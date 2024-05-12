Celebrity Style
Dua Lipa Wore The Easiest Outfit To Recreate For Everyday Occasions
It’s not always easy to dress like Dua Lipa. Maybe thong bodysuits aren’t your thing. Maybe you don’t have $6,100 to drop on a bag. That’s OK. Lipa has range and she just wore the easiest outfit to recreate — with items you already own.
Dua’s Easy Everyday Look
Lipa released her latest album, Radical Optimism, on May 3, and it hit No. 1 on the U.K. charts within a week. On May 10, she marked her achievement by posting photos of her sipping a celebratory glass of wine. It was a low-key, relatable way to enjoy the moment, and her casual outfit matched the mood.
As she enjoyed her No. 1 status, Lipa wore a pair of high-waisted denim jeans and a white T-shirt, topped with an oversized blue-and-white-striped button-down shirt. Perhaps the hardest item to dupe would be her belt with its statement buckle, but there’s no need to be exact. You probably have a close equivalent to every single item in your own closet right now.
Optional, of course, is the wine. Lipa toasted her album’s success with a red in the photos — a nice touch considering her matching manicure — but any (or no) beverage will do.
Showing Range
Although Lipa celebrated her album’s climb up the charts in an everyday outfit, she’s usually seen in more statement-making pieces. Just days after releasing her album, for example, she attended the 2024 Met Gala and embraced a risqué approach to the event’s Garden of Time theme. Lipa wore a burlesque-inspired lace gown by Marc Jacobs, and it was one of the most memorable ensembles of the night.
Later that night, she sparked buzz again by attending an after-party at New York’s Hearsay in a custom rhinestone bra top, also by Marc Jacobs. As if that weren’t enough, she added a stole and net, elbow-length gloves.
If you’re feeling super ambitious, you can try to recreate those, too!