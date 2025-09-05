Doja Cat Breaks Silence On Joseph Quinn Dating Rumors

Doja Cat may or may not be dating Joseph Quinn — and she wants to keep that a mystery. In a new interview with the New York Times, published on Sept. 5, the singer slyly addressed rumors of her dating the Stranger Things star for the first time, months after the two were first spotted together.

In the interview, Doja explained that her new album Vie was inspired by the “cartoonish version” of French romance, which she wanted to “embody in sort of a tongue-in-cheek way.” Adding that she’s always considered herself to be a sex writer, she emphasized that the lyrics of Vie are different from her previous albums “because [she’s] talking about not only [her] own sexuality, but his.”

She didn’t specify exactly who she was referring to, but NYT pointed out that she was last linked to Quinn. Instead, Doja stated that she was “just having fun” and “allowing things to happen” in her dating life, adding that she both loves men and loves “bullying men.”

Doja & Joseph’s Lore

Like many Stranger Things fans, Doja thirsted for Quinn and made her crush known on X (formerly Twitter) after Season 4 premiered in May 2022. In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote, “Joseph Quinn fine as sh*t.” When a fan tweeted, “Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is,” she replied, “It’s f*cking criminal.” Quinn liked Doja’s first post, while Netflix’s Instagram account shared a screenshot.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A couple of months later, fellow Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp posted screenshots showing that Doja had DM-ed him about his co-star. “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. Wait no. Does he have a gf?” she asked, leading him to reply “LMAOO slide into his [DMs]” and sharing his Instagram handle. (Doja criticized Schnapp on Instagram Live for sharing their conversation, calling it “weasel sh*t.”)

Things went quiet until August 2024, when Doja and Quinn were spotted together. Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi shared a video of the two walking in London, with Quinn’s arm wrapped around her shoulder. In February, DeuxMoi shared photos of them arriving at a Mexico airport. The next month, she left an after-party for the premiere of Quinn’s movie, Warfare, with the actor.

Since then, their relationship has come into question after Quinn was reportedly spotted on a date with model Amelia Zerbe in July. Regardless of their current status, he very well could have been Doja’s muse, considering she was frequently seen with him while making Vie.