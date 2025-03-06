Doja Cat has never shied away from leaning into the feline bit of her stage name. She’s worn cat ears several times throughout her career, in her music videos and live performances. She even brought her catty sensibilities to the 2023 Met Gala, cosplaying as a kitty with prosthetics. Naturally, the look had social media purring. Recently, however, she’s graduated to a more predatory feline species: the mighty leopard.

On Wednesday, March 5, the “Woman” rapper touched down in France to attend Paris Fashion Week. Every fashion month, Doja consistently turns the French capital into her personal runway, turning out in high-fashion looks with viral potential. (Exhibit A: her all-red Schiaparelli number that gagged the internet.) For the Fall/Winter 2025 season, she kicked off her Parisian run in a leopard number that roared.

Doja’s Leopard-On-Leopard ’Fit

Thanks to the mob wife aesthetic, spots have been trending since last fall and will continue to do so in the coming seasons. Doja’s recent look is practically catnip for style savants on the fence about the animal print.

To sit front row at Balmain’s show, the “Get Into It” rapper turned heads in a double leopard look from the label. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, Doja wore a fuzzy bomber jacket zipped halfway. The sleeves were pulled down for a décolletage-flaunting, off-the-shoulder effect. She paired the look with a pencil skirt in the matching textured fabric. It featured a massive pocket, cargo-style, and came with a big-buckled belt in the same spotted look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the ensemble with black pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin and heaps of diamond jewelry from Messika, including hoop earrings, chain necklaces looped around her neck, and a long lariat one that slid down her torso.

A Second Catty Look

She continued her roaring streak on Thursday, March 6, at Schiaparelli’s show. This time, instead of going the typical brown leopard route, she chose a black-and-white matching spotted set. Decked in the French label, she wore a cropped jacket with massive gold buttons and a matching fitted skirt.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Channeling Schiaparelli’s whimsy, she accessorized with huge, statement jewelry and clutched a bag accented with a pop art-esque face. And yes, those are faux gold lashes on her sunglasses.

Cattier & Cattier

Early this week, Doja made a splash at the 2025 Oscars, performing “Diamonds Are Forever” in a tribute segment to James Bond. On stage, she wore a naked dress covered in diamonds. But she already began turning heads way before the show started — on the carpet. She wore another look covered in the predator’s specks, this time, a strapless floor-length Balmain number with a plunging neckline.

Scott Kirkland/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

The mob wife aesthetic was made for her.