaps the hardest item to dupe would be her belt with its statement buckle, but there’s no need to be exact. You probably have a close equivalent to every single item in your own closet right now.

Optional, of course, is the wine. Lipa toasted her album’s success with a red in the photos — a nice touch considering her matching manicure — but any (or no) beverage will do.

Showing Range

Although Lipa celebrated her album’s climb up the charts in an everyday outfit, she’s usually seen in more statement-making pieces. Just days after releasing her album, for example, she attended the 2024 Met Gala and embraced a risqué approach to the event’s Garden of Time theme. Lipa wore a burlesque-inspired lace gown by Marc Jacobs, and it was one of the most memorable ensembles of the night.

Dua Lipa at the 2024 Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Later that night, she sparked buzz again by attending an after-party at New York’s Hearsay in a custom rhinestone bra top, also by Marc Jacobs. As if that weren’t enough, she added a stole and net, elbow-length gloves.

If you’re feeling super ambitious, you can try to recreate those, too!