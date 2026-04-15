If there’s anything fashion editors can’t resist, it’s a designer collab. Apart from setting calendar alerts, we’re already pre-shopping, pre-styling, and pre-justifying would-be purchases way before the collections even drop. And for good reason.

These collabs, typically executed with mass retailers, offer designers’ talents with a more accessible price point. (In fashion math, that means some pieces are basically free.) If you’re really lucky, some high-end designers even reinterpret their sold-out archival pieces, giving fashion girls a chance to own otherwise impossible-to-collect items.

In the past, these partnerships weren’t as common. Very few retailers like H&M and Target tapped major designers, and they only released one big collab a year. Thankfully, that’s all changing. More and more mass market labels are releasing designer collections, including Zara, Gap, and Old Navy, so fashion girls are spoiled for choice.

Case in point: Zara already has two major launches lined up this year, the fashion brand’s recent Willy Chavarria collection and their upcoming collab with Dior alum John Galliano. To help you narrow down the many, many options, I asked Bustle’s fashion editors which drops they’re shopping and what items they’re eyeing. Race us to cart.

Willy Chavarria x Zara

“As a Mexican American woman, I was thrilled to hear about the Willy Chavarria x Zara collaboration. His designs blend oversized streetwear with chic, feminine silhouettes, often in his signature color palette of red, black, gray, and white — sometimes incorporating unexpected tones like pink. His high-end Chicano-inspired style, rooted in New York City’s creative scene, now pairs with Zara to make it more accessible at an affordable price. I can’t wait to get my hands on a piece or two.” — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

Jil Sander x PUMA

“The fashion universe aligned with this one, but I’m currently living for the Jil Sander and PUMA collaboration. It’s the perfect balance of minimalism meets sporty, and I support shoes that wed chicness and comfort.” — Jennifer Yee, fashion market director

Onitsuka Tiger x Versace

“I’m obsessed with the new Onitsuka Tiger x Versace sneakers. I love the juxtaposition of the minimal aesthetic of the Thai-Chi sneaker in bright Versace yellow. It’s the perfect everyday shoe.” — Stephanie Sanchez, senior fashion market and accessories editor

Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers

“The CJR x Old Navy collaboration feels like a bold, high-impact fusion of expressive design and everyday accessibility. CJR is known for vivid silhouettes, playful proportions, and fearless prints, which translate seamlessly into this collection, delivering a lineup that feels both dynamic and wearable. From graphic stripes to spirited polka dots, each piece channels a sense of joy and individuality that defines the brand’s DNA.” — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

J.Crew x Tanner Fletcher

“J.Crew tapped five emerging New York designers — BUCI, Collina Strada, Eckhaus Latta, Tanner Fletcher, and Patrick Taylor — to reimagine its iconic, 40-year-old Rollneck sweater, and I need every single one of them. I’m planning on starting my collection with Tanner Fletcher’s nautical-inspired take. The sailor-style flap tie is such a fun touch and perfectly captures the designer duo’s signature whimsy.” — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

Susan Fang x Melissa

“I’ve been low-key obsessed with Susan Fang since I discovered her elaborate sensory designs with 3D printed elements. When I heard she was collaborating with Melissa on jelly shoes covered in floral appliqués — reminiscent of the ones that sashay down her London Fashion Week runways — I knew it was time to revive my 2010s-era love of jellies. If that reeks millennial, so be it!” — A.L.