Doja Cat Wore Multiple Animal Prints In 1 Very Spicy Look

Doja Cat has embraced animals since the beginning of her career. Before her breakout single “Say So,” the rapper first made headlines with her viral single “Mooo!,” where she proudly declared that she was a cow, not a cat — despite her stage name. But true to her name, she’s also a proud owner of several cats, and sometimes invokes her love of animals in her wardrobe.

On March 17, Doja headlined Global Citizen’s Move Afrika concert in Kigali, Rwanda. Rather than choosing just one animal print, she wore them all, and added some naked fashion elements for good measure, making for a particularly spicy and exotic stage look.

Doja’s Exotic Ensemble

Hitting the stage, Doja cosigned all of the hottest animal-print trends of 2026. She donned a tiger-print bodysuit with a mockneck collar and extra-long sleeves that nearly reached her pointed manicure. The slightly sheer fabric revealed her lacy black bralette underneath, while the high-cut hem teased her matching underwear.

She paired her top with see-through fishnet tights and wore a singular leopard-print stocking on her right leg, attached to her bodysuit with a garter.

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Doja matched her headgear to her stocking, wearing a boxy leopard-print beret with a studded feather appliqué. She added yet another animal print with her footwear, donning a pair of strappy cheetah-print sandals. She topped her look with a luxe fur coat with voluminous sleeves and shades of gray, tan, and white.

Doja’s Love Of Leopard

Naturally, this isn’t the first time that Doja has worn animal prints in unconventional yet spicy ways. In September, she went full ’80s glam for the release party of her album Vie, donning a silky blue crop top with bustier-like ribbing and extra puffy lime green sleeves.

She paired her top with leopard-print underwear, featuring a glittering black waistband, which sat atop contrasting neon red tights, creating the ultimate pattern-clashing look.

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Adding even more to the ’80s fantasy, she completed the look with some extravagant bling, wearing a diamond choker necklace and studded hoop earrings. According to Doja, there’s never a look that’s too busy for jewelry.