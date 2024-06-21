No marketing strategy is more effective than Marc Jacobs’ signature nomenclature. After the label named (and branded) its tote bag The Tote Bag, it enforced this naming practice to the rest of its fashion wares. Thus, The Duffle, The Sack, and The Snapshot were born. One style, however, has become a supermodel go-to and an industry must-have: The Bucket.

Despite the bag’s relative infancy (it’s only been in the market for two years), the no-fuss style has already caught the attention of the world’s most stylish, including Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. Here’s everything to know about the Marc Jacobs Bucket Bag — like where to get one for yourself.

The Bucket Bag’s Luxurious History

Like any tenured brand, Marc Jacobs has released multiple bucket iterations since it first launched accessories in 2001. But it wasn’t until what we’ll call the Great Rebrand of 2019 that the brand as we know it came to be — and The Bucket’s story began.

During that time, all previous bags were discontinued, to be replaced with the self-titled styles we know today (ex: The Duffel, The Tote, The Bucket). Jacobs re-expanded the label’s bag division and, a few years later, released four new silhouettes in 2022 — The Bucket among them — streamlined and more stylish (and with a bigger font) than ever.

In the years since its release, The Bucket has been reinterpreted in several different colorways and seasonal fabrications.

Naturally, Celebs Love The Bucket Bag

As a veteran in the fashion industry, Jacobs secures only the best and brightest models to promote his eponymous label. (The Tote, for example, has been touted by everyone from Kim Kardashian to SZA.) To accompany The Bucket’s buzzy launch, the label enlisted supermodel Naomi Campbell in its Pre-Fall 2022 campaign.

Naturally, the bag’s debut made a splash, with Campbell sporting a bright shade of lavender.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Kate Moss was the next fashion heavyweight to rock the style. She even revived her ’90s-era pink hair for the brand’s Resort 2022 campaign. In one of the photos, Moss wore a monogrammed bodysuit with Marc Jacobs’ famed Kiki boots and a slate gray Bucket slung over her arm.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Meanwhile, Irina Shayk starred in the label’s risqué Spring 2023 campaign. In it, she posed wearing nothing but black underwear and sheer tights, with a blush pink Bucket Bag covering her bare chest.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Wait, The Bucket Bag Costs How Much?!

Unlike other designer wares that will run you a few thousand dollars, Jacobs’ bags are typically priced much, much lower. The Bucket can cost anywhere from $325 for a mini leather to $395 for a regular-sized one. That said, if you want one with more pizazz (i.e., decked in rhinestones), that could cost you up to $525.

The roomy style boasts a typical bucket shape with a drawstring enclosure and features its name — “The Bucket” — embossed across the front. Thanks to the removable crossbody strap, it can be toted as a top handle or slung across the torso for hands-free style.

The Bucket only comes in two sizes, the OG Bucket and the Mini — but there’s no short supply of shoppable options. The leather bucket bag, for example, is washed in 14 different shades, not including two-toned options. Neutrals, pastels, and vivid hues — the selection is wide. Not to mention, seasonal fabrics and limited edition styles, like woven raffia, fuzzy terry cloth, or rhinestone-encrusted.