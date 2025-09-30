Doja Cat has love on the brain. On Sept. 26, the singer released her new album, Vie, a collection of ’80s-infused pop and R&B anthems co-produced by Jack Antonoff, all of which ruminate on the ups and downs of falling in love.

But Doja shows her desire for love most in her new music video for “Stranger,” where she wears not one, but three bridal-inspired looks. In true Doja fashion, she added a bit of spice to every ensemble. The irony is that she doesn’t get married in the video, nor is there any wedding at all. She just loves love.

Doja’s Parachute Gown

Doja kicks off the video by literally skydiving in a formal wedding dress, with her gray parachute and harness serving as her biggest accessory. She donned a voluminous white gown with sheer lace sleeves, padded shoulders, and a lace bustier that was slightly see-through.

Her corset led to a long hourglass skirt with a leg slit and more lace detailing, which was just sheer enough to tease her white underwear.

YouTube / Doja Cat

Doja’s Lacy Mini Set

After untangling herself from her parachute, Doja hitched a motorcycle ride from a stranger (pun intended). She changed into a bridal mini set, comprised of a sheer white crop top and matching shorts with floral lace embroidery.

Her top featured ruffled shoulders and silky lining across the hem and wrists. In true bridal fashion, Doja added a small but effective veil to her ensemble and completed her look with a pair of crisp white leather pumps.

YouTube / Doja Cat

Doja’s Bridal Bodysuit

Before getting shot in the heart with Cupid’s arrow (yes, she’s in that deep), Doja turned out one last spicy bridal look. She donned a structural white corset with visibly exaggerated boning, and a curved plunging neckline that teased her skin-colored shapewear underneath.

The high-cut hem featured white lace padding along her hips, leading to a pair of sheer tights with floral embroidery.

YouTube / Doja Cat

She topped off her look with a white lace bolero featuring long sleeves and a mock neck collar, adding an unconventional yet fitting bridal touch. She also wore a pair of white oval sunglasses, proving that they should be a normal bridal accessory.