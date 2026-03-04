It may be the Year of the Fire Horse, per the Chinese zodiac, but the fashion industry has chosen to celebrate another animal this season: the tiger.

Maximalist trends are poised to take over this spring, especially animal prints. Although leopard spots have been the go-to wildlife pattern for years — even moreso during the mob wife era — the jungle motif has recently become more democratic. Faux zebra, snake, and even Dalmatian skins are making their way into style savants’ hearts. But the most fashion-forward of them all seemingly got the same memo about the striped feline.

The tiger first rose to popularity in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, thanks to designers like Roberto Cavalli, who incorporated actual tiger iconography into his designs. And though some designers would buoy the motif every few years or so, it hasn’t ignited a revival of the bold and striking striped pattern — until now.

Several big-name designers tapped into the apex predator’s look, as evidenced on the Spring 2026 runways of Alaïa, Gucci, and Chanel Metiers d’Art. Meanwhile, celebs like Kendall Jenner and Rihanna have cosigned the trend, with the former wearing it with a more minimalist spin in late January, and the latter going bold in a tiger-on-tiger ensemble around the same time.

1 / 4

If you, too, want to unleash your inner feline, read on for the best items that’ll make your outfits sing — nay, roar.

A Statement Coat

Pull a Rihanna and rock an ‘80s-inspired maximalist (faux) fur coat in the graphic print. You can wear the simplest base attire — a white tee and jeans — and this coat will instantly propel the ‘fit to fashion girl heights.

A Teeny Mini

Once warmer weather hits, include this striking miniskirt in your rotation immediately.

A Zhuzhed-Up Button-Down

Play up your office attire by eschewing a basic button-down for one in a bold pattern. Pair it with a sleek black pencil skirt — another one of spring’s hottest trends — and you’ll be best-dressed in the building.

Edgy Jeans

Who said jeans are boring and casual? This bootcut option in more muted grayish tones is edgy and cool girl-coded. Throw it on with a band tee and a Penny Lane-inspired coat for a certain rock star flair.

A Maximum Impact Belt

Belts are such a non-committal way to add oomph to your outfit. You could wear the sleekest all-black look, style it with this baby, and it’s immediately impressive.

Sheer Printed Tights

Colored tights aren’t for the faint of heart — especially not patterned ones. If you’re looking for a bold accessory to tide you over this winter, consider these purplish tiger print tights from Leandra Medine’s collab with Swedish Stockings. Even a sliver showing under your skirt will do the trick.

A Bold Dress

Even Jenner — aka the queen of maximalism — tried her hand at the trend. She paired a vibrant dress in a simple silhouette with all-black accessories to balance it out. You could do the same. Consider this fitted tube dress and pair it with understated black pumps for an elegant take on the look. Or, do as the model did and match it with a second striped piece (in her case, tights).

Sleek Slingbacks

No shoe is chicer than a slingback. And one decorated with the cat’s stripes in a kitten heel (pun intended) is peak stylish.

A Shoulder Bag

Bags tend to be pricier, so, understandably, people might prefer to spend their money on more understated designer pieces. But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t include at least one fun bag in your rotation. This shoulder bag from Reformation is a great option for a night-out carryall or whenever you want to reach for something with more personality.

A Loose, Casual Shirt

If you’re concerned about looking like you’re trying too hard, an oversized denim shirt is the perfect, effortless must-have. Bonus points if it’s in a more muted yellow, like this top from Nasty Gal.

A Preppy Maxi Skirt

If you want a preppier, more academia-inspired route, consider a high-waist maxi skirt with soft folds. Style it with a turtleneck top, your go-to eyeglasses, white socks, and platform loafers for a chic schoolgirl twist.

A Knee-High Boot

Hot take: Everyone should own knee-high animal print boots. This pair, from Ulla Johnson is just wide enough at the knees for comfort and comes with a walk-friendly kitten heel.

A Wild Phone Case

Tiger stripes evoke movement and ferocity, and carry such a distinct edge. So wouldn’t it be nice to be able to carry it around with you at all times? Since there are only so many times you can wear the same shirt, skirt, or dress in a season, a phone case may be just the item you need.