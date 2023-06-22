While Carrie Bradshaw never met a shoe she didn’t like, bags are a different story. She had an especially negative reaction towards a swan-shaped clutch — a gift from Big, no less — in Season 2 of SATC. The crystal-encrusted purse was supposed to be a gesture of sorts, his way of telling her he loved her back. Apparently, Carrie would’ve preferred words, or basically any other accessory.

Though the bedazzled item was designed by Judith Leiber, whose creations retail for thousands of dollars, Carrie lamented the gift to no end. (“It’s just wrong.”) Two decades later, however, Carrie has finally changed her mind about bird-inspired accessories. In the second episode of And Just Like That... Season 2, Carrie was spotted carrying a very similar bag.

While accompanying Charlotte to a reseller boutique, Carrie wore a gray boiler suit and held a lifelike pigeon clutch. The hard-shell accessory by J.W. Anderson was appropriately gray, with streaks of black, pink, and teal. Equipped with a pointy beak and pointy claws, the $890 accessory was terrifyingly realistic.

The rest of Carrie’s outfit was also divisive — and, let’s be honest, totally on brand. She rocked socks with heels and despite already carrying a clutch, she also wore a miniature Fendi Baguette bag strapped around her ankle, of all places.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Still, it was the statement-making clutch that true fans clocked, especially since the pigeon already gained notoriety, when Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed filming the series last October.

The pigeon became so famous it even got its own dedicated posts on the official Instagram account of the AJLT costume department. “People are going to kee-kee and laugh and enjoy seeing her walking down the street with that in the crook of her arm,” costume designer Molly Rogers told Bustle about the pigeon’s infamy. “It’s just so the franchise, so Carrie.”

Rogers says that though the bird was initially loaned to the show, Anderson told Parker: “Keep the pigeon, you deserve it.” That she does.