Nothing makes me happier than spending my adult money on kitschy statement pieces. I own jeans covered in ribbons, T-shirts with pickle prints, and not one, but two woven fish-shaped bags (@ me if you find cute ones, I want an entire school). Do I prefer a sleek, Hailey Bieber-inspired look? Of course. But I love the occasional whimsy.

If there’s anything I’ve learned from pop culture’s most legendary dressers, it’s that slightly unhinged accents can be some of the best parts of fashion. Every time a style star — real or fictional — rocks something wonderfully weird, I feel like it gives me the green light to get a little weird myself. Carrie Bradshaw’s pigeon purse? Love. Björk’s Oscars swan dress? Iconic. So when Miranda Priestly sat across from a bunch of corporate finance bros while she was clad in a tasseled Dries Van Noten jacket, I felt empowered. The piece was kaleidoscopic, playful — it even shimmied. And it also sparked a massive online debate.

“Wear a shoe that doesn’t match your handbag. There really shouldn’t be any rules.”

Half the internet was totally obsessed with the standout from The Devil Wears Prada 2, while the other half felt like it wasn’t on brand for the typically polished editrix. Sure, the sequel was destined to serve major wardrobe moments, but I didn’t expect everyone to lose their minds over Miranda’s look. First of all, she’s literal fiction. Second, it’s been two whole decades since we last saw her — a woman is allowed to loosen up her collar. And third, if a high-fashion tastemaker can’t get a little experimental with couture, who the hell can?

20th Century Studios

Costume designer Molly Rogers admits the jacket almost got axed because it pushed people out of their comfort zones. “I can always tell when [directors] don’t understand an outfit because they call it ‘fun,’” she says. But she insists Miranda is allowed to have “fun” — and so is everyone else: “Don’t be so serious. Wear a shoe that doesn’t match your handbag. There really shouldn’t be any rules. You only live once.”

I get it. Everyone is a nano-influencer these days, and if you don’t have clear branding, you’re not doing it right. Switching it up from your signature aesthetic risks landing you in the dreaded "trendy" territory. But honestly? It’s far more exciting to walk into a room wearing something nobody else understands. Stirring up a reaction is half the fun.

It doesn’t need to be loud or avant-garde. You could wear sequins at brunch or a silly little print for a grocery run. For me, it’s my trusty emotional support fish bag. The point isn’t spectacle — it’s about wearing things that bring you joy. (Plus, it doubles as a big middle finger in boring, conformist spaces.) Hey, I don’t make the rules. Miranda Priestly does.