When it comes to fashion, there’s nothing fun about playing it safe. The most memorable celeb style moments occur when stars go experimental. Think: Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress or Julia Fox in, well, anything. Over the past few years, Doja Cat has earned her spot among these trendsetting celebs. Now, it’s undeniable that Doja is one of the most eccentrically-dressed stars to frequent red carpets and A-list events.

Doja’s style is experimental and always evolving. She seems just as comfortable in an ethereal corset as she is in head-to-toe Swarovski crystals. On September 25, the singer once again proved her fashion know-how by sporting an ‘80s-inspired pantless ‘fit at the Apple Music release party for her latest album, Vie.

Doja’s Leopard-Print Undies

Before dropping Vie on Sept. 26, Doja started embracing all the bright colors and vintage silhouettes she could find. Of course, she stayed on-theme for the Sept. 25 release party. The event may have been planned to celebrate Doja’s new music, but it was easy to mistake the singer’s ‘80s-inspired ‘fit as the star of the night.

Doja looked like an ‘80s prom queen at the party, held at Apple Music Radio studios in Los Angeles, California. For the event, she decided to mix and match plenty of colors and patterns. She chose an aquamarine bustier crop top that featured oversized, neon green puff sleeves. The singer went pantless, pairing the bright top with leopard-print undies and cherry red tights. Red peep-toe platform heels rounded off the ‘fit.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Apple Music

The singer went glam with her jewelry, choosing a diamond choker, earrings, cuff bracelet, and ring.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Apple Music

Doja’s Lipstick-Inspired Look

Doja knows how to dress for any occasion — and she takes method dressing very seriously. On Sept. 27, the singer made a surprise appearance at a M.A.C. Cosmetics shade match event in Glendale, California. Of course, she went all-out for the occasion by dressing up as a tube of lipstick.

The singer wore a chrome corset top and a knee-length pencil skirt in black leather. A lipstick-shaped red hat (and bright red bob) topped off the cosmetic-themed ‘fit.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja added sheer black tights, full-length black gloves, black platform heels to mirror the appearance of a M.A.C. lipstick tube.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A masterclass in method dressing.