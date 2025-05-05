Marc Jacobs has a long history of releasing memorable campaigns, melding iconic imagery with household names. A few campaigns that made indelible marks in the fashion industry include Kendall Jenner wearing nothing but panties, tights, and Kiki boots in 2023, Kate Moss ditching pants in 2022, and, most iconically, Victoria Beckham crawling out of a massive paper bag in 2008.

On Monday, May 5, the label added to its growing list of muses, which already includes the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Naomi Campbell, and Kim Kardashian. Behold, the Pre-Fall 2025 campaign starring none other than Doja Cat.

Doja’s Bikini-Centric Canadian Tuxedo

Titled Staycation, the campaign introduces the latest iterations of the Dual Bag, reimagined in new colorways (ombre, anyone?) and fun textures like denim. The accompanying video also serves as the exclusive teaser preview of Doja Cat’s yet-to-be-released song “Jealous Type” from her upcoming album, Vie, serving as the perfect crux of music and style.

In one of the Stef Mitchell-lensed photographs, the “Woman” songstress wore her version of the Canadian tuxedo. She wore a gray-ish denim jacket, which she left open to reveal nothing but a black triangle bikini underneath. The Grammy Award-winning rapper paired it with a knee-length pencil skirt in a matching wash, which was embellished with a smattering of colored gemstones.

Marc Jacobs

No Clothes, No Problem

In another photo, the rapper sat at a bus stop and treated the steam coming out of a random street’s manhole exhaust like a sauna. So, she stripped to her undies — a black brassiere and high-waisted granny panties — and wrapped her hair with a towel.

To further lean into the spa vibe, she covered each eye with a cucumber slice. She didn’t forget her Dual Bag, though. This time, she had a pink ombre mini ($395) in her lap.

YouTube/Marc Jacobs

Her Y2K-Inspired Numbers

Even when she was clad in clothes, Doja still managed to go the undressed route. She wore a white tee with cap sleeves with the label’s name embellished in rhinestones, a sparkly go-to look of the early aughts.

She paired it with bright pink jeans accented with prints of the label’s bag charms. Instead of wearing it mid-rise like it was intended, Doja left the zipper undone and folded the waistband outward, for a pelvic-baring, low-rise moment (another early aughts relic). She paired the look with a Mini Dual Bag in denim.

Marc Jacobs

Elsewhere in the campaign, Doja changed into a light blue cropped tank top also emblazoned with the logo. Again, it was utterly reminiscent of Y2K styles, especially after she paired it with a peekaboo halter bikini and a teeny, tiny miniskirt.

Marc Jacobs

Shop Her Bags Here

ICYWW, the “Say So” singer’s Dual handbags range in price from $350 for a mini to $495 for the large. Now available online and in stores, the Dual Bag comes in three sizes (mini, medium, and large) and several colorways to go with whatever tickles your fancy.

BRB, adding to cart.